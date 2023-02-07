ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Ways to spend Valentine's Day in State College | Blog

Valentine's Day is a day filled with love, dates… and stress. Finding the perfect way to spend the most romantic day of the year can be a lot of pressure, but it doesn’t have to be. State College is full of romantic locations and activities for any day...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Poet Ebony Stewart comes to Penn State for workshop, interactive performance

Penn State's Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, in collaboration with the Gender Equity Center and Paul Robeson Cultural Center, brought poet and storyteller Ebony Stewart to the HUB-Robeson Center for a writing workshop, interactive performance and Q&A session. The hour-long workshop included various exercises and prompts, according to State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

State College native to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

Next week a State College native will take the stage on the game show, "Jeopardy!" Kendra Westerhaus will compete on Jeopardy! Monday, Feb. 13, according to a post on her Facebook. Westerhaus works in Pocatello, Idaho as a child psychologist and child, pediatric team lead for Health West, Inc. She...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Arts Festival Names New Executive Director

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts has a new leader. The festival’s board of directors has appointed Pamela Snyder Etters as executive director, effective Feb. 10, according to a news release on Tuesday. She succeeds Rick Bryant, who retired in January after 18 years in the role and more than 35 years with the organization as a volunteer and staff member.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Scholarship for State College Area High School students is being renamed

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Osaze Osagie College Scholarship for graduating students at State College Area High School (SAHS) will be under a new name. The change to the Osaze`s Heart Community Service Scholarship is because the name represents the spirit of the scholarship and Osaze, according to a news release. The scholarship was launched […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes names State College the 'City of THON'

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes issued a proclamation to rename State College the “City of THON” Monday night at the State College Borough Council Meeting. THON is the world's largest student-run philanthropy that aims to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families who have been impacted by childhood cancer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes proclaims February as Black History Month

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes issued a proclamation declaring February as Black History Month at the Borough Council meeting Monday night. The proclamation acknowledged the theme for Black History month in 2023 is “Black Resistance,” which explores how the African American community has historically resisted oppression. The proclamation...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wtaj.com

Local women bring ‘permanent jewelry’ trend to State College area

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The trend of ‘permanent jewelry’ is taking over! What started out as a concept in bigger cities, is now gracing areas small and large thanks to its growing trend on social media. Three area women from Centre County have teamed up to create their own permanent jewelry business called ‘Linked Permanent Jewelry.’ These ladies travel around the area bringing their services to parties, events, and pop-ups in the area.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

State College Food Bank Details Plans for New Location

Plans for the State College Food Bank’s new location in College Township are coming into focus. At Thursday’s College Township Council meeting, food bank Executive Director Allayn Beck and Michael Pratt, of Keller Engineering, presented an overview of the sketch plan for renovations and additions to the 14,500-square-foot building at 105/169 Gerald Street.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
chsperiscope.com

Humans of CHS: Mr. Smith, New Math Teacher

Mr. Smith is a new teacher who teaches math in the Swartz building at Carlisle High School. After attending Penn State University for 3 years, he transferred to Shippensburg University, graduating in May of 2022. He shadowed Mrs. Felknor-Edwards before acquiring his own classroom. Prior to taking this position he worked at Lamberton Middle School as a long term substitute.
CARLISLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fraternity members allegedly assault person in State College home

State College, Pa. — After allegedly forcing their way into a home, two fraternity members in State College allegedly assaulted another man The men entered a home in the 300 block of E. Fairmount Avenue on Oct. 22 just before 9 p.m. looking for a misplaced wallet, police said. After forcing their way in through a locked sliding glass door, Tyquann Crawford, 20, of Ashbury Park, N.J. and Michael Carl Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills, both members of the Alpha Tau Omega, confronted partygoers inside...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s lacrosse announces game day themes for 2023

There's a lot of fun is in store for Penn State fans at the nine games held at Panzer Stadium this spring. Right off the bat there will be a toy drive for Saturday’s home opener against Bucknell, and the following week will be Pride Game when the blue and white takes on Drexel.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Planned power outage scheduled for Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Penelec has announced that their is a scheduled power outage planned and many Clearfield residents will be affected. The outage will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. During the outage equipment upgrades will take place to enhance reliability. They also announced that there may be […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy