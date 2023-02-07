Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club was well represented at the Annual Cerritos Festival of Friendship that was held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Los Cerritos Center. The Cerritos Festival of Friendship is sponsored by the City of Cerritos Let Freedom Ring Committee in conjunction with the Los Cerritos Center. The festival gave the community a unique opportunity to learn about the city’s cultural diversity through songs and dances performed by different groups on stages at the Los Cerritos Center Mall.

CERRITOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO