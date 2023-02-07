Read full article on original website
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Video Shows Russian Helicopter Obliterated by Overhead Strike: Ukraine
The apparent destruction of the chopper adds to a growing list of downed Russian aircraft.
How a band of Ukraine civilians helped seal Russia's biggest defeat
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian intelligence wanted confirmation last autumn that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) overseeing the occupation of Kherson were staying in a small hotel on a back street of the southern port city. The task was assigned to Dollar: the code name for a civilian...
Putin waves a sarcastic goodbye to foreign business departing Russia
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin waved a sarcastic farewell on Thursday to foreign businesses which have left Russia over the conflict in Ukraine, saying their departure would benefit Russian companies. Speaking to senior officials at a meeting broadcast on state television, Putin said those companies had suffered major losses as...
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
Children accused of witchcraft find solace in east Congo shelter
BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - After Ornella lost several family members within three years, relatives and neighbours in her east Congo village of Kabare began suspecting the 14-year-old girl of witchcraft. The hushed rumours and purifying rituals that ensued prompted one of Ornella's brothers to take her to...
Blinken says U.S. shared information on Chinese balloon with dozens of countries
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday the United States has shared information it has obtained about China's spy balloon with dozens of countries around the world. Blinken also told a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that he had discussed with him...
Hundreds flee gunshots on outskirts of key east Congo city Goma
SAKE, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Hundreds of civilians fled a town near the major eastern Congo city of Goma on Thursday after heavy gunfire that raised fears of M23 rebels advancing into the area. Families lugging their belongings walked along a 15-kilometre (9-mile) stretch of road linking the...
Fuel and cash shortages rile Nigerian voters heading into election
LAGOS, Nigeria (Reuters) - At a fuel station in Nigeria's commercial capital, tempers flare and harsh words are exchanged as motorists wait in line for hours to fill up their tanks at one of the few outlets with petrol left in the vicinity. Across the road, young men drenched in...
At least 15 dead from Peru landslide, president pledges to speed help
(Reuters) -The death toll from a massive landslide that struck southern Peru rose to at least 15 on Tuesday, according to a government tally, after dozens of homes were swallowed up by dirt and mud following heavy rainfall last weekend. Another 20 people were injured after the landslide struck on...
HSBC putting China's interests above exiled Hong Kong customers, UK lawmakers say
LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers have accused HSBC of mistreating customers who have fled Hong Kong in the wake of China's anti-democracy crackdown, to protect the bank's profits and curry favour with the Chinese government, a report on Wednesday showed. The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong said the lender...
EU looks to tighten borders to keep unwanted migrants away
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders said on Thursday they would tighten their borders to keep away unwanted immigrants, with some seeking more fences and walls while others would rather spend the money on improving living conditions in worse-off parts of the world. Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland and Denmark...
Pakistan, IMF agree to hold more talks, delaying bailout
KARACHI (Reuters) - Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have agreed to continue talks on a bailout deal, delaying the disbursement of $1.1 billion in funding critical to keeping the South Asian economy afloat. "Virtual discussions will continue in the coming days," IMF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter said in...
Investigators may name more suspects in downing of Flight MH17
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - International investigators probing the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) over eastern Ukraine are set to present new findings on Wednesday, including possibly naming additional suspects. In November a Dutch court convicted two former Russian intelligence agents and a Ukrainian separatist leader of murder...
U.S. briefed 40 nations on China spy balloon incident, diplomats and official say
WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States held briefings in Washington and Beijing with foreign diplomats from 40 nations about the Chinese spy balloon that entered the U.S. airspace in late January, a senior administration official and diplomats said on Tuesday. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday briefed...
'Fences protect Europe', Hungary's Orban says ahead of EU migration summit
BUDAPEST/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday called for European Union financing for border fences, reviving an idea long seen as inadmissible ahead of a summit of the bloc's leaders to discuss curbing irregular immigration. The gathering of the 27 national EU leaders was called after Austria...
Bayer hopes for swift resolution to Russia sunseed shipment delay
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer said on Wednesday it was continuing to supply agricultural products to Russia and hoped for a swift resolution to what it called a technical delay in the country's sunflower seed imports. The Izvestia newspaper said on Monday that Western seed producers had suspended sunflower seed...
