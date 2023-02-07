Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Southwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Southwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 7 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of southwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 01:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 14 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents and localized beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon and Aguada. * WHEN...High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents in effect through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous breaking waves. Dangerous swimming conditions and localized beach erosion. Breaking waves can knock people and pets off rocks and jetties, which could result in significant injury or drowning. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waters.
Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-08 16:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-08 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for central and south central Mississippi. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Jackson.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 12 to 16 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches of St. Thomas, St. John and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...Coastal Flood Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These are the times of the high tides for St. Thomas: 11:11 AM at 0.91 ft. For St. John: 11:33 AM at 0.89 ft.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 04:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2023-02-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous breaking waves of up to 14 to 18 feet, resulting in life-threatening rip currents, minor coastal flooding, and beach erosion. * WHERE...Beaches along the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico, including San Juan and vicinity, and beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Coastal Flood Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Surf Advisory through 6 AM AST Saturday. High Risk of Rip Currents through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These are the times of the high tides for San Juan: 11:52 AM at 1.09 ft. For Culebra:11:35 AM at 0.84 ft.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Monterey Bay by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-11 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Never turn your back to the ocean. Keep safe distance between you and the shoreline. Stay off coastal rocks and jetties. Target Area: Northern Monterey Bay BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet expected. * WHERE...Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From this evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large shore pound, further than normal wave runup, and strong currents likely.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield, Southern Litchfield by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Litchfield; Southern Litchfield ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY FOR CONNECTICUT Gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns today. West winds will gust between 20 to 35 mph through much of the day. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to around 50 to 55 percent. This will result in elevated fire weather potential across northwest Connecticut.
Special Weather Statement issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:16:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS FRIDAY FOR RHODE ISLAND AND CONNECTICUT A dry airmass combined with gusty winds will result in elevated fire weather concerns Friday. West winds will gust between 20 to 35 mph through the day. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to 35 to 50 percent. This will result in elevated fire weather potential across all of Rhode Island and Connecticut.
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Passaic, Western Essex, Western Passaic, Western Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 05:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Passaic; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING BEFORE 700 AM Patchy dense fog remains early this morning in parts of the region. Visibilities will rapidly fluctuate in and out of the patches of dense fog. The localized dense fog will result in localized reductions in visibility down to a half mile or less. Motorists should proceed with extra caution when encountering any of this localized dense fog, drive extra slowly, allow for extra space between vehicles and use low beam headlights.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Aroostook by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 06:40:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice will make travel extremely dangerous. The latest road conditions for Maine can be obtained by going to newengland511.org. Target Area: Northwest Aroostook WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches for a storm total of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Northwest Aroostook County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:15:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations Strong Winds Likely This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Southwest wind increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Occasional gusts to around 60 mph are possible in the wind prone areas around Casper like Wyoming Boulevard and Hat Six Road. * WHERE...Natrona County and the Green Mountains. * WHEN...Through this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers should watch for strong crosswinds when driving, especially high profile vehicles and motorists towing lightweight trailers.
Flood Warning issued for Sandusky, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:05:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning by 1045 AM EST. Target Area: Sandusky; Wood The National Weather Service in Cleveland OH has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Ohio Portage River At Woodville affecting Wood and Sandusky Counties. For the Portage River...including Woodville...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portage River At Woodville. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, The river inundates lower portions of Trail Marker Park and is out of banks in Pemberville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this morning to 9.2 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage to 8.8 feet during the afternoon. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Kleberg by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-10 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Islands of Calhoun, Aransas, Nueces, and Kleberg Counties and Coastal Kleberg, Coastal Nueces. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:14:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 02:38:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-10 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Clark County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Warning issued for Defiance, Fulton, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-15 14:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Defiance; Fulton; Williams The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Ohio Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Defiance, Fulton OH and Williams Counties. .Recent rainfall will cause the Tiffin River at Stryker to reach minor flood stage this morning. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tiffin River at Stryker. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas around Stryker can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 10.96 feet. - Forecast...The river will hover around flood stage through tomorrow, then rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to 12.1 feet Monday morning. It will fall below flood stage again early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Northern St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-10 03:10:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-10 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern St. Lawrence WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southern Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
