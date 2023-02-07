Comfortable days ahead of next front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are in for another beautiful day with lots of sunshine, pleasant humidity and comfortable temperatures.

After a cool and breezy morning, temperatures climb quickly to near 80 degrees, which is well above average for early February.

We make it into the low 80s tomorrow, and the humidity stays low. It may feel a bit muggier Thursday, and highs will still be in the low 80s.

Watch for a few spotty afternoon showers on Thursday. The rain chance is just 20%. The rain chance increases to 60% Friday afternoon as a cold front arrives.

Temperatures still reach the mid 70s Friday despite the rain, and the cooler air arrives for Saturday.

A couple of showers linger into Saturday morning, and it will be gusty all day. Highs only reach the mid 60s. Saturday night will be our one chilly night in the 40s.

Sunday warms quickly into the upper 60s with lots of sunshine and less breezy conditions. We’re back to near 80 degrees by Tuesday of next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.