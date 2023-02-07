ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield councilors’ criticisms have ‘no merit,’ says Board of Health chair

WESTFIELD — Board of Health Chair Juanita Carnes on Wednesday defended her record, after three Westfield city councilors objected to her reappointment last week. Carnes spoke during public participation in the Feb. 8 Board of Health meeting to “clarify some discrepancies” she said were uttered during the Feb. 2 City Council meeting, in which councilors Dan Allie, Nicholas Morganelli and Kristen Mello voted against her reappointment for different reasons.
Holyoke issues special permits for 2 cannabis businesses

The City Council at its Tuesday meeting approved special permits for a marijuana cultivator and a marijuana manufacturer. Evergreen Industries LLC proposes to operate a marijuana cultivation establishment at 1 Cabot St. Ward 5 Councilor Linda Vacon said the owners presented a complete plan to the Ordinance Committee. Infused Element...
Residents in Berkshire County town raise stink about cannabis facility odor

People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
Report: St. Vincent Hospital failed to fully disclose patient prices

WORCESTER — St. Vincent Hospital failed to fully meet federal regulations that require hospitals to accurately and publicly disclose what they charge patients for medical services, according to a report by the nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate.  Two other Tenet Healthcare hospitals in Massachusetts also failed in this area, according to the report: MetroWest Medical...
4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations

Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
Chicopee considers ban on nip bottle sales

CHICOPEE — Two City Councilors are proposing to ban the sale of nips with the hopes of cutting down on the pervasive litter in the city. “There is a tremendous problem with trash and many residents have voiced issues and concerns about it,” Councilor Mary-Elizabeth Pniak-Costello said. The...
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?

I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
