Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Police respond to reports of shooting at Dallas County Health & Human ServicesRex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Legendary Restauranteur to Open Loop 9 BBQ in Grand PrairieSteven DoyleGrand Prairie, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHTLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Related
Tri-City Herald
Lightning’s Vasilevskiy ends shutout drought, beats Avs
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to stop an 84-game regular-season shutout drought, Branon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night. This was the first meeting between the teams since Colorado ended Tampa Bay’s two-year run as NHL...
Tri-City Herald
New Jersey visits Minnesota after Hamilton’s 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (34-13-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-19-4, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Minnesota Wild after Dougie Hamilton's two-goal game against the Seattle Kraken in the Devils' 3-1 win. Minnesota has a 27-19-4 record overall and a...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Talk 3-Team Trade; Westbrook to Mavs on Buyout?
With less than 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline, things are starting to heat up, as multiple reports say the Los Angeles Lakers are in talks with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves for a potential three-team trade. In this proposed deal, the Lakers would be sending...
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Top 5 Possible Buyout Market Candidates For LA
When the NBA trade deadline dust settles, your Los Angeles Lakers will look markedly different, beyond stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The team has made some huge changes to its roster depth, prioritizing three-point shooting, athletic lead guard play, and interior defense through a flurry of deals that will see D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba and Devon Carter join LA's other recent addition, Rui Hachimura.
Tri-City Herald
Trae Young Scores 36 Points in Hawks Win Over Suns
The entire basketball world was exhausted by Thursday afternoon's NBA trade deadline. The cumulative fatigue extended to the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns, who played hours after both teams executed trades. Both teams were short-handed, but Phoenix was a shell of itself in the wake of the most significant trade...
Tri-City Herald
AP source: OKC trades Muscala to Boston for Jackson, picks
The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade forward Justin Jackson and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big man Mike Muscala, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because...
Tri-City Herald
LA Clippers Trade Reggie Jackson for Mason Plumlee
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers said goodbye to fan favorite Reggie Jackson today in a move that the team legitimately needed to make. Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round pick were sent to the Charlotte Hornets for Mason Plumlee. The Clippers desperately needed a...
Tri-City Herald
Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s rise from St. Petersburg to Super Bowl is the stuff of legend
TAMPA, Fla. — Before burrowing into the backstory of the rangy Chiefs downfield threat, we must first create separation, between myth and reality. The opening chapter of the inspiring narrative woven by Marquez Valdes-Scantling — from being cut as a Lakewood High freshman to reaching pro football’s pinnacle — is disputed by Spartans coaches and peers. Lakewood coach Cory Moore says he never has cut a player in his 15 seasons at the St. Petersburg school.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon
With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
Tri-City Herald
Injury Report: Luka Doncic’s Status vs. LA Clippers
View the original article to see embedded media. In what is expected to be Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks debut, he will be without his new running mate Luka Doncic, as the superstar guard has been ruled out of Wednesday night's matchup with the LA Clippers. Doncic is dealing with a foot contusion that has sidelined him for the last two games.
Comments / 0