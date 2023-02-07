Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Mark your calendars: City of Paducah announces annual Spring Clean Up Day
PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars. On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah's Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Bed Bath & Beyond will close its Paducah store, along with 149 others announced this week. The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced the company was shuttering 87 other stores. Over the past several months, it has closed or in the process of closing about 400 locations,
wpsdlocal6.com
Wind gusts in Paducah cause 50-year-old tree to fall
PADUCAH — The 50 to 60 mph winds Wednesday night caused minor damage in our area, but a Paducah homeowner lost a large pine tree. Local 6 only found minimal damage in the area, but Julie Griggs lost a 50-year-old tree she has watched continue to grow since she built her home 25 years ago.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Feb. 9, 2023
Fred Cornelius, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Born April 4, 1938, in Mercer County, Kentucky, he was the son of James H. and Sarah Susan (Lively) Cornelius. He was a retired English professor at Murray State University, and a member of...
The Sad Legend of the Missouri Witch Buried Along a Lonely Road
Almost all legends have at least some basis in truth. That's true of the Missouri legend of the witch buried alongside a lonely road. Yes, there is a woman buried there, but the truth of her life is quite different from the legend. This is the story of Eliza Jane...
wevv.com
Patrick Rudd Project donates to help fund local first responders projects
Since the project began in April of 2014, the Patrick Rudd Project has donated over $300,000 to Hopkins County first responders. Local charity in Madisonville donates to Hopkins County First Responders. Since the project began in April of 2014, the Patrick Rudd Project has donated over $300,000 to Hopkins County...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital faces shortage of hospice volunteers
PADUCAH — When we're nearing the end of our lives or if we're facing serious illness, we can only hope the health care workers we need are there. In hospice care, volunteers are a big part of that effort. Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital's hospice program is facing a shortage of them.
westkentuckystar.com
60-mph winds overnight; many trees down on roadways
The National Weather Service in Paducah continues with a wind advisory for the entire area until 3 p.m. today. Expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 miles per hour. Early morning gusts today were clocked at 62 mph at Carbondale, 55 mph at Mt. Vernon and...
WBKO
Kentucky Community Mental Health Centers to Consolidate
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four non‐profit mental health agencies are creating a new partnership that will allow them to improve clinical programs, create new alliances and protect safety net services critical to rural Kentucky communities. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health...
westkentuckystar.com
Calvert City residents look over plans for US 62 improvements
More than 35 people attended a public information meeting Tuesday on planned improvements along US 62 in Calvert City. The meeting offered the public a chance to provide input on several alternates being considered by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers as they prepare for final design work. The project runs from...
whvoradio.com
PRECC, HES Broadband Buildout Continues In Trigg County
Patience is a virtue not easily held — especially when potential customers can see high-speed internet cables running closer and closer to their rural homes. During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, the president & CEO of Pennyrile Rural Electric provided an update to magistrates and Judge-Executive Stan Humphries, on the colossal build out of broadband coming to the quaint surroundings of Cadiz.
wpsdlocal6.com
I-24 westbound reopens following early-morning FedEx crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — An early-morning crash is blocking Interstate-24 westbound near the 22 mile-marker in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Thursday release, traffic is being detoured off at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange to take U.S. 62 West to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County 5-year-old finds calling on the court
BENTON, Ky. - Sawyer Donohoo is in his first year as head coach at Marshall County. But while he’s busy calling the plays, his son, Parker, is calling the game.
Marshall County Daily
UPDATE: I-24 Westbound Blocked by SEMI Crash at 22mm in Marshall County
Joe Gaudy signs to play football for Centre College. Two Arrested Following Separate Drug Investigations. Benton Woman arrested for drug possesion at a local gas station. Murray State University English Professor named 2023 College English Teacher of the Year. Lady Marshals earn district top seed with 49-45 win over Murray.
Marshall County Daily
Graves County is needing your help
On December 10, 2021, Mayfield and Graves County were dealt a devastating blow when a large section of Graves County was struck by an EF-4 tornado. We can still look around our town and our county and see the signs of destruction from trees that were turned into splinters to houses and buildings that were reduced to piles of rubble. However, we are not able to look around Mayfield and Graves County and see evidence of our greatest loss from the tornado. We, as a community, lost 24 precious individuals in the December 10, 2021 tornado. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, spouses, friends and co-workers were all lost that night among the destruction that plagued our county.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crushed vehicles roll off truck, scatter along roadway on U.S. 51 near the 3 mile marker
Wickliffe, KY — U.S. 51 is blocked near the three mile marker at the south edge of Wickliffe for an estimated 3 hours, the Ballard County Sheriff's Office says. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, about a half-dozen crushed vehicles rolled off a truck and scattered along the roadway.
KFVS12
Paducah man nationally received national recognition for work in speech and language pathology
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A speech and language pathologist from Paducah, Ky. is one of the 10 HomeCare Hero finalists in 2022 chosen to represent the best of the industry in the national HomeCare magazine. John Park has been a speech and language pathologist at Baptist Health and Home Care...
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Delay and funding issues for major public port project in Cairo, Illinois, cause concern
CAIRO, IL — Delays and funding issues surround a major public port project in our region. People are concerned about the project in Cairo, Illinois. In August of 2020, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a $40 million investment for the project. About two-and-a-half years later, there still hasn't been...
