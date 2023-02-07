Read full article on original website
Daily Trojan
Pharmacy school renamed in honor of Alfred E. Mann
The School of Pharmacy debuted its new name early Wednesday afternoon in a ceremony at Pappas Quad: The Alfred E. Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. The renaming comes after Mann, an inventor and physicist, donated $112.5 million to the University in 1998. The endowment’s value has since grown to $230 million, $50 million of which will go toward the School of Pharmacy.
Daily Trojan
Group alleges Chan unfairly demoted admissions director
A grassroots organization composed of students and faculty of USC’s Chan Division of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy is calling for the reinstatement of Dr. Arameh Anvarizadeh as director of admissions. Anvarizadeh was demoted while on medical leave after maternity leave in June and remains employed as an associate professor of clinical occupational therapy at Chan.
Several children sickened in ‘medical emergency’ at Tarzana school
At least seven children fell ill and five were hospitalized after some sort of medical incident at a school in Tarzana Wednesday morning. Los Angeles firefighters responded to Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies at 18605 Erwin St. around 10:40 a.m. They treated seven children with mild symptoms of “distress,” and at least five were […]
USC announces the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice
The plans would develop 800 acres near the Congaree River and 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.
Daily Trojan
Trojans break barriers as Getty interns
Three students participating in the Getty Marrow Undergraduate Internship Program had the opportunity to browse the Getty Museum’s collection and pick a painting that they connected with to write a personal description on. The program provides undergraduate students from diverse backgrounds with the opportunity to gain practical experience in the arts and cultural heritage fields. The descriptions of their paintings were showcased in an exhibition last weekend.
sfstandard.com
Former UCLA Basketball Star Offering Security to Tenderloin Residents
Omm’A Givens, who played college basketball for UCLA and Pepperdine in the 1990s, is offering security for neighbors in the Tenderloin. “We should all have that right to feel safe,” Givens said. “If you’re a senior citizen, and you’ve gotta walk to the pharmacy? I’ll walk you there, and I’ll walk you back home.”
uscannenbergmedia.com
Where to eat off-campus: USC students share their favorite places
Campus food can get old, especially when we remember the cultural hub of Los Angeles that USC resides in. With this, comes a city teeming with food and restaurants from all different cultures. So, we asked USC students to share some of their favorite spots to eat off campus and why.
travelweekly.com
Southwest is adding routes to Long Beach
Southwest Airlines will beef up its schedule in Long Beach, Calif., adding four routes at the capacity-constrained airport between March and September. The new services include two announced by the carrier Thursday as part of its schedule extension through Oct. 4. The newly announced routes are twice-daily Long Beach-Colorado Springs,...
Residents fight to stay in homes meant to be demolished for failed 710 Freeway extension
A failed freeway expansion and a battle over housing only partly sum up the fight over hundreds of homes that were supposed to be destroyed for the 710 Freeway expansion."We are not disposable," said resident Martha Escudero. "We deserve housing."Escudero stood alongside fellow residents and activists fighting to stay in their homes in El Sereno. These homes have been forsaken and locked in limbo for decades because of the failed plans to expand the 710 Freeway from the Port of Long Beach to Pasadena. "This is where I belong," said Escudero. "I'm going to be in El Sereno forever."This is the...
The Cambodian Taquería in Long Beach That Was Started by a Refugee
In 1982, Sok Ly Eang found herself in a Philippines Refugee Processing Center after narrowly escaping mass genocide being orchestrated by the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. She was pregnant at the time, so she, along with her husband Kur Krouch made a beeline from Morong, Bataan to Long Beach, California —to find a place where they could survive—and their children could thrive.
Los Angeles County COVID-19 hospitalizations spike upward
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals jumped back over 700 Wednesday, while health officials reported 1,105 new COVID-19 infections and 18 more virus-related deaths. The new cases gave the county a cumulative total from throughout the pandemic of 3,684,945. The daily case numbers released by the...
Daily Trojan
Let’s see where the bus takes us
Let’s check Transit or Moovit to see when the bus arrives. Actually, the destination doesn’t seem too far — let’s just walk. Let’s take the Metro bus 2 and travel to Echo Park; maybe we’ll end up on the swan boats or eating tacos and plátanos at Señor Fish. Let’s take the Dash F, one of the most popular bus lines, for a ride to the Fashion District — “Los Callejones” — where we’ll find jewelry name plates and anything needed to style an outfit.
Two UCLA students assaulted near campus parking structures
Two female UCLA students were assaulted by the same man near two campus parking structures, the UCLA Police Department announced today.
Daily Trojan
USG addresses concerns over club funding
The Undergraduate Student Government addressed funding issues for many registered student organizations at Tuesday night’s Senate meeting. Student representatives voiced concerns about a lack of transparency in funding procedures. The Model United Nations applied for funding in November and received notice on Jan. 31 that USG had denied their request. MUN charges a $50 membership fee to be accessible to more students and relies on this funding to allow their members to attend conferences and professional development events, said Taylor Clanton, director of new member affairs at MUN.
Could LA Buildings Collapse Like Those In Turkey When The Big One Hits?
The building you're in might be more vulnerable than you realize.
West Valley View
Buckeye woman found dead in Los Angeles
Former Buckeye resident Destiny Sims was one of three women killed in an armed robbery in Beverly Crest, California, on Jan. 29. The LA Police Department responded to a disturbance call and also found Iyana Hutton from Chicago and Nenah Davis, another Illinois resident, dead in a vehicle. “Around 2:30...
csulb.edu
'I'm on your side' police chief tells Beach coach, team during sensitive situation
It was a date we won’t forget: March 12, 2022. We were at the Big West Conference tournament in Las Vegas, playing for the men's basketball championship against Cal State Fullerton. It was a very emotional night for us. We lost by one point. We were getting back to...
SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer
The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.
Opinion: Inglewood’s homeless problem will explode when tenant protections expire in 2024
Once again I can't express this anymore clear and with the Inglewood city council preparing to take legislative action to receive grant funds to hire a homeless service coordinator, citing its own staff report that homelessness is yet an increasing and ever-evolving problem that's hard to get a handle on despite the City’s carefully scripted-like Broadway show denying homelessness, housing instability, or the fact that the “Inglewood’s Renaissance " so to speak continues to be a driving force behind the increase in homelessness and housing instability not only here in Inglewood but across Los Angeles County.
southpasadena.net
USDA Licensed Retailers in LA County may Accept SNAP Benefits for Hot Foods through 2/20
Effective immediately, retailers licensed by USDA and located in the following California counties may accept SNAP benefits in exchange for HOT foods and foods intended to be consumed on retailer premises: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Placer, Sacramento, San Benito, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Ventura and Yolo.
