ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Lightning’s Vasilevskiy ends shutout drought, beats Avs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to stop an 84-game regular-season shutout drought, Branon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night. This was the first meeting between the teams since Colorado ended Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
WTOP

Sabres face the Flames in a non-conference matchup

Calgary Flames (24-18-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (26-20-4, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Buffalo has gone 11-13-2 at home and 26-20-4 overall. The Sabres have given up 169 goals while scoring 185 for...
BUFFALO, NY
WTOP

Zadina returns, scores go-ahead goal as Red Wings top Flames

DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night. Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg. “That...
DETROIT, MI
WTOP

Rangers bring 3-game win streak into matchup against the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (29-17-5, second in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (29-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -179, Kraken +154; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Seattle Kraken. New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTOP

Panthers take win streak into matchup with the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (27-19-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (26-22-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers head into a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche as winners of three games in a row. Florida has a 15-7-3 record in home games and a 26-22-6 record...
COLORADO STATE
WTOP

Van Riemsdyk, Hart lead Flyers to shootout win over Oilers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Frost scored in the shootout, Carter Hart made 34 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Thursday night. Kevin Hayes scored in regulation for Philadelphia. It was the Flyers’ second win in 11 tries in games past...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTOP

AP NFL Comeback Player Voting

The voting for the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:. (Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis) Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy