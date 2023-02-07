Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Centre County winter carnival brings many family fun activities for its fifth year
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get your hats, gloves and winter jackets on and head on over to Centre County this weekend for the area’s winter carnival. The Centre Region Parks & Recreation will be holding its fifth Winter Carnival at Blue Spring Park along Wagner Street in Boalsburg from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. During […]
Digital Collegian
Ways to spend Valentine's Day in State College | Blog
Valentine's Day is a day filled with love, dates… and stress. Finding the perfect way to spend the most romantic day of the year can be a lot of pressure, but it doesn’t have to be. State College is full of romantic locations and activities for any day...
Digital Collegian
Poet Ebony Stewart comes to Penn State for workshop, interactive performance
Penn State's Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, in collaboration with the Gender Equity Center and Paul Robeson Cultural Center, brought poet and storyteller Ebony Stewart to the HUB-Robeson Center for a writing workshop, interactive performance and Q&A session. The hour-long workshop included various exercises and prompts, according to State...
Digital Collegian
State College native to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
Next week a State College native will take the stage on the game show, "Jeopardy!" Kendra Westerhaus will compete on Jeopardy! Monday, Feb. 13, according to a post on her Facebook. Westerhaus works in Pocatello, Idaho as a child psychologist and child, pediatric team lead for Health West, Inc. She...
State College
Arts Festival Names New Executive Director
For the first time in nearly two decades, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts has a new leader. The festival’s board of directors has appointed Pamela Snyder Etters as executive director, effective Feb. 10, according to a news release on Tuesday. She succeeds Rick Bryant, who retired in January after 18 years in the role and more than 35 years with the organization as a volunteer and staff member.
Scholarship for State College Area High School students is being renamed
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Osaze Osagie College Scholarship for graduating students at State College Area High School (SAHS) will be under a new name. The change to the Osaze`s Heart Community Service Scholarship is because the name represents the spirit of the scholarship and Osaze, according to a news release. The scholarship was launched […]
Digital Collegian
State College Mayor Ezra Nanes names State College the 'City of THON'
State College Mayor Ezra Nanes issued a proclamation to rename State College the “City of THON” Monday night at the State College Borough Council Meeting. THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.
DuBois barber’s invention helps give everyone the barber shop experience
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One DuBois barber created a device for people with disabilities after coming up with the idea years ago. The Tranquilift at Bakas Barbershop, inside the WPAL Fitness Center at 37 E. Long Ave, DuBois, PA 15801, is an apparatus that allows people in wheelchairs to be lifted and leaned back […]
Digital Collegian
State College Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaims February as Black History Month
State College Mayor Ezra Nanes issued a proclamation declaring February as Black History Month at the Borough Council meeting Monday night. The proclamation acknowledged the theme for Black History month in 2023 is “Black Resistance,” which explores how the African American community has historically resisted oppression. The proclamation...
Digital Collegian
The safety of Happy Valley | State College residents raise concerns for their security
As State College resident Natalia Ferrer sat by a window in her off-campus residence, she noticed a woman approaching her door. Assuming the woman was her neighbor, Ferrer opened the door. The woman “pulled out a laminated piece of paper” with nail polish on it and insisted Ferrer buy the nail polish.
wtaj.com
Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
Digital Collegian
State College Borough Council approves new liquor license for downtown Brothers Bar and Grill
The State College Borough Council approved a liquor license with conditions for the Brothers Bar and Grill restaurant chain seeking approval for a new location in downtown State College at its meeting Monday night. The Brother Bar and Grill would be located at 134 S. Allen St. The State College...
State College
State College Food Bank Details Plans for New Location
Plans for the State College Food Bank’s new location in College Township are coming into focus. At Thursday’s College Township Council meeting, food bank Executive Director Allayn Beck and Michael Pratt, of Keller Engineering, presented an overview of the sketch plan for renovations and additions to the 14,500-square-foot building at 105/169 Gerald Street.
chsperiscope.com
Humans of CHS: Mr. Smith, New Math Teacher
Mr. Smith is a new teacher who teaches math in the Swartz building at Carlisle High School. After attending Penn State University for 3 years, he transferred to Shippensburg University, graduating in May of 2022. He shadowed Mrs. Felknor-Edwards before acquiring his own classroom. Prior to taking this position he worked at Lamberton Middle School as a long term substitute.
wtaj.com
Taste Test: Talking ‘gross’ candy, retro candy and more treats from Blair Candy Company
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Remember some of those classic candies that you always loved growing up? Or maybe you’ve seen some crazy candy trends on social media that you can’t wait to get your hands on. Blair Candy Company has a wide variety of candies, snacks, and novelty treats for everyone.
Digital Collegian
State College Spikes to throw Sean Clifford 'Retirement Party,' give away bobbleheads to fans
Heads will be bobbling all the way to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on July 15. The State College Spikes will throw a "Retirement Party" for former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, as part of one of their home promotional nights for the 2023 season. The first 1,000 fans at...
Digital Collegian
What new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans can bring to the Nittany Lions | The 1-0 Podcast
Penn State football held its first press conference since the Rose Bowl this past week. “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Spencer Ripchik took the time to discuss all things mentioned in the meeting. A large portion of discussion is allocated to Penn State’s most recent hiring...
Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home
State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s lacrosse announces game day themes for 2023
There's a lot of fun is in store for Penn State fans at the nine games held at Panzer Stadium this spring. Right off the bat there will be a toy drive for Saturday’s home opener against Bucknell, and the following week will be Pride Game when the blue and white takes on Drexel.
Planned power outage scheduled for Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Penelec has announced that their is a scheduled power outage planned and many Clearfield residents will be affected. The outage will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. During the outage equipment upgrades will take place to enhance reliability. They also announced that there may be […]
