ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Ex-CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin Files For Divorce From Husband James Fletcher, Two Years After Leaving Network
Nearly two years since she left her post at CNN, former anchor Brooke Baldwin filed for divorce from her husband James Fletcher, RadarOnline.com has learned. In May 2018, Baldwin, 43, married the British producer and director when she was a featured anchor on the cable news network. According to court documents, the former anchor filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday. Baldwin issued a statement on her decision to end her marriage. "After nearly five years of marriage, with love and respect, James and I have decided to go our separate ways," Baldwin told The Post. Baldwin added...
Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37
The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
‘The Company You Keep’: Release Date, Cast, and How to Watch
Milo Ventimiglia's new character in 'The Company You Keep' is a far cry from his role as Jack in 'This Is Us.' Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming ABC series.
‘Bosch’ Universe Expands With 2 New Series In Works At Amazon Studios Centered On Jerry Edgar & Renee Ballard Characters
Expanding TV universes is the hottest trend right now. Bosch, one of the early adopters with Bosch: Legacy, is forging ahead with two police dramas inspired by the work of bestselling author Michael Connelly, which are in development at Amazon Studios. The first, the Untitled J. Edgar project, follows Harry Bosch’s former partner, Detective Jerry Edgar, who is tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami. In this glamorous city, he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, while being chased by his mysterious past. Jamie Hector, who starred opposite Titus...
Who died in the Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 finale?
After an exciting and thrilling run, we knew not everyone would make it out alive in the Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 finale. Who won’t be back in the second season?. Everything about the Criminal Minds revival was bigger. That meant all the stakes would be higher, and it meant there was high risk a major death would happen in the finale. Well, the Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 finale did not disappoint.
Amazon Prime expanding Bosch into two spin-offs
It looks like expanding TV universes is a hot new trend in Hollywood. Following news that Paramount Plus is putting together spin-offs of Dexter, Amazon Studios is now planning two Bosch spin-offs. Based on the books by Michael Connelly, the series was one of Amazon Prime’s first original dramas. Titus...
