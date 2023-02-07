Read full article on original website
Westfield councilors’ criticisms have ‘no merit,’ says Board of Health chair
WESTFIELD — Board of Health Chair Juanita Carnes on Wednesday defended her record, after three Westfield city councilors objected to her reappointment last week. Carnes spoke during public participation in the Feb. 8 Board of Health meeting to “clarify some discrepancies” she said were uttered during the Feb. 2 City Council meeting, in which councilors Dan Allie, Nicholas Morganelli and Kristen Mello voted against her reappointment for different reasons.
Holyoke issues special permits for 2 cannabis businesses
The City Council at its Tuesday meeting approved special permits for a marijuana cultivator and a marijuana manufacturer. Evergreen Industries LLC proposes to operate a marijuana cultivation establishment at 1 Cabot St. Ward 5 Councilor Linda Vacon said the owners presented a complete plan to the Ordinance Committee. Infused Element...
Agawam considering a boost in pay for substitute school nurses
AGAWAM — The town is seeking to attract substitute nurses to work in its school district by increasing the amount they are paid. According to Mayor William P. Sapelli, substitute nurses currently make about $31.76 an hour and the town would like to increase that to $35. At its...
Residents in Berkshire County town raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
Climate protestors arrested at Mass. State House after demanding action from Healey
Fourteen Extinction Rebellion members were arrested for trespassing at the Massachusetts State House Thursday night after they planted themselves in Gov. Maura Healey’s office for about 3.5 hours, demanding the new Democratic leader block new fossil fuel infrastructure projects, such as Eversource’s natural gas project in Springfield and Longmeadow.
Former Holyoke landlord pays $15,000 federal settlement
HOLYOKE — A landlord has agreed to pay a $15,000 federal settlement after forcing a Section 8 tenant to pay for his own utilities in excess of what was called for in the landlord’s agreement with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Housing and Urban Development provides...
Report: St. Vincent Hospital failed to fully disclose patient prices
WORCESTER — St. Vincent Hospital failed to fully meet federal regulations that require hospitals to accurately and publicly disclose what they charge patients for medical services, according to a report by the nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate. Two other Tenet Healthcare hospitals in Massachusetts also failed in this area, according to the report: MetroWest Medical...
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno salutes The Republican’s Cynthia Simison
Domenic J. Sarno calls her “Madame Baseball,” and as Cynthia Simison heads to retirement, the Springfield mayor wished the executive editor of The Republican the best in well-earned time off. A longtime Republican newspaper writer, columnist and editor, she took over as executive editor in 2020, becoming the...
4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations
Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
Southwick town clerk’s office cuts public hours with positions still unfilled
SOUTHWICK — Starting today, the town clerk, collector and treasurer’s office will be closed to the public on Fridays, because of staffing shortages as the local election season officially begins. Michelle Hill, who leads the combined department, said Feb. 6 that beginning this week her office will be...
Massachusetts contractor fined for asbestos violations at former Springfield YMCA
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has fined Karma Environmental Services, Inc. for violations during asbestos abatement activities at the former Springfield YMCA.
Springfield Board of Police Commissioners meets as DOJ looks on
SPRINGFIELD — Under new leadership, the Springfield Board of Police Commissioners is struggling to find its footing under the watchful eye of the U.S. Department of Justice. A Police Commission meeting Wednesday evening indicates they may be getting there. After a somewhat chaotic meeting in January, Wednesday’s gathering was...
Springfield city councilor Jesse Lederman announces mayoral run
Springfield City Councilor Jesse Lederman announced on Tuesday that he’s running for Mayor of Springfield.
Springfield Rep. Orlando Ramos files bill to make Montenia Shider’s “Massachusetts” the official jazz song for the state
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield resident Montenia Shider has spent the last 40 years of her life singing and further showcased her commitment to the craft of music as a former music teacher for Robert H. Hughes Academy Charter School and performing at local festivals. However, never did she imagine her...
City Councilor calls for building department reform following Springfield Gardens fire
The recent fire at a Springfield Gardens apartment building in the North End is highlighting the need for reforms in the building department, according to mayoral candidate Justin Hurst.
Developers withdraw zone change petition for upscale apartments in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Pyramid Company of Holyoke Inc. and Sterling Developers withdrew their zone change application for a 17.6-acre parcel they considered for an apartment complex before the Town Council was set to vote on the matter on Monday evening. The effort to rezone 711 Whitney Ave. has...
Chicopee considers ban on nip bottle sales
CHICOPEE — Two City Councilors are proposing to ban the sale of nips with the hopes of cutting down on the pervasive litter in the city. “There is a tremendous problem with trash and many residents have voiced issues and concerns about it,” Councilor Mary-Elizabeth Pniak-Costello said. The...
Getting Answers: several local nursing homes closing their doors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom on Wednesday to share concerns after learning the Springfield nursing home where family members live is shutting down. “We have to respect our seniors. They put in their time and a time for us to honor and respect them...
MassDEP fines Highway Auto Salvage in Northampton for improper septage disposal
MassDEP has fined a Northampton business for violating state wastewater regulations.
Is it Legal to Throw Trash in Someone Else’s Dumpster in Massachusetts?
I have been working in radio in Western Massachusetts for almost 20 years. I have been with WSBS Radio in Great Barrington since late December, 2005. In addition to on-air, programming, and digital duties one of my other tasks at the station is disposing of trash. Like many businesses we have a dumpster located in our parking lot which is where I dispose of all of the station's garbage.
