Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s ‘careless’ turnovers help Wisconsin win in overtime
Penn State turned the ball over the least amount of times in the Big Ten coming into Wednesday’s night game against Wisconsin, but the best team at handling the ball turned into the worst team handling the ball. The Nittany Lions turned the ball over 11 times, which turned...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘Sell the Team’: Twitter Reaction From Penn State Basketball’s OT Loss to Wisconsin
Penn State basketball had a chance to bounce-back from a brutal loss at Nebraska this past Sunday with a game against Wisconsin back at the Bryce Jordan Center. Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s team almost cashed in on that opportunity but fell in overtime, 79-74, in an entertaining game. The loss...
Digital Collegian
‘We’re not playing gritty’ | Amid losing streak, Penn State men's basketball tries to reclaim identity
It’s not uncommon to find Micah Shrewsberry giddy and with a smile on his face, but as he began his postgame press conference following Penn State’s 79-74 loss to Wisconsin, his demeanor was anything but typical. The backbone of his program’s culture rides on defensive execution, the defining...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to turn around its season with clash against Michigan State
Penn State has a golden opportunity to get back on track. The Lady Lions are in for a significant Big Ten road matchup against Michigan State on Super Bowl Sunday. After coming off of a big win against Northwestern on Feb. 2, the blue and white got every single ounce of momentum squeezed out of it when No. 5 Iowa visited the Bryce Jordan Center last Sunday afternoon.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s lacrosse seeks revenge against Villanova after tight loss last season
Penn State looks to continue its strong start to the season in its upcoming game against Villanova. The Nittany Lions opened up the season 1-0 with an impressive 21-11 victory against the Lafayette Leopards. An impressive offensive game was put on display by the blue and white this past weekend.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s lacrosse kicks off season against Bucknell on Saturday
Happy Valley might still be frozen, but the blue and white will take the field at Panzer Stadium against Bucknell to jumpstart its 2023 campaign. This will be the first of five games the Nittany Lions will play at home before having their first road trip. “Having a great homestand...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball guard Jalen Pickett named to Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team
Despite a three-game losing streak draining some of the momentum for Penn State, the national recognition continues to roll in for Micah Shrewsberry's top scorer. Just three days after being named a finalist for the the Bob Cousy Award, fifth-year guard Jalen Pickett was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's lacrosse announces 2023 game day promotion schedule
One day after announcing its five matchups on national television, Penn State announced five game day promotions for the 2023 season. The blue and white are set to kick off its promotions at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 18 against familiar foe Stony Brook for the Youth Camper Reunion Game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State softball's season-opening tournament canceled due to storm system
Penn State’s opening weekend has been set back due to a storm. After a 33-22 campaign, the blue and white was getting ready to start its third year under coach Clarisa Crowell at Coastal Carolina University’s Kickin’ Chicken Classic, but it will have to wait. The team...
Digital Collegian
Penn State junior Travis Luensmann ranks among preseason top 200 starting pitchers by D1Baseball
Coach Rob Cooper's top arm received key recognition from D1Baseball.com, ranking in the preseason top 200 best starting pitchers. Junior right-hander Travis Luensmann was ranked No. 110 in the nation heading into the 2023 campaign and looks to follow up a strong sophomore season in which the Altoona, Pennsylvania, native finished eighth in the Big Ten in strikeouts per nine innings.
wisportsheroics.com
Who Is On The Wisconsin Badgers Football Coaching Staff?
The Wisconsin Badgers football coaching staff for 2023. Fickell enters his first year as the head coach in Madison. He has seven years of previous coaching experience at Ohio State and Cincinnati. Regular season: 64-25 (.719) Bowl games: 3-3 (.500) Wisconsin Badgers Football Coaching Staff: Offense. Offensive Coordinator/QBs: Phil Longo.
Digital Collegian
James Franklin talks ‘impressive’ adjustment for Penn State football’s two skill-position transfers
With heavy wind gusts and occasional snow, February is much different in State College than it is in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, or Tallahassee, Florida — where Penn State’s two skill-position transfers were before. Mixed in with typical 3 a.m. wakeups for winter workouts, former North Carolina cornerback...
Digital Collegian
Forward Frankee Flesher signs with Penn State women's soccer in 2023 recruiting class
Penn State has added another member to its 2023 freshman class. Forward Frankee Flesher’s signing with the Nittany Lions was announced on Tuesday. Flesher impressed this past fall during her senior campaign with West Geauga High School, totaling 79 points across 19 games. Now, the Chesterland, Ohio, native will...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football notebook | James Franklin talks recruiting, leadership in 1st post-Rose Bowl presser
A month has passed since Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah, and James Franklin returned to the podium to address the media for the first time since that win. Franklin talked for over half an hour before the official introduction of Penn State’s new wide receivers coach Marques Hagans.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees small changes in latest InterMat rankings
In InterMat’s newest rankings, four Nittany Lions shifted in either direction. At 141, Beau Bartlett fell one spot from No. 5 to No. 6, despite his 12-second pin against Indiana’s Joey Showalter. Freshman sensation Levi Haines moved up one spot at 157 from No. 9 to No. 8....
Digital Collegian
Penn State Athletics announces hire of new deputy athletics director Brandi Stuart
Penn State added a new face to its athletics department hierarchy this morning. Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft brought on Brandi Stewart as a deputy athletics director for administration and external operations, a role she'll begin on March 13. Stuart, who spent two years at Texas Tech as...
Digital Collegian
State College native to compete on 'Jeopardy!'
Next week a State College native will take the stage on the game show, "Jeopardy!" Kendra Westerhaus will compete on Jeopardy! Monday, Feb. 13, according to a post on her Facebook. Westerhaus works in Pocatello, Idaho as a child psychologist and child, pediatric team lead for Health West, Inc. She...
Digital Collegian
The safety of Happy Valley | State College residents raise concerns for their security
As State College resident Natalia Ferrer sat by a window in her off-campus residence, she noticed a woman approaching her door. Assuming the woman was her neighbor, Ferrer opened the door. The woman “pulled out a laminated piece of paper” with nail polish on it and insisted Ferrer buy the nail polish.
Digital Collegian
Poet Ebony Stewart comes to Penn State for workshop, interactive performance
Penn State's Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity, in collaboration with the Gender Equity Center and Paul Robeson Cultural Center, brought poet and storyteller Ebony Stewart to the HUB-Robeson Center for a writing workshop, interactive performance and Q&A session. The hour-long workshop included various exercises and prompts, according to State...
nbc15.com
Jenkins retiring as Madison schools superintendent
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – From parents to school board members, the announcement of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s superintendent planning to step down was a surprising one. On Wednesday, the district announced Dr. Carlton Jenkins would retire at the end of July. “There are times when we all...
