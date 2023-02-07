ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

New Jersey visits Minnesota after Hamilton’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (34-13-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-19-4, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Minnesota Wild after Dougie Hamilton's two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Devils' 3-1 win. Minnesota has a 27-19-4 record overall and a...
NEWARK, NJ
Tri-City Herald

Lightning’s Vasilevskiy ends shutout drought, beats Avs

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to stop an 84-game regular-season shutout drought, Branon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night. This was the first meeting between the teams since Colorado ended Tampa Bay’s two-year run as NHL...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Canadiens play the Islanders after Harvey-Pinard’s 2-goal performance

New York Islanders (27-23-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-27-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the New York Islanders after Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored two goals in the Canadiens' 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Montreal has an 11-14-1 record at home...
ELMONT, NY
Tri-City Herald

Jeff Gordon: Blockbuster trade yields good outcome for Tarasenko, Blues

And . . . the great Retooling of 2023 is underway for the Blues. General manager Doug Armstrong sent Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers for our old friend Sammy Blais, a first-round pick (likely in 2023), a fourth-round pick likely to upgrade to a third-round pick in ‘24, and fringe defensive prospect Hunter Skinner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tri-City Herald

The Hockey News’ People of Power and Influence 2023: Bill Daly

Bill Daly is the deputy commissioner of the NHL. The second-in-command is expected to succeed Bettman, whenever that time comes. Daly has the faith of owners and has learned the ins and outs as an NHL authority. This is a sneak peek of The Hockey News' 100 People of Power...
Tri-City Herald

AP source: OKC trades Muscala to Boston for Jackson, picks

The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade forward Justin Jackson and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big man Mike Muscala, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because...
BOSTON, MA

