Baltimore, MD

School committee in Baltimore City looking for new members

By Kayla Foy
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Baltimore City Public Schools is now accepting applications for their Community Schools Steering Committee, otherwise known as CSSC.

According to the Maryland State Department of Education, the community will work with several organizations four times a year to identify and address structural and institutional barriers to achievement. Meetings will vary from in person to virtual and will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Those on the committee will also have opportunities to work in other committee workgroups such as Policy Implementation, sustainability, Bylaws, Nominating, Evaluation, and Branding and Marketing.

Applications are due this Friday and should be submitted here. If you would like more information on Community Schools, you can click here .

