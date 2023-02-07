Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Community: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosts human trafficking awareness forum
The Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosted a “Human Trafficking and Abduction: Awareness, Prevention, and Defense” forum Jan. 21 at the ExxonMobil YMCA. The free forum was aimed at helping the community learn more about human trafficking and how to help prevent...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
theadvocate.com
With history of looking within, top-rated Ascension public schools seek new leader
Ascension Parish school officials hope to have a new superintendent hired and under contract by mid-April, more than two months before the outgoing public schools chief, David Alexander, is expected to retire, officials said. Last month, Alexander announced his plan to leave when his contract expires June 30. He declined...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish proposal to ban kratom, a controversial herbal extract, fails to progress
A Livingston Parish Council proposal to ban the sale of kratom, an herbal extract that has prompted heated debate in the community about whether it is a danger to constituents, did not make it out of committee for a formal introduction Thursday night. A motion made by Council member Shane...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Jan. 18-23, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
DUNDEE LOOP 3076: $192,900, Deep Roots Property Solutions LLC to Cassidy Lee Luedtke. IRONWOOD SUBDIVISION, LOT 12: $102,500, Christopher D. Guilott and Kristin M. Viola Guilott to Jacob W. Finn and Taylor R. Dossett Finn. NEAR ABITA SPRINGS, LOTS 6, 7: $53,000, Jay Edward Gould and Peggy Martin Gould to...
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge dentist that seemingly disappeared out of nowhere last week is finally back at work after several WAFB reports. Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC says he had a minor surgical procedure done at the end of December and has been out ever since recovering.
Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
theadvocate.com
Art is one aspect of the East Feliciana Accelerate 21st CCLC at Jackson Elementary
First grade students in Niairee Thaxter's 21st CCLC after-school enrichment class at Jackson Elementary School have recently been exploring the medium of painting. East Feliciana Public Schools' EF Accelerate 21st CCLC after-school program is designed to provide individualized opportunities for students aligned with and enhancing the learning from the school day.
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Feb. 1-7
GOVERNMENT: 220 W. Willow St., Building B, description, renovation permit clerk area of Clifton Chenier building; applicant, Poche Prouet; contractor, Garden City Construction Co.; $35,000. RESTAURANT: 900 Jefferson St., description, add paving, fencing, decking and other more to Spoonbill Waterhole and Restaurant; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Lafosse Construction; $25,000. CAFÉ:...
New "tranq" drug on the rise in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — There's a new health warning. A drug that is used frequently in horses and cattle, is being mixed with already dangerous street drugs. And with this one, the overdose reversal drug doesn't work. There's yet another drug on the streets concerning doctors and officials. Xylazine, also...
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for missing Livingston Parish man
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man who has been missing for four days and may have been involved in an accident. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Robert "Ben" Wand has not been seen or heard from since Feb. 3. Family members told law enforcement he may have been involved in a crash.
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
theadvocate.com
Highway 16 open in Livingston Parish after officials address gas leak, sheriff says
A highway in Livingston Parish was open once more after officials addressed a gas leak that had closed the road earlier in the day, according to the sheriff's office. One southbound lane of Hwy 16 was closed at Magnolia Landing Apartments in Denham Springs on Thursday morning, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man in jail after reported ‘alarming’ behavior leads to school lockdown
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man is accused of exhibiting “chaotic” and “alarming” behavior while at Woodlawn Middle School, according to the affidavit. A school resource officer was asked to come to the school a little before 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27....
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
brproud.com
Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
brproud.com
Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crashing in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took the life of a 28-year-old man. Police said the crash happened on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at around 12:05 a.m. in the 800 block of South Foster Drive. According to BRPD, the driver of...
theadvocate.com
First NBC Bank founder Ashton Ryan guilty of fraud in Louisiana's largest ever bank failure
Six years after First NBC Bank's dramatic collapse, a federal jury on Thursday found Ashton Ryan, Jr., its former president and CEO, guilty on 46 counts of bank fraud, conspiracy and other charges in a stunning fall for one of New Orleans' most prominent citizens. Ryan, clad in a somber...
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
