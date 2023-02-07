Effective: 2023-02-10 04:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 14 to 18 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico, including San Juan and vicinity, and beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Coastal Flood Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These are the times of the high tides for San Juan: 11:52 AM at 1.09 ft. For Culebra:11:35 AM at 0.84 ft.

5 HOURS AGO