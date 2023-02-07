The Dalles is going to be extra sweet this Friday, as the second annual Chocolate Crawl takes downtown by storm. The crawl, planned by Downtown The Dalles, will be a “walk the town” type event, aiming to kick off the Valentine’s Day weekend with a chocolatey bang. According to a press release from Downtown The Dalles, more than 25 businesses will be participating, staying open until 8 p.m. with different chocolate- and Valentine’s- themed activities and products. “It’s up to each business that participates what special they want to do,” said Anne Wring, co-owner of Smoke Wring BBQ and member of Downtown The Dalles.

