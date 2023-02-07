Read full article on original website
columbiagorgenews.com
City of The Dalles takes on hospitality role for cruise ships
The City of The Dalles will take over the shoreside hospitality role for cruise ships docking in the city beginning in March. The contract involves scheduling hospitality programs with cruise lines visiting the city. City Manager Matthew Klebes said Thursday the city would be taking over the hospitality role beginning...
columbiagorgenews.com
‘Hearts of Gold’ honorees focus on serving those most in need
HOOD RIVER — What does it mean to have a heart of gold? For the 2023 honorees, it means a life focused on helping improve lives in our community. At Providence Hood River Foundation’s annual Hearts of Gold celebration, two health professionals and one community volunteer will be honored in recognition of their golden hearts.
columbiagorgenews.com
The Dalles, Hood River to receive $50,000 grants from Travel Oregon
On Jan. 23, Travel Oregon awarded $1.4 million in grants to organizations throughout the state for a range of projects, from bolstering tourism to increasing accessibility for disabled travelers and expanding diversity, equity and inclusion. Forty-five organizations received grant funds, with only 12 receiving the full possible amount of $50,000, two of which were The Dalles Area and Hood River County chambers of commerce.
columbiagorgenews.com
First Book serving Hood River, Wasco counties
This year, more children in Hood River and Wasco counties will start the year with books thanks to First Book of Hood River and Wasco County. First Book Hood River County and First Book Wasco County are part of the Team First Book volunteer program within the national First Book organization, whose purpose is to provide a path out of poverty for children through educational equity.
columbiagorgenews.com
Grant applications open for Wasco County Cultural Trust
The Wasco County Cultural Trust Coalition is now seeking applications for grant funding for projects occurring February through December 2023. The mission of the trust is to encourage projects and activities in the arts, heritage and humanities that relate to the priorities of the Wasco County Cultural plan, according to a press release.
columbiagorgenews.com
Native plants on sale now
THE GORGE — Native plant sales are now open for all three Central Columbia Gorge Conservation Districts — Hood River, Wasco and Underwood. Each conservation district is hosting their own plant sale offering a wide range of low-cost native plant species. The conservation districts have their own ordering process and pickup dates, so be sure to visit your local conservation district’s website and check out what they have. No one is turned away from being outside of the district boundaries.
columbiagorgenews.com
Eagle Cave rock fall
A large rock broke free from the Eagle Cave area above west The Dalles Tuesday afternoon, coming to rest just feet from a car in the Chenowith Rim Apartments. No vehicles were damaged. Residents said they could see where the stone broke free from the rim, and the rocks passage left a muddy trail through the parking lot.
columbiagorgenews.com
‘Eat Smart Live Strong’ class a success
A group of enthusiastic, friendly adults recently attended a four-week nutrition class for older adults in Rufus. Hosted by the Sherman County Senior Center and taught by Oregon State University staff Cindy Brown of the Sherman Extension Office, the two objectives of the “Eat Smart, Live Strong” course were to encourage and motivate participants to eat more fruits and vegetables, and to add more movement to their daily lives. As part of this, the group enjoyed a selection of OSU Food Hero soup recipes for lunch during the course.
columbiagorgenews.com
Shooting incident raises community concerns
It was a serious incident on Feb. 2 in Hood River as law enforcement worked to carefully keep an active shooter from harming himself or others. Tragedy impacts many and as a news provider, Columbia Gorge News worked to help keep the community informed of the situation on our website and our social media feeds.
columbiagorgenews.com
‘Our best’ featured at The Dalles Art Center (photo gallery)
The Dalles Art Center (TDAC) is hosting “Bringing Out Our Best,” an exhibit of TDAC artist members juried by Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield and Nancy Bishop. Guidelines for entries required that “all art must have been produced in the last three years, and not been previously exhibited” at the art center. The show will run through February.
thatoregonlife.com
This Heavenly Bakery In Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1980
The Toll Gate Inn Bakery in Sandy, Oregon is a hidden gem that has been serving fresh baked goods and delicious comfort food to the local community since 1980. The bakery is located in the heart of Sandy and is known for their delicious baked goods that customers can’t seem to get enough of.
columbiagorgenews.com
Districts collaborate to improve school safety, preparedness
When an active shooter incident began in Hood River Feb. 2, Hood River County School District was ready to respond immediately to maintain student safety. While the threat was on Cascade Avenue, one mile from the closest public school, the district immediately placed lower valley schools in “secure status” and notified parents via email and text messages. This prompt and coordinated response was the result of careful planning by the school district and region wide-collaboration around school safety.
columbiagorgenews.com
Gorge Local In Business: All are welcome at Working Hands Fermentation
Hood River has become home to some very unique, community-based restaurants and breweries over the years, but one you should be sure to check out is Working Hands Fermentation located on the Heights. After combining with Slopeswell Cider and opening their new taproom mid-2021, Working Hands broke ground on their...
20,000 people have yet to pay Portland-area taxes meant to combat homelessness and pay for preschool
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cyndi Turner is a stickler for accuracy. She's an accountant, which helps explain why the Tigard woman was so disheartened after receiving a stern letter from the City of Portland claiming that she failed to pay some taxes. “I pay my taxes in full,” said Turner....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
columbiagorgenews.com
Nisley, Wolf bar complaint dismissed
Oregon’s State Professional Responsibility Board dismissed an ethics complaint into former Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley and his deputy, Leslie Wolf on Jan. 30, following an investigation into the duo’s handling of material related to a former The Dalles Police Officer who was demoted for a violation of the department’s policy on truthfulness.
columbiagorgenews.com
Gorge cheer squads to compete for state titles
Cheerleading squads from Hood River Valley and The Dalles high schools will compete Saturday in the 2023 OSAA state championships at Oregon City High School. The Dalles is scheduled to perform at 9:15 a.m. Saturday in the Class 4A traditional category against 12 other schools.
columbiagorgenews.com
D21 Audit given unmodified opinion
The North Wasco County District 21 School board received their final audit report for the end of fiscal year 2022 at their Jan. 26 school board meeting. Friend & Reagan PC (now known as RTO & Company) performed the audit, and issued an unmodified opinion regarding the district’s financial statements.
columbiagorgenews.com
The Dalles to host Valentine's Day chocolate crawl
The Dalles is going to be extra sweet this Friday, as the second annual Chocolate Crawl takes downtown by storm. The crawl, planned by Downtown The Dalles, will be a “walk the town” type event, aiming to kick off the Valentine’s Day weekend with a chocolatey bang. According to a press release from Downtown The Dalles, more than 25 businesses will be participating, staying open until 8 p.m. with different chocolate- and Valentine’s- themed activities and products. “It’s up to each business that participates what special they want to do,” said Anne Wring, co-owner of Smoke Wring BBQ and member of Downtown The Dalles.
kptv.com
Wilsonville woman scammed while trying to buy puppy on Facebook
WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A Wilsonville woman is sharing her story and a warning after she says she was scammed online by someone posing as a dog breeder. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking into Amber Allen’s case after she says she lost a few hundred dollars to someone this weekend she says was posing as a dog breeder selling Siberian huskies on Facebook.
