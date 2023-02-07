Convicted murderer finishes 10-year-sentence, lands back in jail for alleged downtown attack

Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child
COUER D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning he will be sentenced...
Detectives investigated a pair of deadly shootings in Spokane and Spokane Valley
Detectives with the Spokane Police Department and Spokane Valley Police Department are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred Wednesday night. You can find more on the shooting in Spokane Valley here, and more on the Spokane shooting here.
Man found dead inside house after shooting on 2nd and Havana
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man found dead on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street Wednesday night was shot inside a home, according to new information shared by Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). On Feb. 8 at around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the scene after a caller reported a shooting,...
17-year-old killed in Perry District drive-by, vehicle potentially recovered
SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Perry District has potentially been recovered, thanks to a tip from an observant citizen, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). In a brief update on Thursday afternoon, SPD Corporal Nick Briggs also stated the victim who...
Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness
ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears to be...
Spokane Police investigate shooting threats inside Spokane Library
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is holding an investigation after responding reports of a man believed to be having a mental heath crisis at the Spokane Library Tuesday evening. According to SPD, the suspect said he had weapons and was threatening to fight people and open fire...
Eastern State Hospital patient found, charged with 3rd-degree escape
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The civil commitment patient who walked away from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening was located by Airway Heights Police Department on Thursday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, police made contact with the man and took him into custody. He was booked into Spokane County jail for a Washington State Department of Corrections hold. He faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree escape.
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
Empire Health Foundation briefs Spokane City Council on efforts to close Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Representatives from the Empire Health Foundation updated the Spokane City Council on efforts to close Camp Hope at the council's study session on Thursday. Empire Health Foundation President Zeke Smith touched on a range of topics, including crime, population and the steps that have been taken to move residents into better housing situations.
Hazardous tree removed from veteran's yard by community volunteers
MEAD, Wash. - Volunteers from Veterans Community Response came together Thursday morning to help one veteran in Mead. Kevin Knerr is medically retired from the U.S. military. He moved to his home in Mead two years ago, and one hazardous tree has worried him ever since. The large tree stood...
MAC exhibitions showcase beadwork of South African, Indigenous Pacific Northwest women
SPOKANE, Wash. - A touring exhibition at Spokane's Museum of Arts and Culture is showcasing a novel form of bead art, the ndwango, developed by women living and working together in rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. An upcoming exhibition will feature beadwork a little closer to home. The exhibition, "Ubuhle Women:...
Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax frustrated over pharmacy policy change
Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax have expressed frustration with a change in the company's policy for filling prescriptions at local pharmacies. The policy change prevents customers from having their prescriptions filled at Tick Clock Drug, the community's local pharmacy. Kaiser Permanente responded to concerns on Wednesday with a statement.
Darian Herring leads No. 6 Deer Park girls, undefeated in league play, into district tournament
There’s something exciting going on within the Deer Park girls basketball program. It hasn’t exactly been an overnight success story – more like a multiyear project. But the Stags are poised make some noise, starting with the District 7 1A tournament this week and, if things go well, at the state tournament.
How Richie Frahm, Eric Edelstein and a fateful night at the Martin Centre helped lure Dan Dickau to Gonzaga
It’s unequivocally one of the most important plays made by a Gonzaga basketball player, even if there’s no official documentation. Before Casey Calvary’s tip-in, Jordan Mathews’ 3-pointer and Jalen Suggs’ buzzer-beater, a simple assist from Richie Frahm helped change the course of program history. It...
Recap and highlights: 16th-ranked Gonzaga rolls San Francisco 99-81, as Dan Dickau is honored
It's rare for Gonzaga to lose back-to-back games. The Bulldogs showed why on Thursday, opening up an early double-digit lead and cruising to a 99-81 win over San Francisco at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga hasn't lose consecutive games since 2018 and coming off an overtime defeat at Saint Mary's...
Gonzaga flirts with century mark, makes up ground in WCC play with 99-81 win over San Francisco
The Zags will use all the practice time available to them between now and the end of the regular season to tighten up screws on defense and make sure they avoid any untimely lapses once the calendar flips to March. On offense, Gonzaga has looked postseason-ready for at least a...
'I never could dream this': Eastern Washington continues to make history, riding nation's best win streak
When Angelo Allegri decided to transfer to Eastern Washington, his primary goal was to win another conference title, something he’d done at UNC Greensboro. “I knew I wanted to win another championship,” the EWU fifth-year senior said. “I knew I wanted to go dancing again.”. What was...
