Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
bvmsports.com
Top 10 highest-rated Louisiana HS football players of all time
BATON ROUGE, La. (BVM) — With players like Marshall Faulk, Reggie Wayne and Peyton Manning hailing from Louisiana, it’s not hard to see that the state has produced some of the biggest football stars of the last 20 years. The order of this list is based on 247Sports’...
postsouth.com
Here's what Governor John Bel Edwards says about LSU court naming controversy
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women's Coach Sue Gunter's name to join former men's Coach Dale Brown's on the floor. "I think the court is big enough for both names," Edwards told USA...
Tornado Watch issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas and Mississippi until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis. A Tornado Watch has been issued in the following counties: Coahoma, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, Lee, Phillips, Quitman, St. Francis, and Tunica. This evening will become quite active with […]
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's missing students: Study finds almost 20,000 kids have fallen off the education map
Nearly 20,000 school-age children in Louisiana have fallen off the education map, kids who should be in class but are missing from school rosters, a new analysis of enrollment trends during the pandemic found. “There’s no doubt that we have issues with chronic absenteeism,” acknowledged State Education Superintendent Cade Brumley....
Louisiana Lottery Confirms State's Latest Powerball Winners
We now know the point of purchase location for Louisiana's latest Powerball winner.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow
It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
Single Ticket Takes $754.6 Million Powerball Jackpot
A Louisiana ticket wins $50,000 and we now know where the winning Easy 5 ticket was sold for Saturday's $120,000 win.
theadvocate.com
Without big dam on Amite River, Corps would raise thousands of homes in Baton Rouge region
An estimated 4,000 homes would be raised out of harm's way under a $1 billion elevation and flood-proofing program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is exploring as an alternative to a controversial dam proposed across the Amite River in St. Helena Parish, agency officials said. In November, the agency's...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Louisiana’s Myrtles Plantation Shares Chilling New Photo
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville is known for being one of the most haunted places in the world. A new photo has emerged that makes sure that reputation is still firmly intact. Throughout the years, we've shared quite a few terrifying paranormal photos with you that were taken at...
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
theadvocate.com
Group claims special education students denied help ahead of LEAP tests
Special education students are being denied accommodations routinely approved in the past for a key state test because of a flawed data system at the state Department of Education, advocates said. But state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said most of the concerns have been addressed and state officials are...
Monique Blanco Boulet, Daughter of Late Gov. Kathleen Blanco, Announces Run for Lafayette Mayor-President
Monique Blanco Boulet will run as a Republican against Mayor-President Josh Guillory and Attorney Jan Swift.
wwoz.org
Louisianans at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Congratulations to the 2023 Grammy Award winners-- especially those with ties to Louisiana!. Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story won for Best Music Film. This documentary about the festival was shot during the 50th anniversary of the fest in 2019. Jazz Fest notched another win when Ranky Tank won for Best Regional Roots Music Album for their Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating February 5th Shooting that Resulted in the Death of a 45-Year-Old Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating February 5th Shooting that Resulted in the Death of a 45-Year-Old Man. Monroe, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help investigating a shooting that took place on February 5th, 2023, and resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man. On...
WLBT
Search continues for man who fell off barge into Mississippi River
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The recovery effort for a man who slipped off a barge and fell into the Mississippi River continued Wednesday. Donny Mitchell, 50, of Louisiana, has not been seen since falling into the water Tuesday morning. According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, the search team...
theadvocate.com
Kaplan woman killed in St. Martin Parish crash after leaving roadway, striking culvert
A Kaplan woman was killed Tuesday after her car ran off the road and struck a culvert in St. Martin Parish. Shari N. Suby, 37, of Kaplan, was driving east on La. 328 in a 2006 Nissan Altima when she ran off the roadway to the left, entered a ditch and struck a culvert. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near Rue Bois Chene Road, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
theadvocate.com
First NBC Bank founder Ashton Ryan guilty of fraud in Louisiana's largest ever bank failure
Six years after First NBC Bank's dramatic collapse, a federal jury on Thursday found Ashton Ryan, Jr., its former president and CEO, guilty on 46 counts of bank fraud, conspiracy and other charges in a stunning fall for one of New Orleans' most prominent citizens. Ryan, clad in a somber...
