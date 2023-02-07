Briefs: Six Crawford County schools awarded safety grants

Gov. DeWine announces school safety support for more than 900 Ohio schools

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that 945 additional schools will receive a combined $68 million in grants for physical safety and security upgrades as part of the latest round of Ohio's K-12 School Safety Grant Program. Among the recipients are six schools in two Crawford County school districts:

● Crestline Exempted Village, $ 66,666: Crestline Elementary School, $33,333; Crestline High School, $33,333.

● Galion City, $288,270: Galion High School, $64,179; Galion Middle School, $71,418; Intermediate Elementary School, $77,127; Primary Elementary School, $75,546.

A total of $112 million was allocated for the fourth and fifth rounds of the grant program by the Ohio General Assembly as part of House Bill 45. The investment more than doubles the initial allotment of of $105 million for the program provided by Ohio's operating budget and the American Rescue Plan Act.

Colonel Crawford open enrollment set for March

NORTH ROBINSON — The Colonel Crawford Local School District will accept open enrollment applications March 1 through March 31 for the 2023-2024 school year. Applications will be available online at cck12.org and can be mailed to the Central Office at 2303 Ohio 602, North Robinson, 44856 or can be dropped off by appointment.

If you have any questions or would like to email the form back, please call the Central Office at 419-562-6755.

Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest now open

COLUMBUS — As part of the 2023 Severe Weather Awareness campaign, the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness (OCSWA) has announced the annual Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest is open for submissions.

This contest is open to all Ohio students in first through sixth grade including individualized instruction (special education), public, private and home school classes.

Through their illustrations of Ohio severe weather events (tornadoes, thunderstorms, flooding, etc.), students can demonstrate what actions they can take before, during and after severe weather events to protect themselves and others.

All poster entries must be postmarked or e-mailed by April 21. For more about the contest and entry forms, visit weathersafety.ohio.gov.

Upcoming meetings

● Crawford County Board of Elections, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, board office, 112 E. Mansfield St., Bucyrus.

● Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16, board room, 1630 E. Southern Ave., Bucyrus.