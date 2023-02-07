Read full article on original website
There’s a surprising culprit behind mass layoffs, says a prominent management professor at Wharton
Most bosses blame layoffs on economic downturns, a decline in demand for services, or even overhiring. But one Wharton professor has a different view: It’s how U.S. accounting rules force companies to classify human capital that makes them seem like an expense to be cut, rather than an asset to be protected.
America is failing to prepare Gen Z to enter the workforce due to a ‘glaring’ gap in tech skills
Computer classes for Gen Z aren’t cutting it anymore. Many new digital tools entered the workforce recently, and while there is yet to be something as futuristic as flying cars or self-lacing shoes (as predicted in Back to the Future‘s depiction of 2015), there are still some new-fangled inventions that have been implemented. As remote work took the nation by storm during the early pandemic, digital tools like Zoom and Teams were used more frequently. And with investments pouring into artificial intelligence, the world of A.I. is also seeping into the workforce as automated programs like ChatGPT take off.
clearadmit.com
5 MBA Interview Questions You Need to Ace (And How to Do So)
Interviews, interviews, interviews…they are the post-essay hurdle to gaining admission. Instead of driving yourself crazy with worry, why not buckle down and perfect your answers to the questions you are most likely to be asked? To help you prepare, we’ve scoured our Interview Guides and Interview Archive to compile our very own list of 5 MBA interview questions you need to ace. These questions are among those that most often make their way into MBA admissions interviews at leading schools.
Career Experts Evaluate the Worth of Several College Degrees
One of the most important decisions a high school graduate pursuing a college degree can make is deciding their major. College is an investment in their future, but it can come at a hefty price. Students in the United States attending a public 4-year in-state institution and living on campus pay an average of $25,707 per year or $102,828 over 4 years. The price tag rises considerably for students attending out-of-state or private universities. It makes sense to choose your major carefully.
How To Earn Medical Billing And Coding Certification Online For Cheap
For individuals who are comfortable in front of a computer and have the organizational skills to convert large amounts of medical information into code, medical billing and coding can be a promising career path. As the population ages, this profession is playing an increasingly important role in the healthcare sector.
clearadmit.com
Michigan Ross MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 2 / Alumnus / Virtual
It was a pretty short and standard questions interview. It lasted around 25 minutes and 5 minutes for questions to the interviewer at the end. 1. Tell me about yourself. 3. How do you see Ross contributing to achieving these goals? (as I told him that the MBA would help me to achieve my future goals)
clearadmit.com
Georgetown McDonough MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 2 / Second-Year Student / Zoom
My interview was with a 2nd-year student. It lasted 45 minutes. I’ve had six interviews so far. This one was my first that was an actual conversation rather than an interview. He gave feedback and asked follow-up questions for all of my answers. We flowed together in the same direction rather than the specific set of predetermined questions.
psychreg.org
Launch of Loop Not Luck – First Job Board Designed Specifically to Connect Underrepresented Candidates to Tailored Career Opportunities
Loop Not Luck, recently launched, is the UK’s first intersectional diversity recruiting platform specifically designed to represent and connect diverse talent. Loop Not Luck was built with the mission of improving social mobility across the United Kingdom by connecting underrepresented candidates to tailored career opportunities. Loop Not Luck works with junior candidates and covers all industries.
clearadmit.com
LBS Employment Report: MBA Class of 2022 in Demand
The 2022 MBA Employment Report from London Business School (LBS) demonstrates that international demand for LBS graduates remains strong. “The last year has been one of the toughest on record for business school graduates and we are proud that, despite these challenges, our students shone across the board, wrote Christian Dummett, the executive director of the LBS Career Centre, in the school’s report. “Demand for our talent continues to transcend borders, sectors and markets. Our 2022 class – made up of 65 nationalities – secured roles in 40 locations around the world, with 63% of the class choosing to start their post-programme careers in the UK.”
Maximize Your Success: The Ultimate Guide to Essential Websites for US Students
As students in the United States, the internet offers a world of opportunities and resources to support your academic and career goals. With so much information available, it can be overwhelming trying to find the right resources to help you succeed. To simplify the process, we've compiled a list of 10 important websites that every student in the US should know about. These websites provide access to free or low-cost online courses, educational resources, professional networking opportunities, and more. Whether you're just starting your academic journey or are already in the workforce, these websites have something to offer. Let's dive in!
wealthinsidermag.com
From Graduating the Top Ivy League level Institute to doing Manual Labour: The Struggles of an Immigrant Engineer Soham Gupta
For immigrants in the tech / Engineering industry, finding a job can be an uphill battle. Not only that, but many immigrants face prejudice and bias due to their backgrounds. Such is the story of Soham Gupta, who immigrated from India with a degree from a top Ivy League level engineering institute (IITKGP). The same institute where Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai graduated from. He faced numerous struggles as he tried to make his way in Canada, including multiple survival jobs and rejection from employers due to his foreign background. But this all changed when he found an engineering job related to warehousing and material storage—one that allowed him to thrive in his new home country.
techxplore.com
Q&A: Three questions on ChatGPT and medicine
Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT is a chatbot that can not only engage in human-like conversation, but also provide accurate answers to questions in a wide range of knowledge domains. The chatbot, created by the firm OpenAI, is based on a family of "large language models"—algorithms that can recognize, predict, and generate text based on patterns they identify in datasets containing hundreds of millions of words.
The Next Frontier in Employee Hiring and Retention
Most of us have seen that meme of a public-sector employee at his desk buried in paperwork. And in 2023, too often that picture is not that far from reality. According to G&A partners, a human resources company, HR professionals spend roughly three-quarters of their time on administrative activities, much of which are manual and repetitive. This often comes down to cumbersome, paper-based and time-consuming processes that make it more difficult for HR departments to hire and retain talent. After all, slow hiring processes and outdated tools are a deterrent to potential employees, who are used to digital experiences that mirror the innovations that they use in their daily lives.
