State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball looks to turn around its season with clash against Michigan State

Penn State has a golden opportunity to get back on track. The Lady Lions are in for a significant Big Ten road matchup against Michigan State on Super Bowl Sunday. After coming off of a big win against Northwestern on Feb. 2, the blue and white got every single ounce of momentum squeezed out of it when No. 5 Iowa visited the Bryce Jordan Center last Sunday afternoon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's lacrosse announces 2023 game day promotion schedule

One day after announcing its five matchups on national television, Penn State announced five game day promotions for the 2023 season. The blue and white are set to kick off its promotions at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 18 against familiar foe Stony Brook for the Youth Camper Reunion Game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State junior Travis Luensmann ranks among preseason top 200 starting pitchers by D1Baseball

Coach Rob Cooper's top arm received key recognition from D1Baseball.com, ranking in the preseason top 200 best starting pitchers. Junior right-hander Travis Luensmann was ranked No. 110 in the nation heading into the 2023 campaign and looks to follow up a strong sophomore season in which the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native finished eighth in the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wisportsheroics.com

Who Is On The Wisconsin Badgers Football Coaching Staff?

The Wisconsin Badgers football coaching staff for 2023. Fickell enters his first year as the head coach in Madison. He has seven years of previous coaching experience at Ohio State and Cincinnati. Regular season: 64-25 (.719) Bowl games: 3-3 (.500) Wisconsin Badgers Football Coaching Staff: Offense. Offensive Coordinator/QBs: Phil Longo.
MADISON, WI
Digital Collegian

State College native to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

Next week a State College native will take the stage on the game show, "Jeopardy!" Kendra Westerhaus will compete on Jeopardy! Monday, Feb. 13, according to a post on her Facebook. Westerhaus works in Pocatello, Idaho as a child psychologist and child, pediatric team lead for Health West, Inc. She...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Poet Ebony Stewart comes to Penn State for workshop, interactive performance

Penn State's Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, in collaboration with the Gender Equity Center and Paul Robeson Cultural Center, brought poet and storyteller Ebony Stewart to the HUB-Robeson Center for a writing workshop, interactive performance and Q&A session. The hour-long workshop included various exercises and prompts, according to State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nbc15.com

Jenkins retiring as Madison schools superintendent

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – From parents to school board members, the announcement of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent planning to step down was a surprising one. On Wednesday, the district announced Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. “There are times when we all...
MADISON, WI

