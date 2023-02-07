Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Jeff Gordon: Blockbuster trade yields good outcome for Tarasenko, Blues
And . . . the great Retooling of 2023 is underway for the Blues. General manager Doug Armstrong sent Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers for our old friend Sammy Blais, a first-round pick (likely in 2023), a fourth-round pick likely to upgrade to a third-round pick in ‘24, and fringe defensive prospect Hunter Skinner.
Tri-City Herald
Lightning’s Vasilevskiy ends shutout drought, beats Avs
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to stop an 84-game regular-season shutout drought, Branon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursday night. This was the first meeting between the teams since Colorado ended Tampa Bay’s two-year run as NHL...
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
Tri-City Herald
The Hockey News’ People of Power and Influence 2023: Bill Daly
Bill Daly is the deputy commissioner of the NHL. The second-in-command is expected to succeed Bettman, whenever that time comes. Daly has the faith of owners and has learned the ins and outs as an NHL authority. This is a sneak peek of The Hockey News' 100 People of Power...
Tri-City Herald
Short-handed Lakers give Bucks a fight but fall short
LOS ANGELES — There were smiles — lots of smiles — in the back hallways of the Crypto.Com Arena on Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers purging roster problems in the previous two days, restocking the roster with younger players more suited to complement the team’s stars.
Tri-City Herald
LA Clippers Trade Reggie Jackson for Mason Plumlee
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers said goodbye to fan favorite Reggie Jackson today in a move that the team legitimately needed to make. Reggie Jackson and a 2028 second-round pick were sent to the Charlotte Hornets for Mason Plumlee. The Clippers desperately needed a...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Injury News: Who is Available to Play for Shorthanded LA Against the Bucks?
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding a high after the team's impressive trade deadline that saw them fill just about all their needs. The Lakers are hoping their newest additions will be able to suit up Saturday, in a game that's sure to draw a ton of interest against the Golden State Warriors.
Tri-City Herald
Rebecca Johnston Shows No Signs of Slowing Down in PWHPA
If this season is a swan song for Rebecca Johnston, she’s going out with a bang by leading the PWHPA Secret Dream Gap Tour in scoring. If it’s a reboot to another phase in her career, she looks like a player in her prime, ready to make an impact.
Tri-City Herald
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Preview
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Boston Celtics for only the second time this season. In their first meeting, the current conference leaders came out on top, 126-117, after Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 70 points. Yet, since this meeting, the Sixers have only improved, climbing...
Tri-City Herald
Injury Report: Luka Doncic’s Status vs. LA Clippers
View the original article to see embedded media. In what is expected to be Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks debut, he will be without his new running mate Luka Doncic, as the superstar guard has been ruled out of Wednesday night's matchup with the LA Clippers. Doncic is dealing with a foot contusion that has sidelined him for the last two games.
