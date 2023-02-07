ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball looks to turn around its season with clash against Michigan State

Penn State has a golden opportunity to get back on track. The Lady Lions are in for a significant Big Ten road matchup against Michigan State on Super Bowl Sunday. After coming off of a big win against Northwestern on Feb. 2, the blue and white got every single ounce of momentum squeezed out of it when No. 5 Iowa visited the Bryce Jordan Center last Sunday afternoon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball falls to Wisconsin in overtime thriller at the Bryce Jordan Center

In a game full of high stakes, Penn State was unable to bounce back against the Badgers, extending its losing streak to three consecutive games in a crucial Big Ten contest. While dropping to 14-10 and 5-8 in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions also continued another losing streak, dropping their fifth straight game to Wisconsin, expanding a streak dating back over two years in a heartbreaking 79-74 defeat.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

The Women of Penn State Football, Part 1: Operations

You hear a lot about head coaches, assistant coaches and the idea of ever-growing support staffs across college athletics. Football is as much an arms race to collect actual on-field talent as it is growing a small army behind that talent. Walk into Penn State’s Lasch Building and you’re just as likely to see someone who doesn’t play football as you are someone who does.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's lacrosse announces 2023 game day promotion schedule

One day after announcing its five matchups on national television, Penn State announced five game day promotions for the 2023 season. The blue and white are set to kick off its promotions at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 18 against familiar foe Stony Brook for the Youth Camper Reunion Game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State junior Travis Luensmann ranks among preseason top 200 starting pitchers by D1Baseball

Coach Rob Cooper's top arm received key recognition from D1Baseball.com, ranking in the preseason top 200 best starting pitchers. Junior right-hander Travis Luensmann was ranked No. 110 in the nation heading into the 2023 campaign and looks to follow up a strong sophomore season in which the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native finished eighth in the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Cristian Driver, Tyrece Mills to switch positions for Penn State football in 2023

With winter workouts off and running Tuesday, two Penn State players switched positions, acclimating themselves in a new room ahead of Spring ball. Cristian Driver, who spent time at both safety and cornerback since appearing on campus this past summer, said he has “fully switched over” to wide receiver. Meanwhile, former Lackawanna defensive back Tyrece Mills, who played linebacker in 2022-23, moved back to safety.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

SATIRE | Finding a sport as an athletic prodigy

Editor’s Note: The collective opinion of The Daily Collegian is that Braden isn’t a star athlete, and we need to stop feeding his delusions. Sorry Braden. I’m widely known as one of Penn State’s star athletes. Penn State recruited me from my elite high school thanks...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s lacrosse announces game day themes for 2023

There's a lot of fun is in store for Penn State fans at the nine games held at Panzer Stadium this spring. Right off the bat there will be a toy drive for Saturday’s home opener against Bucknell, and the following week will be Pride Game when the blue and white takes on Drexel.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy