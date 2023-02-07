For the first time in nearly two decades, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts has a new leader. The festival’s board of directors has appointed Pamela Snyder Etters as executive director, effective Feb. 10, according to a news release on Tuesday. She succeeds Rick Bryant, who retired in January after 18 years in the role and more than 35 years with the organization as a volunteer and staff member.

