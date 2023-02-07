Read full article on original website
Related
One state looks to get kids in crisis out of the ER — and back home
If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. It was around 2 a.m. when Carmen realized her 12-year-old daughter was in danger and needed help. Haley wasn't in...
Plan to collect menstrual data on high school athletes in Florida is voted down
The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors has voted 14-2 to remove questions about high school athletes' menstrual history from a required health form for participation in high school athletics. Thursday's emergency meeting focused on the debate around menstrual cycle information. But in a less-discussed change to the...
Florida high school athletes won't have to report their periods after emergency vote
The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors has voted 14-2 to remove questions about high school athletes' menstrual history from a required health form for participation in high school athletics. Thursday's emergency meeting focused on the debate around menstrual cycle information. But in a less-discussed change to the...
This doctor wants to prescribe a cure for homelessness
Over the last decade, cities up and down the West Coast have seen a tsunami of homelessness flood their streets. Encampments dot freeway underpasses, parks, and city downtowns. Distressed people languish on street corners and sidewalks. Cities, big and small, must grapple with what to do about it. The most...
Sen. John Fetterman spends the night in the hospital after feeling lightheaded
One night after attending the State of the Union address with other members of Congress, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., spent last night in the hospital. His office says Fetterman reported feeling lightheaded on Wednesday, and was kept overnight for observation. The senator is in good spirits and has been talking...
Multi-agency Investigation Leads to Charges in Apple Crime Spree
Authorities announced Thursday February 9th charges against a group of thieves that ran a statewide organized retail theft operation. The arrests were part of an investigation that included the California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Theft Crimes Task Force, the FBI and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Since August,...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0