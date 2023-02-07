Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s volleyball looks to remain dazzling with a healthy squad amid tough schedule
In the middle of the season, No. 3 Penn State finally found an oasis in its arduous schedule after confronting five straight top-10 rivals, traveling to Loretto, Pennsylvania, to face an unranked in-state opponent in Saint Francis at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Despite the toughness of the schedule, the Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s ‘careless’ turnovers help Wisconsin win in overtime
Penn State turned the ball over the least amount of times in the Big Ten coming into Wednesday’s night game against Wisconsin, but the best team at handling the ball turned into the worst team handling the ball. The Nittany Lions turned the ball over 11 times, which turned...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to turn around its season with clash against Michigan State
Penn State has a golden opportunity to get back on track. The Lady Lions are in for a significant Big Ten road matchup against Michigan State on Super Bowl Sunday. After coming off of a big win against Northwestern on Feb. 2, the blue and white got every single ounce of momentum squeezed out of it when No. 5 Iowa visited the Bryce Jordan Center last Sunday afternoon.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s lacrosse seeks revenge against Villanova after tight loss last season
Penn State looks to continue its strong start to the season in its upcoming game against Villanova. The Nittany Lions opened up the season 1-0 with an impressive 21-11 victory against the Lafayette Leopards. An impressive offensive game was put on display by the blue and white this past weekend.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s lacrosse kicks off season against Bucknell on Saturday
Happy Valley might still be frozen, but the blue and white will take the field at Panzer Stadium against Bucknell to jumpstart its 2023 campaign. This will be the first of five games the Nittany Lions will play at home before having their first road trip. “Having a great homestand...
Digital Collegian
SATIRE | Finding a sport as an athletic prodigy
Editor’s Note: The collective opinion of The Daily Collegian is that Braden isn’t a star athlete, and we need to stop feeding his delusions. Sorry Braden. I’m widely known as one of Penn State’s star athletes. Penn State recruited me from my elite high school thanks...
Digital Collegian
Penn State junior Travis Luensmann ranks among preseason top 200 starting pitchers by D1Baseball
Coach Rob Cooper's top arm received key recognition from D1Baseball.com, ranking in the preseason top 200 best starting pitchers. Junior right-hander Travis Luensmann was ranked No. 110 in the nation heading into the 2023 campaign and looks to follow up a strong sophomore season in which the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native finished eighth in the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball guard Jalen Pickett named to Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team
Despite a three-game losing streak draining some of the momentum for Penn State, the national recognition continues to roll in for Micah Shrewsberry's top scorer. Just three days after being named a finalist for the the Bob Cousy Award, fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team.
Digital Collegian
State College Spikes to throw Sean Clifford 'Retirement Party,' give away bobbleheads to fans
Heads will be bobbling all the way to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on July 15. The State College Spikes will throw a "Retirement Party" for former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, as part of one of their home promotional nights for the 2023 season. The first 1,000 fans at...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball falls to Wisconsin in overtime thriller at the Bryce Jordan Center
In a game full of high stakes, Penn State was unable to bounce back against the Badgers, extending its losing streak to three consecutive games in a crucial Big Ten contest. While dropping to 14-10 and 5-8 in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions also continued another losing streak, dropping their fifth straight game to Wisconsin, expanding a streak dating back over two years in a heartbreaking 79-74 defeat.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling has upper hand in 9 of 10 weight classes ahead of upcoming dual meet versus Rutgers
Penn State hasn’t lost a dual meet since early 2020 and doesn’t show any sign of stopping. The Nittany Lions’ two toughest tests of the season — No. 2 Iowa and then-No. 3 Michigan — have come and gone, as Cael Sanderson’s squad defeated both programs with relative ease.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse announces 2023 game day promotion schedule
One day after announcing its five matchups on national television, Penn State announced five game day promotions for the 2023 season. The blue and white are set to kick off its promotions at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 18 against familiar foe Stony Brook for the Youth Camper Reunion Game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State softball's season-opening tournament canceled due to storm system
Penn State’s opening weekend has been set back due to a storm. After a 33-22 campaign, the blue and white was getting ready to start its third year under coach Clarisa Crowell at Coastal Carolina University’s Kickin’ Chicken Classic, but it will have to wait. The team...
Digital Collegian
Cristian Driver, Tyrece Mills to switch positions for Penn State football in 2023
With winter workouts off and running Tuesday, two Penn State players switched positions, acclimating themselves in a new room ahead of Spring ball. Cristian Driver, who spent time at both safety and cornerback since appearing on campus this past summer, said he has “fully switched over” to wide receiver. Meanwhile, former Lackawanna defensive back Tyrece Mills, who played linebacker in 2022-23, moved back to safety.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football notebook | James Franklin talks recruiting, leadership in 1st post-Rose Bowl presser
A month has passed since Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah, and James Franklin returned to the podium to address the media for the first time since that win. Franklin talked for over half an hour before the official introduction of Penn State’s new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans.
Digital Collegian
Forward Frankee Flesher signs with Penn State women's soccer in 2023 recruiting class
Penn State has added another member to its 2023 freshman class. Forward Frankee Flesher’s signing with the Nittany Lions was announced on Tuesday. Flesher impressed this past fall during her senior campaign with West Geauga High School, totaling 79 points across 19 games. Now, the Chesterland, Ohio, native will...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s lacrosse announces game day themes for 2023
There's a lot of fun is in store for Penn State fans at the nine games held at Panzer Stadium this spring. Right off the bat there will be a toy drive for Saturday’s home opener against Bucknell, and the following week will be Pride Game when the blue and white takes on Drexel.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees small changes in latest InterMat rankings
In InterMat’s newest rankings, four Nittany Lions shifted in either direction. At 141, Beau Bartlett fell one spot from No. 5 to No. 6, despite his 12-second pin against Indiana’s Joey Showalter. Freshman sensation Levi Haines moved up one spot at 157 from No. 9 to No. 8....
Digital Collegian
Penn State Athletics announces hire of new deputy athletics director Brandi Stuart
Penn State added a new face to its athletics department hierarchy this morning. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft brought on Brandi Stewart as a deputy athletics director for administration and external operations, a role she'll begin on March 13. Stuart, who spent two years at Texas Tech as...
Digital Collegian
‘That was just Nick’ | Fellow Penn State friends reflect on the life of Nick Feinstein
Nick Feinstein was the type of kid to summit the Colorado 14ers, ski some of the most difficult double black diamond runs at Colorado resorts, hold his breath for two and a half minutes while abalone diving and get a tattoo with his resident assistant within the first two weeks of freshman year.
Comments / 0