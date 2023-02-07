ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

wwno.org

An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments

Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: 2 among new partners elected at Jones Walker LLP

Carmen Rodriguez and Jessica Allain were among eight new partners elected at Jones Walker. Both are members of the firm’s Litigation Practice Group in the Lafayette office. Rodriguez’s practice includes admiralty, commercial litigation, administrative law, telecommunications, environmental and toxic tort litigation, insurance coverage and fraud matters. She earned...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Louisiana radio host Moon Griffon has been scheduled to be the featured speaker at the Feb. 16 Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The roundtable begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, located at 1500 Hwy. 30, Gonzales. Gonzales Mardi Gras parade set for weekend. The route...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Feb. 1-7

GOVERNMENT: 220 W. Willow St., Building B, description, renovation permit clerk area of Clifton Chenier building; applicant, Poche Prouet; contractor, Garden City Construction Co.; $35,000. RESTAURANT: 900 Jefferson St., description, add paving, fencing, decking and other more to Spoonbill Waterhole and Restaurant; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Lafosse Construction; $25,000. CAFÉ:...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Youth, leaders discuss crime in Donaldsonville

A second meeting to tackle crime issues brought together members of the community and area officials to Donaldsonville City Hall Feb. 7. According to information provided by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, five shootings were reported in the early part of 2023. One shooting killed 18-year-old Kenneth Hathorn. A second shooting resulted in a person being struck in the foot. The other three were reports of shots fired but no one was hit.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’

Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Monique Blanco Boulet enters race for Lafayette Mayor-President

Monique Blanco Boulet, daughter of late Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, on Thursday announced her candidacy for Lafayette Mayor-President. She is the third candidate to enter the race, the others being current Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Lafayette attorney Jan Swift. All three are Republicans. "As CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Police bookings for Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2023

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Jan. 27-Feb. 2:. Orlando Bell: 43; 4115 Mohican-Prescott Crossover, Apt. 302, Baton Rouge; failure to appear on outstanding warrants. Dean Hebert: 58; 5724 Newell St., Zachary; domestic abuse battery.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Art is one aspect of the East Feliciana Accelerate 21st CCLC at Jackson Elementary

First grade students in Niairee Thaxter's 21st CCLC after-school enrichment class at Jackson Elementary School have recently been exploring the medium of painting. East Feliciana Public Schools' EF Accelerate 21st CCLC after-school program is designed to provide individualized opportunities for students aligned with and enhancing the learning from the school day.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Councilman wants report on effectiveness of police chases

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An East Baton Rouge Metro Council member is calling for a report on the effectiveness of police chases. Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. is asking for a report that shows how many people have been killed or injured during police chases. This comes after a police chase killed two cheerleaders on New Year’s Eve.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 11 to Feb. 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is for do-it-yourself lovers. There are cooking, crafting classes a Galentine’s event planned for this weekend. Parents who want to do something special with their little ones can attend a king cake class together. Those who are obsessed with resin videos on social media can make their own pretty rock in a workshop. And, candle lovers can make their own candles and choose their own scent at an event hosted at the Royal Standard in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
munaluchi

Avant-garde Engagement Session at Achroma Studio in Louisiana

Paige and Deron are ready to #turnthepaigetowilson in their Avant-garde engagement session at Achroma Studio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Captured by Muna Coterie member, Shagari Gerard Photography, Paige and Deron’s engagement session was timeless and classic with a flair for the Avant-garde. The stylish and ever-in-love couple posed before the sleek white backdrops of Achroma Studio.
BATON ROUGE, LA

