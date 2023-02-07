Read full article on original website
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.
19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate
Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
Haunting final text teen, 16, sent to her mom before mystery disappearance as body found in search
A MISSING girl reached out to her mother hours before her disappearance – her remains have been found after months of searching, confirming her death. Susana Morales, 16, disappeared on July 26th of last year, with her family reporting her missing soon after. Morales had texted her mother at...
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to Scene
Montana Governor Greg Gianforte reports that he was recently told about a reported explosion that happened in Billings, Montana, tonight. The governor assures that they are "monitoring the situation."
A Mercer Co. family is set to star in a Super Bowl ad
An arrest has been made in connection to a threat that happened at Sudlow Intermediate School, 1414 East Locust Street, Thursday. Davenport Police responded to reports of hit-and-runs Thursday evening near Arlington Avenue and East Locust Street that police say left one with minor injuries. CRIME STOPPERS: Police investigate theft...
