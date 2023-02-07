ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convicted murderer finishes 10-year-sentence, lands back in jail for alleged downtown attack

By Ava Wainhouse, NonStop Local Reporter
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago
KHQ Right Now

Coeur d'Alene man convicted of assault, injury to child

COUER D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene man faces up to life in prison for a series of crimes, including assault and injury to a child, according to the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, has two prior felony convictions on his record, meaning he will be sentenced...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Man found dead inside house after shooting on 2nd and Havana

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man found dead on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street Wednesday night was shot inside a home, according to new information shared by Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). On Feb. 8 at around 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to the scene after a caller reported a shooting,...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

17-year-old killed in Perry District drive-by, vehicle potentially recovered

SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect vehicle involved in the drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Perry District has potentially been recovered, thanks to a tip from an observant citizen, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD). In a brief update on Thursday afternoon, SPD Corporal Nick Briggs also stated the victim who...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness

ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears to be...
ATHOL, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police investigate shooting threats inside Spokane Library

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is holding an investigation after responding reports of a man believed to be having a mental heath crisis at the Spokane Library Tuesday evening. According to SPD, the suspect said he had weapons and was threatening to fight people and open fire...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Eastern State Hospital patient found, charged with 3rd-degree escape

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - The civil commitment patient who walked away from Eastern State Hospital Tuesday evening was located by Airway Heights Police Department on Thursday. According to Spokane County Sheriff's Office, police made contact with the man and took him into custody. He was booked into Spokane County jail for a Washington State Department of Corrections hold. He faces a misdemeanor charge of third-degree escape.
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Local restaurant gets broken into overnight

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Empire Health Foundation briefs Spokane City Council on efforts to close Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - Representatives from the Empire Health Foundation updated the Spokane City Council on efforts to close Camp Hope at the council's study session on Thursday. Empire Health Foundation President Zeke Smith touched on a range of topics, including crime, population and the steps that have been taken to move residents into better housing situations.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Hazardous tree removed from veteran's yard by community volunteers

MEAD, Wash. - Volunteers from Veterans Community Response came together Thursday morning to help one veteran in Mead. Kevin Knerr is medically retired from the U.S. military. He moved to his home in Mead two years ago, and one hazardous tree has worried him ever since. The large tree stood...
MEAD, WA
KHQ Right Now

Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax frustrated over pharmacy policy change

Kaiser Permanente customers in Colfax have expressed frustration with a change in the company's policy for filling prescriptions at local pharmacies. The policy change prevents customers from having their prescriptions filled at Tick Clock Drug, the community's local pharmacy. Kaiser Permanente responded to concerns on Wednesday with a statement.
COLFAX, WA

