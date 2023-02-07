Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Resident Michael Kaufman Joins Families Forward Board of Directors
Families Forward, an Orange County-based nonprofit committed to helping local families who are facing a housing crisis, has welcomed Newport Beach resident Michael Kaufman to its board of directors. Kaufman will assist Families Forward in its mission to prevent and end family homelessness by providing access to housing and resources...
localocnews.com
Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association announces “Celebrating Kindness” as theme of 63rd Annual Festival
The Garden Grove Strawberry Festival is proud to announce that it will be returning to the city once again, Memorial Day weekend, May 26th-May 29th, 2023. This annual event, which has been a favorite of residents and visitors for over 60 years, celebrates the city’s rich agricultural history and heritage, and it is dedicated to the strawberry.
localocnews.com
City to Honor Late Fred Swegles with Photo Display in City Hall
The City of San Clemente will recognize the work of longtime reporter and late San Clemente figure Fred Swegles within the walls of its own City Hall, per a unanimous vote by the City Council this week. At its meeting on Tuesday night, Feb. 7, the council approved Councilmember Gene...
localocnews.com
MV Outstanding Individuals To Be Recognized
The City Council on Tuesday, February 14 will recognize some outstanding individuals and receive an update about important 2022 accomplishments. Council Members will recognize the 2022 Employees of the Year that include Senior Public Services Supervisor Bryan Zahn as the City’s Employee of the Year; Fire Captain Danny Goodwin as Orange County Fire Authority’s Employee of the Year; and Crime Prevention Specialist Timory McElwain as Mission Viejo Police Services’ Employee of the Year.
localocnews.com
How to Save Water with Landscaping
Orange County Coastkeeper started its SmartScape program in 2010 to teach homeowners how to transition from traditional grass lawns to drought-tolerant landscaping. California-friendly landscaping saves water and reduces urban runoff, which poses a threat to the ecosystem. To help accomplish this goal, the organization created the Coastkeeper Garden in Orange, which has six themed example backyards on 21/2 acres of land showcasing landscaping plans homeowners can choose from.
localocnews.com
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Partners with Team Kids Charity for National Pizza Day February 9
Sgt. Pepperoni’s pizza store in Newport Beach loves their pizza, and they love giving back to charity. And so, in celebration of National Pizza Day on Thursday, Feb. 9, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from all heart-shaped pizza sales to Team Kids. This includes pre-ordered sales, deliveries, take-out, and in-store. Pre-order sales for heart-shaped pizzas are now available via Sgt. Pepperonis Pizza Store’s ordering website.
localocnews.com
City to Test ‘Green Line’ Down to South San Clemente This Spring
Visitors staying along El Camino Real down to south San Clemente this spring will have a new transportation option when it comes to traveling to Avenida Del Mar, following a unanimous City Council vote on Tuesday night, Feb. 7. On weekends from March 11 to May 21, the pilot “Green...
localocnews.com
Garden Grove City Hall closed, no street sweeping on Presidents Day
In observance of the Presidents Day holiday, Garden Grove City Hall and the H. Louis Lake Senior Center will be closed on Monday, February 20, 2023. Street sweeping services will not be provided on the holiday, and will resume the next day. Trash pick-up will remain as scheduled. For more...
localocnews.com
PGA TOUR Champions Event Returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 15-19 for Annual Hoag Classic
The Hoag Classic, Orange County’s only PGA TOUR Champions event, returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 15 to 19 as golf legends compete for the $2 million purse. Hoag is once again the title sponsor and beneficiary of the tournament, and Konica Minolta and City National Bank will both return as Presenting Partners for the fourth year.
localocnews.com
OC Supervisor and Chairman Don Wagner, along with City Council Members in Irvine, Seal Beach, Costa Mesa and Laguna Niguel, endorse Scott Baugh for Congress
Scott Baugh (CA-47) announced he has received more key local endorsements. Endorsing Baugh for Congress are Orange County Supervisor and Chairman of the Board, Don Wagner; Irvine City Council Member Mike Carroll; Laguna Niguel Mayor Janine Heft, Mayor Pro Tempore Dave Wheeler, Councilmembers Don Caskey and Joshua Sweeney; Costa Mesa Councilmember Don Harper; Seal Beach Councilmember Tom Moore, and newly elected Seal Beach City Councilmembers Lisa Landrau and Nathan Steele.
localocnews.com
Sage Hill School in Newport Beach Impacts the Community One Hand at a Time
Two years ago, junior high school student Serena Chao saw a young girl receive a prosthetic hand for the very first time. When she saw the little girl beaming from ear-to-ear in excitement, Chao knew she wanted to be a part of whatever was helping this child’s dreams come true.
localocnews.com
ELKS HONOR MEMBERS FOR YEARS OF SERVICE
Mission Viejo / Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge No. 2444 (“Elks Lodge”) conducted their annual tribute to members for years of service at a recent Tuesday night meeting. This year’s event, which was well attended by Elks members and guests, recognized years of tenure from one to sixty years.
localocnews.com
Eight suspects arrested and charged for stealing Apple computers in eleven counties including O.C.
SAN FRANCISCO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, along with the California Highway Patrol and other partnering agencies, announced arrests and charges against eight individuals involved in a statewide organized retail theft operation targeting primarily Apple Store locations and resulting in a total loss of approximately $1 million to date. The alleged conduct occurred between August 2022 and January 2023 and involves an organized criminal scheme in which suspects would enter stores and hold back employees and customers while stealing retail items, including thousands of dollars of phones and tablets from each location.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Symphony brings The Music of ABBA to the Long Beach Arena
On Saturday, February 25, Long Beach Symphony will once again deliver a high-energy party evening with indoor picnicking, superb music, and the ability to dance the night away to the legendary music of ABBA, presented by ARRIVAL from Sweden. ARRIVAL from Sweden’s 10-member band will join Long Beach Symphony on...
localocnews.com
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club participated in the Cerritos Festival of Friendship
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club was well represented at the Annual Cerritos Festival of Friendship that was held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Los Cerritos Center. The Cerritos Festival of Friendship is sponsored by the City of Cerritos Let Freedom Ring Committee in conjunction with the Los Cerritos Center. The festival gave the community a unique opportunity to learn about the city’s cultural diversity through songs and dances performed by different groups on stages at the Los Cerritos Center Mall.
localocnews.com
LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE presents ONCE
LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is thrilled to present the fourth show of its season, the Tony Award-winning musical ONCE, book by Edna Walsh, music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, musical direction by Julia Hoffmann, choreography by Paula Hammons Sloan and directed by Steve Steiner. ONCE begins previews on Wednesday, March 8; will open on Sunday, March 12 at 5:30pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, March 26 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.
localocnews.com
The City of Santa Ana is drafting a resolution targeting illegal sidewalk food vendors
During Tuesday night’s Santa Ana City Council meeting, neighborhood leaders, residents, restaurant owners and food truck operators came together to support the continued and focused enforcement of unsafe and illegal stationary sidewalk food vendors, sharing the negative impacts these vendors are having on the community. The Santa Ana City...
localocnews.com
Lakewood’s State of the City event reservation deadline is Feb. 16
Lakewood’s annual State of the City Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at The Centre. Attendees will get the first viewing of the always informative Annual Report from Lakewood CityTV, and hear from Lakewood’s leaders about the city’s upcoming opportunities and challenges.
localocnews.com
An O.C. Deputy Sheriff tragically died in a traffic accident in Lake Elsinore
SANTA ANA, Ca. (February 9, 2023): Today, Thursday, February 9, 2023, at about 6:30 a.m., the Orange County Sheriff’s Department was notified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department of a tragic traffic collision in the city of Lake Elsinore involving one of our own deputies. Our deputy sustained traumatic injuries due to the single vehicle collision and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
localocnews.com
OC United Way offers free tax prep and filing to low-income families throughout Orange County
As part of its United for Financial Security℠ Initiative, Orange County United Way is offering free tax preparation and electronic filing to low- and moderate-income individuals and families through its popular OC Free Tax Prep program. “Last year, thousands of Orange County community members received free tax preparation services...
