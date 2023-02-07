Read full article on original website
Stoke-on-Trent doctor with cancer takes up liver disease cause
A doctor with pancreatic cancer has said raising awareness of liver disease, which is her specialism, has helped with her mental health. Dr Alison Brind, a liver specialist who has worked in Stoke-on-Trent for 25 years, was diagnosed in September. She said her illness left her "very low and depressed"...
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble
A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people...
King Charles Has a Relatable Reaction When 4-Year-Old Boy Interrupts His Conversation with Flowers
King Charles, a grandfather of five, seemed amused by the unexpected gesture during a busy day of engagements King Charles III smelled the roses during his latest outing in London. The King, 74, stopped by the University of East London on Wednesday for the college's 125th anniversary and to open a new primary care training hub. As the monarch made his way through the building, his chat with a local student was interrupted by a young boy who just couldn't wait to give him a large bouquet. As seen...
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
Couple who flew to Turkey to have £4k dental surgery say it ‘ruined their lives’
A couple who flew to Turkey to have £4,000 cosmetic veneers fitted to their teeth claim it “ruined their lives” and has left them unable to eat or drink without pain.Jade Tushingham, 32, and her partner Kelly Tushingham, 30, went to Antalya, Turkey, in September 2022. They planned to combine a beach holiday with the procedure, after being lured by the lower cost of cosmetic surgery in the country. In the UK, it can cost up to £20,000.The day after arrival, the couple apparently visited a private clinic near their hotel for the first stage of their transformation. After...
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
Deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 ruled as industrial disease
The deaths of two nurses from Covid-19 in the early days of the pandemic have been ruled as industrial disease.Gareth Roberts, 65, of Aberdare, and Domingo David, 63, of Penarth, were found to have been most likely to have contracted the virus from colleagues or patients while working at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW).Senior coroner Graeme Hughes concluded on Friday that although they were given appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) Mr Roberts and Ms David were “exposed to Covid-19 infection at work, became infected and that infection caused” their deaths. He made a finding of industrial disease.The family of...
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Notorious Russian nationalist Igor Mangushev shot dead in Ukraine
Notorious Russian army captain and mercenary Igor Mangushev has died in hospital, days after he was shot in the head at close range in occupied Ukraine, his friends have said. Mangushev's wife Tatyana described his killing as an execution. He commanded an anti-drone unit in occupied Luhansk, but had also...
Doctor says bodies "everywhere" in collapsed Iskenderun hospital
ISKENDERUN, Turkey, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Rescue teams and survivors peered through the twisted remains of an Iskenderun hospital on Tuesday, searching for signs of life a day after a major earthquake struck Turkey and neighbouring Syria.
How the nurses' strike on Tuesday 7 February will affect you
On Tuesday the NHS in England will be recovering from one of the biggest strikes in its history. But there will not be much respite. While ambulance workers are back at work, nurses remain on the picket line. The industrial action by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) affects 73 NHS trusts in England, which is which is just over a third of the total.
Afghan refugee in London told to give up doctorate and move to Yorkshire
University asks home secretary to intervene in move that would deprive him of scholarship and teaching roles
Mother of suicidal girl held in locked hospital room ‘frightened’ for child’s life
Lack of mental health placement in England part of chronic shortage of secure accommodation for vulnerable children
Nurses and ambulance staff striking across region
Nurses and ambulance staff have been joining strike picket lines across the South West. It is the first time ambulance crews and nurses have walked out on the same day since NHS industrial action started in December. NHS England said it is the biggest round of strikes to have hit...
Manchester lap dancing club called seedy by local has licence renewed
A lap dancing club will be allowed to stay open despite a resident's claims it brought a city into "disrepute". One person objected to an application for a sex establishment licence renewal by Manchester's Obsessions, stating that it was "seedy". The club's representative told a hearing it had been licensed...
Energy support scheme: Final batch of £600 vouchers in the post
The final batch of the 500,000 energy support vouchers for Northern Ireland households has been sent, the Post Office has confirmed. The scheme, which began on 2 January, has been completed weeks ahead of its original end-of-February target. About 80% of the £600 vouchers, which were given to keypad and...
Cervical cancer: Health trusts miss abnormal cells in smear tests
A woman who was diagnosed with cervical cancer has learned that she had three previous abnormal smear tests that were missed. Susan, not her real name, had to undergo a radical hysterectomy when a test in 2019 revealed cancerous cells. The 45-year-old said she was devastated at the diagnosis and...
NHS patients ‘hit hard’ by strikes with 137,000 appointments affected
NHS patients are being “hit hard” by industrial action, a health leader has said, as it emerged 137,000 appointments have been affected by strikes.The service has faced strikes by nurses, ambulance staff and physiotherapists over the past few days in an “incredibly disrupted week”, amid months of ongoing action.Data published by NHS England shows 137,081 appointments have been delayed due to industrial action in less than two months, with more than 49,000 postponed on Monday and Tuesday.Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “There are no winners in this situation: patients are being hit hard, trusts can’t deliver the...
Refugees protest against plan to move them from London to Bedfordshire
More than 130 asylum seekers were living in Greenwich hotel and were given just a few hours’ notice
