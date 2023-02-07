Read full article on original website
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
wwno.org
An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments
Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: 2 among new partners elected at Jones Walker LLP
Carmen Rodriguez and Jessica Allain were among eight new partners elected at Jones Walker. Both are members of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group in the Lafayette office. Rodriguez’s practice includes admiralty, commercial litigation, administrative law, telecommunications, environmental and toxic tort litigation, insurance coverage and fraud matters. She earned...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
Louisiana radio host Moon Griffon has been scheduled to be the featured speaker at the Feb. 16 Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The roundtable begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, located at 1500 Hwy. 30, Gonzales. Gonzales Mardi Gras parade set for weekend. The route...
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Feb. 1-7
GOVERNMENT: 220 W. Willow St., Building B, description, renovation permit clerk area of Clifton Chenier building; applicant, Poche Prouet; contractor, Garden City Construction Co.; $35,000. RESTAURANT: 900 Jefferson St., description, add paving, fencing, decking and other more to Spoonbill Waterhole and Restaurant; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Lafosse Construction; $25,000. CAFÉ:...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Youth, leaders discuss crime in Donaldsonville
A second meeting to tackle crime issues brought together members of the community and area officials to Donaldsonville City Hall Feb. 7. According to information provided by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, five shootings were reported in the early part of 2023. One shooting killed 18-year-old Kenneth Hathorn. A second shooting resulted in a person being struck in the foot. The other three were reports of shots fired but no one was hit.
theadvocate.com
9 Mardi Gras parades roll in Baton Rouge this weekend. Here's where to be, when.
Carnival in the Baton Rouge area shifts into full gear this weekend with nine parades. Whether you like traditional street parades, floating ones or those of the four-legged variety, it's covered between Friday night and Sunday afternoon. As far as the weather, layering is advised, particularly for the nighttime Artemis...
gueydantoday.com
Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’
Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Monique Blanco Boulet enters race for Lafayette Mayor-President
Monique Blanco Boulet, daughter of late Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, on Thursday announced her candidacy for Lafayette Mayor-President. She is the third candidate to enter the race, the others being current Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Lafayette attorney Jan Swift. All three are Republicans. "As CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission,...
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Police bookings for Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 27-Feb. 2:. Orlando Bell: 43; 4115 Mohican-Prescott Crossover, Apt. 302, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants. Dean Hebert: 58; 5724 Newell St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery.
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
theadvocate.com
Art is one aspect of the East Feliciana Accelerate 21st CCLC at Jackson Elementary
First grade students in Niairee Thaxter's 21st CCLC after-school enrichment class at Jackson Elementary School have recently been exploring the medium of painting. East Feliciana Public Schools' EF Accelerate 21st CCLC after-school program is designed to provide individualized opportunities for students aligned with and enhancing the learning from the school day.
brproud.com
Councilman wants report on effectiveness of police chases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An East Baton Rouge Metro Council member is calling for a report on the effectiveness of police chases. Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. is asking for a report that shows how many people have been killed or injured during police chases. This comes after a police chase killed two cheerleaders on New Year’s Eve.
theadvocate.com
Highway 16 open in Livingston Parish after officials address gas leak, sheriff says
A highway in Livingston Parish was open once more after officials addressed a gas leak that had closed the road earlier in the day, according to the sheriff's office. One southbound lane of Hwy 16 was closed at Magnolia Landing Apartments in Denham Springs on Thursday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
theadvocate.com
Popular Louisiana campground cuts ties with Yogi Bear after nearly 50 years
The Yogi Bear-themed campground in Tangipahoa Parish has cut ties with the cartoon character after nearly 50 years. The attraction, originally called Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, in Robert has rebranded to Tangi Pines Family Campground, according to Maurice LeBlanc Jr., who owns the campground with his wife, Me-Me. "The...
brproud.com
Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 11 to Feb. 12
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is for do-it-yourself lovers. There are cooking, crafting classes a Galentine’s event planned for this weekend. Parents who want to do something special with their little ones can attend a king cake class together. Those who are obsessed with resin videos on social media can make their own pretty rock in a workshop. And, candle lovers can make their own candles and choose their own scent at an event hosted at the Royal Standard in Baton Rouge.
kalb.com
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
Avant-garde Engagement Session at Achroma Studio in Louisiana
Paige and Deron are ready to #turnthepaigetowilson in their Avant-garde engagement session at Achroma Studio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Captured by Muna Coterie member, Shagari Gerard Photography, Paige and Deron’s engagement session was timeless and classic with a flair for the Avant-garde. The stylish and ever-in-love couple posed before the sleek white backdrops of Achroma Studio.
