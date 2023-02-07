ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tri-City Herald

Lightning’s Vasilevskiy ends shutout drought, beats Avs

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to stop an 84-game regular-season shutout drought, Branon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night. This was the first meeting between the teams since Colorado ended Tampa Bay’s two-year run as NHL...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

New Jersey visits Minnesota after Hamilton’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (34-13-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-19-4, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Minnesota Wild after Dougie Hamilton's two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Devils' 3-1 win. Minnesota has a 27-19-4 record overall and a...
NEWARK, NJ
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers Talk 3-Team Trade; Westbrook to Mavs on Buyout?

With less than 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline, things are starting to heat up, as multiple reports say the Los Angeles Lakers are in talks with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves for a potential three-team trade. In this proposed deal, the Lakers would be sending...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons

With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Lakers: Top 5 Possible Buyout Market Candidates For LA

When the NBA trade deadline dust settles, your Los Angeles Lakers will look markedly different, beyond stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The team has made some huge changes to its roster depth, prioritizing three-point shooting, athletic lead guard play, and interior defense through a flurry of deals that will see D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Devon Carter join LA's other recent addition, Rui Hachimura.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Trae Young Scores 36 Points in Hawks Win Over Suns

The entire basketball world was exhausted by Thursday afternoon's NBA trade deadline. The cumulative fatigue extended to the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns, who played hours after both teams executed trades. Both teams were short-handed, but Phoenix was a shell of itself in the wake of the most significant trade...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

AP source: OKC trades Muscala to Boston for Jackson, picks

The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade forward Justin Jackson and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big man Mike Muscala, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because...
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

LA Clippers Trade Reggie Jackson for Mason Plumlee

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers said goodbye to fan favorite Reggie Jackson today in a move that the team legitimately needed to make. Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round pick were sent to the Charlotte Hornets for Mason Plumlee. The Clippers desperately needed a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s rise from St. Petersburg to Super Bowl is the stuff of legend

TAMPA, Fla. — Before burrowing into the backstory of the rangy Chiefs downfield threat, we must first create separation, between myth and reality. The opening chapter of the inspiring narrative woven by Marquez Valdes-Scantling — from being cut as a Lakewood High freshman to reaching pro football’s pinnacle — is disputed by Spartans coaches and peers. Lakewood coach Cory Moore says he never has cut a player in his 15 seasons at the St. Petersburg school.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon

With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Injury Report: Luka Doncic’s Status vs. LA Clippers

View the original article to see embedded media. In what is expected to be Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks debut, he will be without his new running mate Luka Doncic, as the superstar guard has been ruled out of Wednesday night's matchup with the LA Clippers. Doncic is dealing with a foot contusion that has sidelined him for the last two games.
