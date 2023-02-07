ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francisville, LA

bvmsports.com

Top 10 highest-rated Louisiana HS football players of all time

BATON ROUGE, La. (BVM) — With players like Marshall Faulk, Reggie Wayne and Peyton Manning hailing from Louisiana, it’s not hard to see that the state has produced some of the biggest football stars of the last 20 years. The order of this list is based on 247Sports’...
LOUISIANA STATE
WREG

Tornado Watch issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas and Mississippi until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis. A Tornado Watch has been issued in the following counties: Coahoma, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, Lee, Phillips, Quitman, St. Francis, and Tunica. This evening will become quite active with […]
ARKANSAS STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow

It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
LOUISIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
SLIDELL, LA
theadvocate.com

Group claims special education students denied help ahead of LEAP tests

Special education students are being denied accommodations routinely approved in the past for a key state test because of a flawed data system at the state Department of Education, advocates said. But state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said most of the concerns have been addressed and state officials are...
LOUISIANA STATE
wwoz.org

Louisianans at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Congratulations to the 2023 Grammy Award winners-- especially those with ties to Louisiana!. Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story won for Best Music Film. This documentary about the festival was shot during the 50th anniversary of the fest in 2019. Jazz Fest notched another win when Ranky Tank won for Best Regional Roots Music Album for their Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
LOUISIANA STATE
WLBT

Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The recovery effort for a man who slipped off a barge and fell into the Mississippi River continued Wednesday. Donny Mitchell, 50, of Louisiana, has not been seen since falling into the water Tuesday morning. According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, the search team...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

Kaplan woman killed in St. Martin Parish crash after leaving roadway, striking culvert

A Kaplan woman was killed Tuesday after her car ran off the road and struck a culvert in St. Martin Parish. Shari N. Suby, 37, of Kaplan, was driving east on La. 328 in a 2006 Nissan Altima when she ran off the roadway to the left, entered a ditch and struck a culvert. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near Rue Bois Chene Road, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
KAPLAN, LA

