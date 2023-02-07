Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather sounds bitter in rant on Vasiliy Lomachenko
Floyd Mayweather singled out Vasiliy Lomachenko’s exceptional achievements as the boxing legend went in on the Ukrainian’s record-breaking championship feat. Lomachenko won a bonafide world title in an unprecedented third contest. That’s despite ‘Loma’ losing his second fight to Orlando Salido. The amateur star, who...
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner: ‘I’m Favoring Gervonta Davis A Lot’ To Beat Ryan Garcia
The forthcoming fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will be one of the most anticipated matchups boxing has to offer in 2023. Slated to take place on April 15, the mega-fight has many of the sport’s figures already talking about the mouthwatering matchup, with one of them being Davis confidant and former four-division champion Adrien Broner.
CBS Sports
Boxing news, rumors: Anthony Joshua set for return in April, Roy Jones Jr. to face MMA star Anthony Pettis
Two-time former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is set for a return to the ring for the first time since losing back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will face Jermaine Franklin in an April 1 showdown in London. After starting his career 22-0 and unifying three of boxing's four recognized...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
Boxing Insider
De La Hoya Denies Reports That Prograis Is Potential New Opponent For Garcia
Contrary to rumors and reports,” Oscar De La Hoya tweeted on Wednesday. “@GoldenBoyBoxing is 100% trying to finalize #tankgarcia although @RPrograis fight with Ryan is very intriguing, we are focused on taking the #tankgarcia fight to the finish line.” This post was written in response to reports from solid sources that negotiations had gotten so bad between De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions that the much hoped for April 15th superfight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis might well fall through. Indeed, it was said that, Regis Prograis was now being looked at as a potential April 15 foe for Garcia.
sportszion.com
Francis Ngannou accepts Tyson Fury’s offer to box inside cage with Mike Tyson as referee, want to fight Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua
Fans knew something big was about to come when Francis Ngannou refused an offer from the UFC that would have made him the highest-paid heavyweight of all time. The wait didn’t go on for too long with hints at Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury dropping from the main man himself.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis calls pay for Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ‘awesome,’ expects to fight on PFL PPV later this year
Anthony Pettis wants to have it all in 2023. The former UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to fight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1 in his hometown of Milwaukee and if all goes according to plan, he’ll return to the PFL later this year to compete on an upcoming pay-per-view card.
Boxing Scene
Barrios: Tank Is A Very Intelligent Fighter; His Boxing IQ Will Play Big Part In Garcia Fight
Mario Barrios came away from their 140-pound title fight extremely impressed with Gervonta Davis’ boxing IQ. The former WBA world super lightweight champion believes Davis’ intelligence in the ring is often overlooked and will be an important component in Davis defeating Ryan Garcia. Barrios expects Davis to knock out Garcia, assuming their much-discussed showdown, which hasn’t been finalized, takes place April 15 at a venue to be determined in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol back in gym training: Will it be Canelo or Beterbiev?
By Craig Daly: Dmitry Bivol is back in the gym training for his next fight in April or May against an opponent still to be determined. Unless Bivol has someone else in mind for his next fight, such as Eddie Hearn’s fighter, Joshua Buatsi, he might end up sitting idle until late summer.
Boxing Scene
Harrison on Tszyu: Tough Fighter But... So Basic To Me; Just Somebody I See Around The Block
Tony Harrison will gladly embrace the underdog role that comes with his upcoming clash with Tim Tszyu. What the former WBC junior middleweight titlist can’t accept, however, is the argument that he will be facing a superior boxer when they meet. “To be honest, Tim is a tough fighter...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia vs. Regis Prograis planned if Tank Davis talks collapse
By Adam Baskin: Ryan Garcia could be fighting WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis next if PBC & Showtime, the promoter/network of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis choose not to yield on the rematch clause dispute that is currently holding up the fight from being made for April 15th. According...
Boxing Scene
Eddie Hearn: "Canelo vs. Beterbiev Is A Helluva Fight"
Artur Beterbiev thoroughly enjoyed soaking his gloves in the blood of Anthony Yarde this past weekend. Although he fought courageously, the 31-year-old contender succumbed to the pernicious knockout power of the unified champion. As Beterbiev stopped and posed for pictures while holding onto his three light heavyweight straps, promoter Eddie...
bvmsports.com
Golovkin officially vacates IBF middleweight title
Filed under: Boxing News Analysis Gennadiy Golovkin vacates IBF middleweight title in face of order to fight Esquiva Falcao Gennadiy Golovkin voluntarily relinquishes one of his major world titles. By Wil Esco@wil_esco Feb 8, 2023, 1:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Gennadiy…
worldboxingnews.net
Akhmadaliev vs Tapales to co-feature on Bam vs Gonzalez
Murodjon Akhmadaliev will defend his WBA and IBF World Super-Bantamweight titles against Marlon Tapales at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday April 8, as the co-main event to Jesse Rodriguez’s quest to become a two-weight World champion when he faces Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO Flyweight crown, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
‘Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez Says He Wants To Be Country's Next Great Fighter
LOS ANGELES — Marco Antonio Barrera. Erik Morales. Juan Manuel Marquez. Oscar De La Hoya. Those were just some of the handful of Hall of Fame fighters that David Benavidez named off the top of his head as his favorite Mexican boxers. The 26-year-old knockout star has been fighting...
BoxingNews24.com
Tony Harrison says Tim Tszyu was put in his spot by money-people
By Adam Baskin: Tony Harrison said today at the press conference that Tim Tszyu hasn’t earned his spot to fight for a world title at 154, and he’s been put in the position he’s currently in as the WBO mandatory to undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo by people with money that put him there.
worldboxingnews.net
Why Las Vegas casino’s make the best venue for any boxing event
Las Vegas casinos are the best venue for boxing. If anyone has been to a big fight on the world-famous strip, they will tell you exactly the same. The atmosphere is amazing. And as sure as hitting the jackpot on casino free spins, the biggest events on the planet will still head to the boxing capital of the world.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Proposes Two-Fight, Boxing/MMA Deal With Ngannou: ‘That Gon’ Be a Marvel Fight Right There’
Francis Ngannou may have felt hamstrung and marginalized in his final years with the UFC, but he is already looking like a hot commodity in boxing without having even ducked through the ropes. The former UFC heavyweight champion became the subject of another intriguing hypothetical matchup when Deontay Wilder, the...
Boxing Scene
Mayer Mocks Hearn: He Can’t Afford The Baumgardner Rematch
Mikaela Mayer doesn’t get the sense that Eddie Hearn is willing to invest heavily in his undisputed female junior lightweight champion. Mayer, the former unified 130-pound champion from Woodland Hills, Calif., was perplexed by recent comments that Hearn made regarding a potential rematch between Mayer and Hearn’s client Alycia Baumgardner of Michigan, who became the fully unified 130-pound champion after defeating Elhern Mekhaled by unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin ticket information
Tickets go on sale this week for former two-time Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua’s highly anticipated comeback against American contender Jermaine Franklin at The O2 in London on Saturday April 1. ‘AJ’ (24-3, 22 KOs) fights at The O2 for the first time since 2016 as he begins life...
