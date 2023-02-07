ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
WAFB

Resident reports brown water at Baton Rouge living area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman says brown water has poured from her pipes one time too many. Maranda Myles has lived at the Southwood Townhomes in Baton Rouge for three years. Today, Myles water is clear, but she says she never knows when she will be...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Art is one aspect of the East Feliciana Accelerate 21st CCLC at Jackson Elementary

First grade students in Niairee Thaxter's 21st CCLC after-school enrichment class at Jackson Elementary School have recently been exploring the medium of painting. East Feliciana Public Schools' EF Accelerate 21st CCLC after-school program is designed to provide individualized opportunities for students aligned with and enhancing the learning from the school day.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Feb. 1-7

GOVERNMENT: 220 W. Willow St., Building B, description, renovation permit clerk area of Clifton Chenier building; applicant, Poche Prouet; contractor, Garden City Construction Co.; $35,000. RESTAURANT: 900 Jefferson St., description, add paving, fencing, decking and other more to Spoonbill Waterhole and Restaurant; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Lafosse Construction; $25,000. CAFÉ:...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WWL

New "tranq" drug on the rise in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — There's a new health warning. A drug that is used frequently in horses and cattle, is being mixed with already dangerous street drugs. And with this one, the overdose reversal drug doesn't work. There's yet another drug on the streets concerning doctors and officials. Xylazine, also...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies looking for missing Livingston Parish man

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies are searching for a man who has been missing for four days and may have been involved in an accident. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Robert "Ben" Wand has not been seen or heard from since Feb. 3. Family members told law enforcement he may have been involved in a crash.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crashing in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took the life of a 28-year-old man. Police said the crash happened on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at around 12:05 a.m. in the 800 block of South Foster Drive. According to BRPD, the driver of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

