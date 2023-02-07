Read full article on original website
Related
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
Transgender woman, who stalked a girl as a man, granted transfer to Scotland all-women's prison: report
Violent trans prisoner Tiffany Scott has reportedly been granted permission to transfer to an all-women's Scottish prison despite history of targeting females.
Rapist Isla Bryson not truly transgender, suggests Sturgeon
Accusations that Isla Bryson is not truly transgender are “almost certainly the case”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The First Minister was pressed on whether she thinks Bryson – who was convicted of raping two women while she was a man called Adam Graham – is a woman.Bryson was initially taken to Cornton Vale prison near Stirling – Scotland’s only all-female jail – after being convicted, before being moved to the male estate following public outcry.Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross used First Minister’s Questions on Thursday to try and corner Ms Sturgeon on her belief in self-ID – the process by which...
Liz Truss says it is ‘unfair’ to blame her mini-budget for interest rate hike and rules out being PM again – as it happened
UK’s shortest-serving prime minister says she ‘learned a lot’ from time in government but does not want top job again
Business Secretary criticised for saying ‘no given’ steel industry will survive
The Business and Trade Secretary has faced criticism over her “undermining” comments about the future of the steel industry.Kemi Badenoch, asked on Sky News whether the UK “come what may would always need to have a steel industry”, said: “Nothing is ever a given.”In the interview conducted during her trip to Italy, the Cabinet minister said there was a “bigger picture around steel beyond just saving this particular company or helping this particular community”.Having only been appointed on Tuesday to head the newly created Department for Business and Trade, Ms Badenoch said she needed to “sit down and look at...
Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
Liz Truss is ‘already back with no apology and no humility,’ Labour MP says
Shadow social care minister Liz Kendall believes Liz Truss is “back with no apology and no humility” after the former prime minister returned to the political limelight.Ms Truss has said she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party and by a “powerful economic establishment” in her first detailed comments since she was forced out of No 10.“Less than 20 weeks since the Conservatives drove the economy off a cliff, Liz Truss is already back with no apology and no humility,” Ms Kendall said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
One in five November energy vouchers expired without being claimed – PayPoint
About one in five people did not redeem the £66 energy support voucher they were sent by PayPoint in November, the company has said.PayPoint sent out hundreds of thousands of vouchers in November under a Government support scheme.But only 81% of those vouchers had been redeemed on Sunday when they ran out – 90 days after they were issued.It means that thousands of households with prepayment meters have missed out on energy bill support they were entitled to.The redemption rate is still decent, PayPoint said, and is broadly comparable with similar schemes, like the warm home discount.Final redemptions of over...
Mother of suicidal girl held in locked hospital room ‘frightened’ for child’s life
Lack of mental health placement in England part of chronic shortage of secure accommodation for vulnerable children
West Lancashire byelection: Labour odds-on favourite to hold seat
Contest was triggered by MP Rosie Cooper’s resignation after being targeted in rightwing plot
BBC
Millions of pounds worth of energy vouchers not cashed
One in five households with pre-payment meters have not cashed in their energy vouchers issued to help pay bills. Data seen by the BBC showed about 380,000 vouchers, totalling up to 19% of homes, were not redeemed each month in October and in November. It means as much as £50m...
Disabled people left short in universal credit move may get compensation
Court rules against DWP in case where move to universal credit deprived claimants of £2,100 a year
NHS fines mothers for claiming free prescriptions while pregnant
Pregnant women are entitled to free medication, but without a maternity exemption certificate they face bills of hundreds of pounds
Nevada Appeal
Marilyn Foster: Enjoy the highlands and lowlands of Scotland
If you are a fan of the Starz streaming hit series “Outlander,” a trip to Scotland should be a must on your travel bucket list. Even if, like me, you haven’t watched this popular series, a visit to Scotland should still very much be on the top of your bucket list for so many reasons.
BBC
Rental evictions build after Covid ban lifted
The number of people forced out of rented homes in England and Wales hit 5,409 in the last three months of 2022 as rental evictions continue to build up following a ban during Covid. When the country went into lockdown in March 2020, the government halted landlord possession actions. They...
BBC
A9 work will not be completed by 2025 target, minister says
The Scottish government has said work to dual the A9 between Inverness and Perth will not be completed by 2025. Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the target was "unachievable". She said the government remained committed to upgrading the remaining single carriageway sections of the road to dual carriageway. But she...
BBC
NHS strike: Re-open pay talks, hospital bosses plead
Hospital bosses have urged ministers to re-open pay talks with staff as the NHS in England prepares its biggest-ever round of NHS strikes this week. NHS Providers chief Sir Julian Hartley said health bosses wanted to see fresh negotiations given walkouts have been suspended in Scotland and Wales following new pay offers.
BBC
Nursing applications in Scotland fall by almost a quarter
The number of applicants to nursing courses in Scotland has fallen by 24% compared with the same point last year. University admissions service UCAS said that by January, 5,070 people had applied to study nursing in Scotland this year, compared to 6,690 in 2022. The drop is the biggest of...
Comments / 0