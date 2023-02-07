ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Feb. 1-7

GOVERNMENT: 220 W. Willow St., Building B, description, renovation permit clerk area of Clifton Chenier building; applicant, Poche Prouet; contractor, Garden City Construction Co.; $35,000. RESTAURANT: 900 Jefferson St., description, add paving, fencing, decking and other more to Spoonbill Waterhole and Restaurant; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Lafosse Construction; $25,000. CAFÉ:...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette silk floral rental company signs deal to partner with David's Bridal

Something Borrowed Blooms, the Lafayette company that offers silk florals to rent for weddings, has signed a deal to partner with national bridal retailer David’s Bridal to reach more customers in the wedding market. The deal includes David’s Bridal offering space to Something Borrowed Blooms on its website and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Baton Rouge Bucket List: Spanish Town Mardi Gras and St. Patrick's Day parades

This is the third article in a series of 26 on the Baton Rouge Bucket List. The Advocate's features staff is completing 26 items throughout 2023 and writing first-person accounts and/or previews of the experiences every other week throughout the year. We encourage readers to play along and let us know about your happenings related to the Baton Rouge Bucket List.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Art is one aspect of the East Feliciana Accelerate 21st CCLC at Jackson Elementary

First grade students in Niairee Thaxter's 21st CCLC after-school enrichment class at Jackson Elementary School have recently been exploring the medium of painting. East Feliciana Public Schools' EF Accelerate 21st CCLC after-school program is designed to provide individualized opportunities for students aligned with and enhancing the learning from the school day.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Albany man committed arson, shot 4 dogs dead in domestic incident, Livingston sheriff says

A Livingston Parish man shot four dogs dead during a domestic altercation in which he also assaulted someone and endangered a child, deputies allege. Deputies on Sunday evening booked 31-year-old Ricky Lee Tullos on 17 counts including domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment, arson, four counts of using weapons illegally and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, booking records from the Livingston Parish Detention Center show.
ALBANY, LA
Monique Blanco Boulet enters race for Lafayette Mayor-President

Monique Blanco Boulet, daughter of late Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, on Thursday announced her candidacy for Lafayette Mayor-President. She is the third candidate to enter the race, the others being current Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Lafayette attorney Jan Swift. All three are Republicans. "As CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
In six minutes, a tornado turned their whole neighborhood upside down: 'I've never seen it'

It took six minutes for Kemora Cook’s whole neighborhood to be turned upside down. Over those six minutes, a tornado tore through the village of Tangipahoa Wednesday night, devastating her home and several others. Just as soon as the ominous whistling of the storm began, she said, her windows were blown out and glass cut her and her daughter’s legs.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
2 arrested after deputies find baby sleeping next to fentanyl, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says

The parents of a four-month-old baby were taken into custody after deputies found the child sleeping next to fentanyl during a raid of the family's home Thursday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the department's narcotics unit conducted a drug bust at the Bard Drive apartment of 26-year-old Lemarcos Robinson, who had been the subject of a months-long investigation after law enforcement suspected him of selling the synthetic opioid.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

