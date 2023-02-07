SALT Lending, a premier provider of cryptocurrency collateralized Blockchain-Backed Loans™, today announced that it has closed a private placement of shares of preferred stock of the company with an aggregate value of approximately $64 million in exchange for the conversion and cancellation of outstanding indebtedness. The recapitalization strengthens Salt’s balance sheet and capital reserves. Subject to appropriate coordination with relevant regulatory authorities, SALT is working to return to full operation, which it aims to complete during the first quarter. The successful Series A recapitalization reflects Salt’s participating stakeholders’ confidence in the company’s growth plans for its business model and strategic product development that will continue to bring innovative and competitive products to the market.

