Most of us have seen that meme of a public-sector employee at his desk buried in paperwork. And in 2023, too often that picture is not that far from reality. According to G&A partners, a human resources company, HR professionals spend roughly three-quarters of their time on administrative activities, much of which are manual and repetitive. This often comes down to cumbersome, paper-based and time-consuming processes that make it more difficult for HR departments to hire and retain talent. After all, slow hiring processes and outdated tools are a deterrent to potential employees, who are used to digital experiences that mirror the innovations that they use in their daily lives.

22 DAYS AGO