Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
wwno.org
An aging YMCA facility in Baton Rouge is set to turn into affordable apartments
Law enforcement officers from outside of the New Orleans area will head to the Crescent City to help with policing and security during Mardi Gras. But in the past, outside officers have not always had to follow the city’s rules and regulations. Verite’s Richard Webster tells us more about the consent decree that will give the NOPD oversight of the incoming officers.
Avant-garde Engagement Session at Achroma Studio in Louisiana
Paige and Deron are ready to #turnthepaigetowilson in their Avant-garde engagement session at Achroma Studio in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Captured by Muna Coterie member, Shagari Gerard Photography, Paige and Deron’s engagement session was timeless and classic with a flair for the Avant-garde. The stylish and ever-in-love couple posed before the sleek white backdrops of Achroma Studio.
theadvocate.com
Art is one aspect of the East Feliciana Accelerate 21st CCLC at Jackson Elementary
First grade students in Niairee Thaxter's 21st CCLC after-school enrichment class at Jackson Elementary School have recently been exploring the medium of painting. East Feliciana Public Schools' EF Accelerate 21st CCLC after-school program is designed to provide individualized opportunities for students aligned with and enhancing the learning from the school day.
brproud.com
‘Let It Slide’ working to stop violence in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Data shows the violent crime rate in Baton Rouge is 47%. That’s more than twice the national average. One local organization hopes to make a difference in the community by advocating against violence. “You know, it’s been a part of me since I...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Bucket List: Spanish Town Mardi Gras and St. Patrick's Day parades
This is the third article in a series of 26 on the Baton Rouge Bucket List. The Advocate's features staff is completing 26 items throughout 2023 and writing first-person accounts and/or previews of the experiences every other week throughout the year. We encourage readers to play along and let us know about your happenings related to the Baton Rouge Bucket List.
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge providing minority students with more educational resources to improve scores
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana students have struggled in the classroom for years, but minority children seem to be the ones falling behind the most. Less than half of all third graders in the state were on track to master English or math, according to statistics provided by the Louisiana Department of Education. The data also revealed that Black students struggled significantly more than their peers.
theadvocate.com
Community: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosts human trafficking awareness forum
The Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosted a “Human Trafficking and Abduction: Awareness, Prevention, and Defense” forum Jan. 21 at the ExxonMobil YMCA. The free forum was aimed at helping the community learn more about human trafficking and how to help prevent...
theadvocate.com
'Y'all are a little bit different': Jeff Foxworthy prepares for Baton Rouge audience
In 1987, a budding stand-up comedian from Georgia named Jeff Foxworthy headlined the grand opening of the Funny Bone in Baton Rouge. Thirty-six years later, the Bennington Avenue comedy club is gone but Foxworthy is still bringing the laughs. "Well, I've been doing this so long, most of the places...
brproud.com
Southern University to showcase ‘AIDS Quilt’ honoring Black lives lost to AIDS
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University and A&M College will hold one of the largest displays that honor the Black lives that were lost to AIDS from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11. The AIDS Quilt consists of 175 panels of people who lost their lives due to AIDS....
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
Louisiana radio host Moon Griffon has been scheduled to be the featured speaker at the Feb. 16 Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The roundtable begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn, located at 1500 Hwy. 30, Gonzales. Gonzales Mardi Gras parade set for weekend. The route...
brproud.com
Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
theadvocate.com
9 Mardi Gras parades roll in Baton Rouge this weekend. Here's where to be, when.
Carnival in the Baton Rouge area shifts into full gear this weekend with nine parades. Whether you like traditional street parades, floating ones or those of the four-legged variety, it's covered between Friday night and Sunday afternoon. As far as the weather, layering is advised, particularly for the nighttime Artemis...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Feb. 8, 2023
The Baker City Court, Judge Kirk A. Williams and Baker City Marshall Karl K. Dunn will provide an amnesty period during February for any Baker City Court defendant who has an outstanding bench warrant issued before Feb. 1. The bench warrant will be recalled without having to first pay the...
brproud.com
Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Feb. 11 to Feb. 12
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – February is for do-it-yourself lovers. There are cooking, crafting classes a Galentine’s event planned for this weekend. Parents who want to do something special with their little ones can attend a king cake class together. Those who are obsessed with resin videos on social media can make their own pretty rock in a workshop. And, candle lovers can make their own candles and choose their own scent at an event hosted at the Royal Standard in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Zachary students names to Mississippi State University honors list
Mississippi State University named 4,174 students to the fall 2022 president's list. Monet McDaniels and Owen Walters, of Zachary, are on the list. Students on the list achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of coursework with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Southern Digest
My Historically Black Southern U
Black history is essential to America. It is a reminder of the hardships and trials our black ancestors faced and conquered. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been implementing black history within their campuses as early as the 19th century. Quite frankly, HBCUs alone are a key example of black history.
Black-Owned restaurants thriving in Lafayette
Lumberjacks Soul Food and Noah's Cafe, are both Black owned businesses thriving in Lafayette. They are serving up a lot of different options.
theadvocate.com
Monique Blanco Boulet enters race for Lafayette Mayor-President
Monique Blanco Boulet, daughter of late Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, on Thursday announced her candidacy for Lafayette Mayor-President. She is the third candidate to enter the race, the others being current Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Lafayette attorney Jan Swift. All three are Republicans. "As CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission,...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette silk floral rental company signs deal to partner with David's Bridal
Something Borrowed Blooms, the Lafayette company that offers silk florals to rent for weddings, has signed a deal to partner with national bridal retailer David’s Bridal to reach more customers in the wedding market. The deal includes David’s Bridal offering space to Something Borrowed Blooms on its website and...
pelicanpostonline.com
St. Theresa’s Rodrigue named 5th Grade Student of Year in BR Diocese
St. Theresa Middle in Gonzales fifth-grader Jack Rodrigue has been selected to represent the Diocese of Baton Rouge to compete at the state Catholic School Student of the Year level. Jack is an active member in the St. Theresa Middle Robotics Club. This school year, his team won first place for the Engineering Project in the National Lego League WWII Robotics Challenge.
