Grand Rivers, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Mark your calendars: City of Paducah announces annual Spring Clean Up Day

PADUCAH — If you have hazardous waste, household garbage, old tires, e-scrap, or old appliances you've been struggling to get rid of — mark your calendars. On April 15 — rain or shine — Paducah and McCracken County residents can take advantage of the annual City-County Spring Clean Up Day.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah's Bed Bath & Beyond store to close

Bed Bath & Beyond will close its Paducah store, along with 149 others announced this week. The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced the company was shuttering 87 other stores. Over the past several months, it has closed or in the process of closing about 400 locations,
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wind gusts in Paducah cause 50-year-old tree to fall

PADUCAH — The 50 to 60 mph winds Wednesday night caused minor damage in our area, but a Paducah homeowner lost a large pine tree. Local 6 only found minimal damage in the area, but Julie Griggs lost a 50-year-old tree she has watched continue to grow since she built her home 25 years ago.
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Feb. 9, 2023

Fred Cornelius, 84, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Born April 4, 1938, in Mercer County, Kentucky, he was the son of James H. and Sarah Susan (Lively) Cornelius. He was a retired English professor at Murray State University, and a member of...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital faces shortage of hospice volunteers

PADUCAH — When we're nearing the end of our lives or if we're facing serious illness, we can only hope the health care workers we need are there. In hospice care, volunteers are a big part of that effort. Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital's hospice program is facing a shortage of them.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

60-mph winds overnight; many trees down on roadways

The National Weather Service in Paducah continues with a wind advisory for the entire area until 3 p.m. today. Expect southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts over 40 miles per hour. Early morning gusts today were clocked at 62 mph at Carbondale, 55 mph at Mt. Vernon and...
PADUCAH, KY
WBKO

Kentucky Community Mental Health Centers to Consolidate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four non‐profit mental health agencies are creating a new partnership that will allow them to improve clinical programs, create new alliances and protect safety net services critical to rural Kentucky communities. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Calvert City residents look over plans for US 62 improvements

More than 35 people attended a public information meeting Tuesday on planned improvements along US 62 in Calvert City. The meeting offered the public a chance to provide input on several alternates being considered by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers as they prepare for final design work. The project runs from...
CALVERT CITY, KY
whvoradio.com

PRECC, HES Broadband Buildout Continues In Trigg County

Patience is a virtue not easily held — especially when potential customers can see high-speed internet cables running closer and closer to their rural homes. During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, the president & CEO of Pennyrile Rural Electric provided an update to magistrates and Judge-Executive Stan Humphries, on the colossal build out of broadband coming to the quaint surroundings of Cadiz.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

I-24 westbound reopens following early-morning FedEx crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — An early-morning crash is blocking Interstate-24 westbound near the 22 mile-marker in Marshall County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports. According to a Thursday release, traffic is being detoured off at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange to take U.S. 62 West to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

UPDATE: I-24 Westbound Blocked by SEMI Crash at 22mm in Marshall County

Joe Gaudy signs to play football for Centre College. Two Arrested Following Separate Drug Investigations. Benton Woman arrested for drug possesion at a local gas station. Murray State University English Professor named 2023 College English Teacher of the Year. Lady Marshals earn district top seed with 49-45 win over Murray.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

Graves County is needing your help

On December 10, 2021, Mayfield and Graves County were dealt a devastating blow when a large section of Graves County was struck by an EF-4 tornado. We can still look around our town and our county and see the signs of destruction from trees that were turned into splinters to houses and buildings that were reduced to piles of rubble. However, we are not able to look around Mayfield and Graves County and see evidence of our greatest loss from the tornado. We, as a community, lost 24 precious individuals in the December 10, 2021 tornado. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, grandparents, spouses, friends and co-workers were all lost that night among the destruction that plagued our county.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
