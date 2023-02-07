ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather sounds bitter in rant on Vasiliy Lomachenko

Floyd Mayweather singled out Vasiliy Lomachenko’s exceptional achievements as the boxing legend went in on the Ukrainian’s record-breaking championship feat. Lomachenko won a bonafide world title in an unprecedented third contest. That’s despite ‘Loma’ losing his second fight to Orlando Salido. The amateur star, who...
Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner: ‘I’m Favoring Gervonta Davis A Lot’ To Beat Ryan Garcia

The forthcoming fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will be one of the most anticipated matchups boxing has to offer in 2023. Slated to take place on April 15, the mega-fight has many of the sport’s figures already talking about the mouthwatering matchup, with one of them being Davis confidant and former four-division champion Adrien Broner.
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia To Tank: 'No Rematch Clause, Winner Takes All Coward, Stop Staying Quiet Behind Haymon'

The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
Boxing Insider

De La Hoya Denies Reports That Prograis Is Potential New Opponent For Garcia

Contrary to rumors and reports,” Oscar De La Hoya tweeted on Wednesday. “@GoldenBoyBoxing is 100% trying to finalize #tankgarcia although @RPrograis fight with Ryan is very intriguing, we are focused on taking the #tankgarcia fight to the finish line.” This post was written in response to reports from solid sources that negotiations had gotten so bad between De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions that the much hoped for April 15th superfight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis might well fall through. Indeed, it was said that, Regis Prograis was now being looked at as a potential April 15 foe for Garcia.
Boxing Scene

Barrios: Tank Is A Very Intelligent Fighter; His Boxing IQ Will Play Big Part In Garcia Fight

Mario Barrios came away from their 140-pound title fight extremely impressed with Gervonta Davis’ boxing IQ. The former WBA world super lightweight champion believes Davis’ intelligence in the ring is often overlooked and will be an important component in Davis defeating Ryan Garcia. Barrios expects Davis to knock out Garcia, assuming their much-discussed showdown, which hasn’t been finalized, takes place April 15 at a venue to be determined in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol back in gym training: Will it be Canelo or Beterbiev?

By Craig Daly: Dmitry Bivol is back in the gym training for his next fight in April or May against an opponent still to be determined. Unless Bivol has someone else in mind for his next fight, such as Eddie Hearn’s fighter, Joshua Buatsi, he might end up sitting idle until late summer.
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia vs. Regis Prograis planned if Tank Davis talks collapse

By Adam Baskin: Ryan Garcia could be fighting WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis next if PBC & Showtime, the promoter/network of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis choose not to yield on the rematch clause dispute that is currently holding up the fight from being made for April 15th. According...
Boxing Scene

Eddie Hearn: "Canelo vs. Beterbiev Is A Helluva Fight"

Artur Beterbiev thoroughly enjoyed soaking his gloves in the blood of Anthony Yarde this past weekend. Although he fought courageously, the 31-year-old contender succumbed to the pernicious knockout power of the unified champion. As Beterbiev stopped and posed for pictures while holding onto his three light heavyweight straps, promoter Eddie...
bvmsports.com

Golovkin officially vacates IBF middleweight title

Filed under: Boxing News Analysis Gennadiy Golovkin vacates IBF middleweight title in face of order to fight Esquiva Falcao Gennadiy Golovkin voluntarily relinquishes one of his major world titles. By Wil Esco@wil_esco Feb 8, 2023, 1:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Gennadiy…
worldboxingnews.net

Akhmadaliev vs Tapales to co-feature on Bam vs Gonzalez

Murodjon Akhmadaliev will defend his WBA and IBF World Super-Bantamweight titles against Marlon Tapales at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday April 8, as the co-main event to Jesse Rodriguez’s quest to become a two-weight World champion when he faces Cristian Gonzalez for the vacant WBO Flyweight crown, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BoxingNews24.com

Tony Harrison says Tim Tszyu was put in his spot by money-people

By Adam Baskin: Tony Harrison said today at the press conference that Tim Tszyu hasn’t earned his spot to fight for a world title at 154, and he’s been put in the position he’s currently in as the WBO mandatory to undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo by people with money that put him there.
worldboxingnews.net

Why Las Vegas casino’s make the best venue for any boxing event

Las Vegas casinos are the best venue for boxing. If anyone has been to a big fight on the world-famous strip, they will tell you exactly the same. The atmosphere is amazing. And as sure as hitting the jackpot on casino free spins, the biggest events on the planet will still head to the boxing capital of the world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Mayer Mocks Hearn: He Can’t Afford The Baumgardner Rematch

Mikaela Mayer doesn’t get the sense that Eddie Hearn is willing to invest heavily in his undisputed female junior lightweight champion. Mayer, the former unified 130-pound champion from Woodland Hills, Calif., was perplexed by recent comments that Hearn made regarding a potential rematch between Mayer and Hearn’s client Alycia Baumgardner of Michigan, who became the fully unified 130-pound champion after defeating Elhern Mekhaled by unanimous decision last Saturday night at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
MICHIGAN STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin ticket information

Tickets go on sale this week for former two-time Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua’s highly anticipated comeback against American contender Jermaine Franklin at The O2 in London on Saturday April 1. ‘AJ’ (24-3, 22 KOs) fights at The O2 for the first time since 2016 as he begins life...

