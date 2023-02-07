ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

marketscreener.com

How a band of Ukraine civilians helped seal Russia's biggest defeat

KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian intelligence wanted confirmation last autumn that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) overseeing the occupation of Kherson were staying in a small hotel on a back street of the southern port city. The task was assigned to Dollar: the code name for a civilian...
marketscreener.com

Putin waves a sarcastic goodbye to foreign business departing Russia

(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin waved a sarcastic farewell on Thursday to foreign businesses which have left Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, saying their departure would benefit Russian companies. Speaking to senior officials at a meeting broadcast on state television, Putin said those companies had suffered major losses as...
marketscreener.com

Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners

LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
marketscreener.com

Children accused of witchcraft find solace in east Congo shelter

BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - After Ornella lost several family members within three years, relatives and neighbours in her east Congo village of Kabare began suspecting the 14-year-old girl of witchcraft. The hushed rumours and purifying rituals that ensued prompted one of Ornella's brothers to take her to...
marketscreener.com

Hundreds flee gunshots on outskirts of key east Congo city Goma

SAKE, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Hundreds of civilians fled a town near the major eastern Congo city of Goma on Thursday after heavy gunfire that raised fears of M23 rebels advancing into the area. Families lugging their belongings walked along a 15-kilometre (9-mile) stretch of road linking the...
marketscreener.com

Fuel and cash shortages rile Nigerian voters heading into election

LAGOS, Nigeria (Reuters) - At a fuel station in Nigeria's commercial capital, tempers flare and harsh words are exchanged as motorists wait in line for hours to fill up their tanks at one of the few outlets with petrol left in the vicinity. Across the road, young men drenched in...
marketscreener.com

At least 15 dead from Peru landslide, president pledges to speed help

(Reuters) -The death toll from a massive landslide that struck southern Peru rose to at least 15 on Tuesday, according to a government tally, after dozens of homes were swallowed up by dirt and mud following heavy rainfall last weekend. Another 20 people were injured after the landslide struck on...
marketscreener.com

HSBC putting China's interests above exiled Hong Kong customers, UK lawmakers say

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers have accused HSBC of mistreating customers who have fled Hong Kong in the wake of China's anti-democracy crackdown, to protect the bank's profits and curry favour with the Chinese government, a report on Wednesday showed. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong said the lender...
marketscreener.com

EU looks to tighten borders to keep unwanted migrants away

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders said on Thursday they would tighten their borders to keep away unwanted immigrants, with some seeking more fences and walls while others would rather spend the money on improving living conditions in worse-off parts of the world. Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and Denmark...
marketscreener.com

Pakistan, IMF agree to hold more talks, delaying bailout

KARACHI (Reuters) - Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have agreed to continue talks on a bailout deal, delaying the disbursement of $1.1 billion in funding critical to keeping the South Asian economy afloat. "Virtual discussions will continue in the coming days," IMF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter said in...
marketscreener.com

Investigators may name more suspects in downing of Flight MH17

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - International investigators probing the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) over eastern Ukraine are set to present new findings on Wednesday, including possibly naming additional suspects. In November a Dutch court convicted two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader of murder...
marketscreener.com

'Fences protect Europe', Hungary's Orban says ahead of EU migration summit

BUDAPEST/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday called for European Union financing for border fences, reviving an idea long seen as inadmissible ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders to discuss curbing irregular immigration. The gathering of the 27 national EU leaders was called after Austria...
marketscreener.com

Bayer hopes for swift resolution to Russia sunseed shipment delay

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer said on Wednesday it was continuing to supply agricultural products to Russia and hoped for a swift resolution to what it called a technical delay in the country's sunflower seed imports. The Izvestia newspaper said on Monday that Western seed producers had suspended sunflower seed...

