BBC

Energy support scheme: All vouchers to be received by next week

The government expects all eligible households in Northern Ireland will have received their £600 energy support by the end of next week. That is ahead of the target to have the payments made by the end of February. The payment has been made either by direct debit or as...
BBC

Millions of pounds worth of energy vouchers not cashed

One in five households with pre-payment meters have not cashed in their energy vouchers issued to help pay bills. Data seen by the BBC showed about 380,000 vouchers, totalling up to 19% of homes, were not redeemed each month in October and in November. It means as much as £50m...
AOL Corp

Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?

Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. More: How To Get Free Gift Cards From Your Everyday Purchases. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) go into effect on October 1 each year and are active...
HAWAII STATE
CNET

Whatever You Do, Don't Throw Away This Social Security COLA Letter

If you're a Social Security recipient, you likely received a letter about your cost-of-living adjustment increase in December. This letter tells you how much that adjustment will impact your benefit amount in 2023, so it's crucial you don't toss it in the trash or accidentally lose it. You may need that letter for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance.
R.A. Heim

$1,050 payment from the state may be coming next week

If you still have not yet gotten your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California, you might be waiting a bit longer to receive it. Currently, at the time of publishing, over 7.1 million debit cards and 9.4 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $9.06 billion dollars. (source) The grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars. So this means that approximately 440 million dollars is being sent out right now.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

China spy balloon: US Navy releases photos of debris

The US Navy has released photos of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot out of the sky on Saturday. The US Fleet Forces Command posted several photos on its Facebook page showing large debris of the balloon being hauled into a boat. The post said the sailors retrieving...
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute

Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023, which will help SNAP recipients offset rising food costs.
ILLINOIS STATE

