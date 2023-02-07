ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

Rick Spielman Caused a Delay on Vikings DC Search

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the worst defenses in the NFL in the 2022 season. It was the main reason for the unexpected and early playoff exit. The good news? The Vikings leadership had no option but to take drastic steps. Their first action was parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the past on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dolphins DC expected to become Texans DC under DeMeco Ryans

The NFL hiring cycle is still ongoing despite most head coaching jobs being filled around the league, as coordinator and positional coach roles are still open. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke, who spent 2022 as the Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach, was hired by the Houston Texans to be their defensive coordinator.
HOUSTON, TX
Click10.com

South Florida watch parties for Super Bowl Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be competing for the Lombardi trophy in Super Bowl LVII. If you don’t want to watch the game at home, there’s plenty of hot spots where you can watch the big match up. Several South Florida bars are serving up...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Commanders lose DB Coach and OC candidate to Titans

Call it a double-whammy, if you may. The Washington Commanders lost its defensive back coach and a candidate for its offensive coordinator opening to the Tennessee Titans. The Titans announced Tuesday they hired Chris Harris as its defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Harris spent the past three seasons as the Commanders defensive back coach.
NASHVILLE, TN
Click10.com

Marines, bonded by kidney donation, now head to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA – Two former Marines bonded by a kidney donation and their love of football are now headed to the Super Bowl. John Gladwell, a Kansas City resident and Chiefs fan, donated a kidney to Philadelphia Eagles backer Billy Welsh two years ago after Welsh, who lives in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Click10.com

Reinhart, Staal score 2 each, Panthers beat Sharks

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sam Reinhart and Eric Staal each scored a pair of goals and the Florida Panthers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 Thursday night for their season-high third straight win. Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves in the win, which was No. 350 in his NHL career. Bobrovsky...
SAN JOSE, CA

