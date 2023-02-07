Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 16 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Thomas, St. John and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...Coastal Flood Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These are the times of the high tides for St. Thomas: 11:11 AM at 0.91 ft. For St. John: 11:33 AM at 0.89 ft.
Dust Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-09 12:55:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-09 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside THE DUST ADVISORY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM PST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire. Areas of light blowing dust may continue to produce low visibility at times.
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 14 to 18 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico, including San Juan and vicinity, and beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Coastal Flood Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These are the times of the high tides for San Juan: 11:52 AM at 1.09 ft. For Culebra:11:35 AM at 0.84 ft.
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 14 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents and localized beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon and Aguada. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents in effect through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous breaking waves. Dangerous swimming conditions and localized beach erosion. Breaking waves can knock people and pets off rocks and jetties, which could result in significant injury or drowning. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 02:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life-threatening rip currents. Gusty southerly winds around 15 mph will produce choppy, rough surf and breaking waves of 4 to 5 feet. * WHERE...All central Florida Atlantic beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rough surf will make swimming conditions hazardous. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Highland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:14:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Highland WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Central and Eastern Allegany Counties. In Virginia, Eastern Highland County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Hardy, Eastern Grant, Western Mineral, Eastern Mineral and Eastern Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cameron Island; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 14 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents and localized beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon and Aguada. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents in effect through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous breaking waves. Dangerous swimming conditions and localized beach erosion. Breaking waves can knock people and pets off rocks and jetties, which could result in significant injury or drowning. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 02:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the morning. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Malibu Coast, Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 02:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast and Malibu Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, South Walton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 05:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-12 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Walton, Bay, Gulf, and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 02:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-10 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Clark County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 06:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 02:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING Wind intensity has gone down below advisory criteria and will no longer be a threat to these areas.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern St. Lawrence WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southern Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Strafford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Maine. Portions of central and southern New Hampshire. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Wind Advisory issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:14:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
