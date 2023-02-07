Read full article on original website
Related
Lawmakers in Florida move to end Disney's special self-governing status
It's been a bit of a rough week for The Walt Disney Company. CEO Bob Iger announced yesterday that the corporation is cutting 7,000 jobs in an attempt to slash more than 5 billion in costs. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Yeah, and this comes just as Florida is expected to end...
Local Colorado ski hills may not be big or fancy, but they're ideal for some families
Laura is a senior reporter and producer for KVNF Community Radio. You may also on occasion hear her host Morning Edition and Local Motion on KVNF. Laura has worked at public radio and television stations in Phoenix and Tucson. Her work has aired on NPR, the BBC, Harvest Public Media and the Rocky Mountain Community Radio exchange. She was a 2015 fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award and an Award of Excellence from the Colorado Broadcasters Association. Laura also has experience as a videographer and video editor. She graduated summa cum laude from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
Biden administration officials briefed lawmakers on the downed Chinese balloon
It's been nearly a week since the U.S. shot down the spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The incident is reverberating in Washington as the Navy and FBI work to recover the balloon's remains.
Young Florida athletes won't have to share their menstrual cycle details to compete
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
North Carolina Senate OKs limits on LGBTQ school instruction
RALEIGH, N.C. — Public school teachers in North Carolina would be required in most circumstances to alert parents before they call a student by a different name or pronoun, under a bill passed by the Republican-controlled state Senate on Tuesday. Senators rejected a wave of warnings that the measure...
Bill raising riot penalties in North Carolina clears House
RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill increasing punishments for violent protests following the 2020 demonstrations over George Floyd's murder passed the North Carolina House on Wednesday despite harsh criticism from social justice advocates. Some bipartisan support signals a potential override of any veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who issued one that blocked similar legislation two years ago.
Two of the newest members of Congress weigh in on the State of the Union address
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Democratic Congressmen Maxwell Frost of Florida and Republican Mike Lawler of New York about the president's State of the Union speech.
A Texas group that wants to ban abortion nationwide is targeting New Mexico
A nationwide movement to enact local ordinances against abortion drugs has New Mexico's attorney general taking action. A fight in the courts may be just what abortion opponents want.
The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has impacted a community in New Jersey
Jasmine Garsd is an Argentine-American journalist living in New York. She is currently NPR's Criminal Justice correspondent and the host of The Last Cup. She started her career as the co-host of Alt.Latino, an NPR show about Latin music. Throughout her reporting career she's focused extensively on women's issues and immigrant communities in America. She's currently writing a book of stories about women she's met throughout her travels.
North Carolina education board proposal revived in House bill
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina House committee on Tuesday backed a bill that would shift influence over public education away from the governor and toward the superintendent of public instruction and voters. The legislation aims to put a constitutional amendment on statewide ballots that could change how the...
In areas of California hit by storms, some undocumented residents can't get FEMA aid
The California farmworker community of Planada is recovering from the parade of storms that hit the state. Many undocumented residents there are ineligible for FEMA assistance.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy oversaw his first State of the Union address
Television viewers last night could see Kevin McCarthy in the frame. He was sitting behind President Biden, presiding over his first State of the Union speech as speaker of the House. This high-profile role puts him in charge of a fractured Republican Party. But what do his constituents in California think of his performance so far? Here's Joshua Yeager of KVPR in California's San Joaquin Valley.
Sen. John Fetterman spends the night in the hospital after feeling lightheaded
One night after attending the State of the Union address with other members of Congress, Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., spent last night in the hospital. His office says Fetterman reported feeling lightheaded on Wednesday, and was kept overnight for observation. The senator is in good spirits and has been talking...
A food subsidy many college students relied on is ending with the pandemic emergency
A pandemic program that increased food subsidies is ending. In Oregon, advocates warn that could be crippling for some college students. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Feb. 8, 2023.)
A petition for Latino early voter data gets a nod of approval from the North Carolina election board
The North Carolina State Board of Elections plans to include Latino turnout in early voting estimates for the first time. The decision comes after a civic engagement group in Mecklenburg County petitioned the board to establish more inclusive data reporting. In the lead-up to general elections, the state board releases...
WFAE
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0