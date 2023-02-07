Read full article on original website
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Group alleges Chan unfairly demoted admissions director
A grassroots organization composed of students and faculty of USC’s Chan Division of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy is calling for the reinstatement of Dr. Arameh Anvarizadeh as director of admissions. Anvarizadeh was demoted while on medical leave after maternity leave in June and remains employed as an associate professor of clinical occupational therapy at Chan.
Pharmacy school renamed in honor of Alfred E. Mann
The School of Pharmacy debuted its new name early Wednesday afternoon in a ceremony at Pappas Quad: The Alfred E. Mann School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. The renaming comes after Mann, an inventor and physicist, donated $112.5 million to the University in 1998. The endowment’s value has since grown to $230 million, $50 million of which will go toward the School of Pharmacy.
