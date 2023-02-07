ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas L. Knapp: Taxpayers will lose despite debt ceiling theatrics

By Bobby Burns
 3 days ago

As Congress rolls out its latest theatrical production concerning the debt ceiling, the same old lines from the same old script are enjoying new life.

New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait calls Republican noises against automatically supporting increased government borrowing “extortion” and a “blatant violation of democratic legitimacy” (because, as you no doubt learned in junior high civics class, even entertaining the idea of not voting in favor of Jonathan Chait’s priorities is forbidden by the U.S. Constitution).

U.S. Sen, Tim Kaine, D-Virgnia, accuses the Republicans of “hostage-taking.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says linking spending cuts in the future to increased borrowing now is “a very irresponsible thing to do.”

I’m neither a Republican nor a Democrat. Among my many reasons is that the only time either party even pretends to care about “fiscal responsibility” is when the other party holds the White House. Had Donald Trump been re-elected in 2020, Republicans would be saying what Democrats are saying now and vice versa.

The current Democratic criticisms of Republicans’ debt ceiling theatrics are, on the whole, correct — if they’re levied at both major parties and the whole of the federal government.

The whole matter of the “national debt” is a classic case of extortion, hostage-taking and irresponsibility.

The U.S. government, both parties, has run up $31 trillion in debt, routinely spending far more than it takes in, putting the deficit on its bar tab.

At any suggestion that it pay down its debts and live within its means, the extortion and hostage-taking commence.

Whatever your favorite federal program — defense spending, Social Security, farm subsidies, whatever — you’re told it’s on the chopping block if politicians are required to take any responsibility for any decision other than just borrowing more money to pay for anything and everything they might happen to want.

Oh, someone will take responsibility later, of course. Future generations will deal with it, right? For now, just swipe that credit card and enjoy bone-in ribeye and premium IPA seven days a week instead of throwing in even the occasional Meatless Monday or ramen feast.

Which is exactly what will happen this time, possibly with a little fake “shutdown” drama first.

Government is comprised entirely of irresponsible hostage-taking extortionists who are betting they’ll win, and that when they stop winning, it’s you who will lose.

Unfortunately, they’re probably right.

Elizabeth City, NC
The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

