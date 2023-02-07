Read full article on original website
BBC
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
BBC
Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet
Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
BBC
Further arrest in Cody Fisher murder probe
Police investigating the murder of footballer Cody Fisher have arrested a man in connection with the fatal attack. The 23-year-old player for non-league Stratford Town died after being stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub in Digbeth on Boxing Day. The 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
Coleshill teacher banned after police chatroom sting
A teacher has been banned from education after pleading guilty to sexual communications he thought were with a 13-year-old girl. Stephen Robinson, 36, who was given suspended jail terms, had in fact been messaging a police officer, when he was in an online chatroom conversation. He had been employed at...
BBC
Wiltshire Police force funds employee foodbank
Wiltshire Police is helping fund a foodbank for officers and staff who are struggling to make ends meet. The outgoing Chief Constable said he is worried rates of pay are forcing people out of the profession. Kier Pritchard was speaking as part of his final exclusive interview before he retires...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Police reject suggestions Nicola Bulley could have been a victim of crime
Police have rejected suggestions that missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley could have been a victim of crime.Supt Sally Riley, of Lancashire Police, said “every single” potential suspicion or criminal suggestion that had come in, had been looked at by detectives and discounted.She said, “I would like to reassure the community that nothing in this investigation so far, it has been checked out if it has come in suggesting crime, it has been checked and discounted.“So every single potential third party line of inquiry and potential suspicious or criminal element has been looked at and discounted.“It does remain our belief that...
BBC
Five arrested after Ashford schoolgirl hurt in racial attack
Five people have been arrested after a teenage girl was injured in what police have described as a "serious racially aggravated assault" outside a school. A 16-year-old girl, two girls aged 11, a 39-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man have been arrested. A sixth suspect, a 15-year-old girl, is being...
Teen rushed to hospital with ‘potentially serious injuries’ after ‘being attacked by pupils from another school’
A TEEN has been hospitalised with "potentially serious injuries" after being "assaulted" by other students. Emergency services rushed to ARK Kings Academy in Birmingham at around 3.37pm yesterday, where they found the injured boy. The school said that he had been "assaulted" by other students, but that staff had intervened...
Nurse Lucy Letby ‘offered to take photos of baby soon after murdering her on fourth attempt’
“Smiling” nurse Lucy Letby offered to take photographs of a baby girl soon after she had murdered her at the fourth attempt, a court has heard.The Crown say the 33-year-old harmed the premature infant with injections of air into her feeding tube and bloodstream before she eventually died in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit in the early hours of October 23 2015.Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the unit on various dates between June 2015 and June 2016.On Wednesday, jurors at Manchester Crown Court began to hear evidence about the nurse’s ninth...
Nurse left in tears after being given parking fines as she worked longer than 12 hours
A nurse was left in tears after she received parking fines as she regularly works longer than her 12-hour shift. Emma Chapman was given her second Fixed Penalty Notice by Havering Council earlier this week, despite paying £12.50 to park her car. According to Emma, a lot of her...
Complex
Police Confirm Death Of 4-Year-Old Girl Following ‘Tragic’ Dog Attack In Milton Keynes
A four-year-old girl has tragically died after being mauled by a dog in the back garden of her home, Thames Valley Police have confirmed. Emergency services were called to the property in Broadlands, Netherfield, Milton Keynes, where the dog was “humanely” destroyed by armed officers at the scene. No one else was hurt in the attack and the family of the child—named locally as Alice Stones—has since been supported by specially trained officers, police said.
BBC
Two French bulldogs die as pet-sitter leaves them in hot car
A pet-sitter killed two dogs by leaving them in her car in 22°C (72F) heat without water. French bulldogs Lila and Phab were found dead after their owner paid Janine Maloney, 49, to look after them for a weekend. It was the first time Steph Pendleton, 62, had left...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Policeman took and shared photos of injured man
A Memphis policeman took photos of Tyre Nichols, while he sat bashed, bleeding and in need of medical help, newly released documents reveal. Mr Nichols died three days after he was beaten by police during a traffic stop in the Tennessee city last month. Officer Demetrius Haley took two photos...
Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation
A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person in a yellow coat seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on...
BBC
Dogs: Caerphilly police seize 13 suspected banned animals
Multiple suspected illegal dogs have been seized by police in one county in five weeks. In an email to Caerphilly councillors, Gwent Police said 13 dogs had been seized since the start of the year. These included a dog and six puppies believed to be pit bulls, one of four...
Woman arrested after three children stabbed in Huddersfield
Four people, including two boys and a girl, found seriously injured at house on Monday morning
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Welsh rescue team told to stand down
Rescuers ready to travel to Turkey and Syria have been left feeling "sick" after being told to stand down. Dog handlers Emma Whittle and Brian Jones were expecting to travel with a detection dog team to help after the earthquake. The death toll currently stands at more than 7,200. Ms...
BBC
Lack of NHS funding 'heartbreaking', says striking paramedic
An ambulance paramedic has said it is "heartbreaking" to see the delays affecting the NHS. Jacqueline Murphy, who has worked for West Midlands Ambulance Service for 23 years, is one of several thousand ambulance workers in England and Wales taking part in strikes. She said the NHS was "in a...
