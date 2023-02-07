Police have rejected suggestions that missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley could have been a victim of crime.Supt Sally Riley, of Lancashire Police, said “every single” potential suspicion or criminal suggestion that had come in, had been looked at by detectives and discounted.She said, “I would like to reassure the community that nothing in this investigation so far, it has been checked out if it has come in suggesting crime, it has been checked and discounted.“So every single potential third party line of inquiry and potential suspicious or criminal element has been looked at and discounted.“It does remain our belief that...

2 DAYS AGO