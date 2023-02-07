Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 16 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Thomas, St. John and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...Coastal Flood Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These are the times of the high tides for St. Thomas: 11:11 AM at 0.91 ft. For St. John: 11:33 AM at 0.89 ft.
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 14 to 18 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico, including San Juan and vicinity, and beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Coastal Flood Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These are the times of the high tides for San Juan: 11:52 AM at 1.09 ft. For Culebra:11:35 AM at 0.84 ft.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 01:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 14 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents and localized beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon and Aguada. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents in effect through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous breaking waves. Dangerous swimming conditions and localized beach erosion. Breaking waves can knock people and pets off rocks and jetties, which could result in significant injury or drowning. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Wind Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Kleberg by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Islands of Calhoun, Aransas, Nueces, and Kleberg Counties and Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 08:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange With temperatures at or below freezing in some parts of the area this morning and recent freezing fog, there will be potential for localized black ice before 830AM. The subfreezing temperatures are in the vicinity of Montgomery NY and in northwest Orange County NY, generally north of Interstate 84. This will result in localized icy patches on untreated roads and walkways in these areas, creating slippery conditions. If outside and traveling this morning, proceed with extra caution. While driving, allow for extra distance between vehicles and drive extra slowly.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 02:55:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Wind chills to 50 below. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:14:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Western Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:14:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Highland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast, Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 02:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast and Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 02:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING Wind intensity has gone down below advisory criteria and will no longer be a threat to these areas.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 06:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice will make travel extremely dangerous. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northwest Aroostook WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches for a storm total of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Northwest Aroostook County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 02:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-10 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Clark County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire PATCHY DENSE FOG BURNS OFF BY MID-MORNING Patchy dense fog was impacting portions of western and northern Massachusetts very early this morning. Visibility will vary considerably over short distances...but may be reduced to one quarter of a mile or less at times in spots. Motorists should drive with extra caution early this morning and be prepared for rapid change in visibility over short distances. The patchy dense fog should burnoff in most locations by mid-morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern St. Lawrence WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southern Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Warning issued for Sandusky, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 1045 AM EST. Target Area: Sandusky; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland OH has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Ohio Portage River At Woodville affecting Wood and Sandusky Counties. For the Portage River...including Woodville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portage River At Woodville. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, The river inundates lower portions of Trail Marker Park and is out of banks in Pemberville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this morning to 9.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage to 8.8 feet during the afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Strafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 02:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the morning. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
