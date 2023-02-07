Read full article on original website
hurstathletics.com
Women's Basketball Comes Up Short Against Slippery Rock
Slippery Rock, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Basketball comes up short against Slippery Rock on the road. Despite great fight, the Rock defeats the Lakers by a score of 67-52. The game was very competitive from the very beginning, as both teams kept knocking down shots and pushing the ball in transition. A three-pointer by Julia Buchman gave the Lakers a two-point lead, 13-11 as they looked to gain the advantage.
hurstathletics.com
Every Point Counts as Men's Hockey Faces Canisius
ERIE, Pa. - The Lakers will have an essential conference matchup at the MIC on Feb. 10 and 11, 2023, against the Canisius Golden Griffins. Puck drops at both 7:05 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. Keep Up. Make sure to follow ??@HurstMensHockey for content leading up to the games as well...
hurstathletics.com
Men's Tennis Begins Spring Season With Pair of Matches
ERIE, Pa. - The Mercyhurst Men's Tennis team will begin their spring season this Friday and Sunday. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, the team will host their home opener against Salem University. The match time is 6:00 p.m. The Lakers have won the last three contests against the Tigers. The last time the two teams met was in February 2022. The Lakers had a clean sweep claiming all seven points.
Leaving Leechburg early wasn't easy, but Braylan Lovelace didn't want to wait to wear the Pitt jersey
Braylan Lovelace has been a Pitt freshman football player for a little more than a month, but he said he already is “bought in” to the expectations. Lovelace, a former Leechburg linebacker, knows the buy-in requires hard work and learning the many designs and coverages crafted by coach Pat Narduzzi and defensive coordinator Randy Bates.
Family Ties Lead Braylan Lovelace, Israel Polk to Pitt
Freshman Pitt Panthers Braylan Lovelace and Israel Polk had prior connections that made choosing this school easy.
Pitt Ties for First Place in ACC After Beating Louisville
The Pitt Panthers are in first place for the first time since early January.
Bracketology Watch: ESPN Moves Pitt up Overall Seed List
The Pitt Panthers have moved into the top half of Joe Lunardi's projected seed ordering.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Offers Son of Former Panther Hank Poteat
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Laurel Highlands volunteer basketball coach accused of selling drugs
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A Laurel Highlands volunteer assistant boys basketball coach has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs. State Police filed charges against Dierre Jenkins in January, accusing him of selling cocaine to a confidential informant on multiple occasions. According to paperwork, police said agents would meet with an informant to make a video-recorded controlled purchase of 28 grams of cocaine from Jenkins. Using official funds, police said they would give the confidential informant $1,200. The paperwork said the informant would then make plans to meet Jenkins at several locations in Uniontown to buy the drugs. Laurel Highlands Superintendent...
Meadville business selling plant valued over $1B
One Meadville business is selling its plant that employs about 250 workers. On Wednesday, J.M. Smucker announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell several brands of pet food to Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.2 billion. The transaction […]
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pair of once-popular businesses shutter in South Hills
The Route 19 corridor of the South Hills has lost a once-popular dining destination, and will be bidding adieu to a longtime retailer a mile-and- a-half away. BRGR, a gourmet hamburger restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, has closed at Galleria of Mt. Lebanon after an eight-year run. And a short jaunt to the east, Bed Bath & Beyond in Village Square is one of three area stores the company is shutting down.
Tire Review
Flynn’s Tire Wholesale Expands, Relocates PA Warehouse
Flynn’s Tire Wholesale (FTW), the wholesale division of the Flynn’s Tire Group, has relocated its Greensburg, Pennsylvania, warehouse to nearby New Stanton, Pennsylvania, investing in a new, 150,000-square-foot facility that offers more than triple the square footage and tire storage capacity than the previous location, the company said. The new warehouse also features 22 loading docks as well as large training and conference rooms.
1 officer killed, another injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) – One officer has been killed and another was injured following a shootout approximately 12 miles south of Pittsburgh. McKeesport officers were reporting to a domestic call on the 1400 block of Wilson Street at 12:11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, and were warned a man might be armed. Officers got there […]
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh- National Pizza Day
Pittsburgh, PA - Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
Edinboro Hotel featured in Hallmark movie
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was updated to correct a building’s name. The Edinboro Hotel once again is in the limelight. This time the local landmark is briefly shown in the background of a Hallmark channel movie, “Sweeter than Chocolate.” It’s not the first time the Edinboro Hotel has been featured on the small screen. In […]
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Pittsburgh, PA
Are you planning to make a trip to Pittsburgh, United States? Are you in Pittsburgh already? Would you like to explore some of the city’s food?. Pittsburgh is a city in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the county seat of Allegheny County. It has a population of over 300,000 people.
Pa. man stabbed in the neck with scissors during argument: reports
Police in Pittsburgh have issued a warrant for a man who they say stabbed another man in the neck with scissors during an argument, according to reports from WPXI and TribLive. Police said they responded to a report of a man stabbed at a house in the 2900 block of...
tourcounsel.com
Century III Mall | Shopping mall in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
Century III Mall is a defunct enclosed shopping mall located along Route 51 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, approximately 10 miles southeast of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The mall was built on a former slag dump in 1979. The Century III Mall planning began in 1976, opened in 1979, and closed in 2019. Anchor stores included Kaufmann's, Gimbels, JCPenney, Sears, and Montgomery Ward.
FRIDAY AT 5PM: Scammers have Pittsburgh in their crosshairs with 3 top schemes
The next time you answer the phone or go online, it could be a scammer trying to get your money. Channel 11 teamed up with Pennsylvania State Police to zero in on the top scams in our area and tell you specific details on what you can do to protect yourself.
1 police officer killed, another injured in McKeesport shooting
One police officer was killed and another was injured after a shooting in McKeesport on Monday.
