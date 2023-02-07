ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
KVCR NEWS

This doctor wants to prescribe a cure for homelessness

Over the last decade, cities up and down the West Coast have seen a tsunami of homelessness flood their streets. Encampments dot freeway underpasses, parks, and city downtowns. Distressed people languish on street corners and sidewalks. Cities, big and small, must grapple with what to do about it. The most...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy