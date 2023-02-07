Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There's a new millionaire in Dickson City. So, check those Cash 5 tickets!. The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday — 06, 13, 19, 32, 37 — to win more than $1.4 million!. The winning...
travelawaits.com
13 Cozy Pennsylvania Towns To Snuggle Up In This Winter
Are you dreaming of a cozy winter getaway that embraces the snow-filled season? All around Pennsylvania, small towns offer scenic beauty, warm hospitality, and plenty of activities to keep you busy during your stay! From quaint shops to delicious local cuisine and one-of-a-kind attractions, these charming towns make for an ideal destination when searching for a tranquil place to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
Card skimming device found at supermarket in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre police say they found a credit card skimming device at Bravo Supermarket on South Main Street on Monday. Police are searching for the men involved and say anyone who made purchases at the store should monitor their accounts. Anyone with any information is asked to...
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - A dive bar is typically a tiny old-school bar; the dive bar is an unglamorous bar with cheap drinks and dim lighting. Look for shabby outdated decor, packaged beer sales, cash-only service, neon beer signs, and a local clientele.
OnlyInYourState
An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Pennsylvania Soon
Have you ever wondered what life was like in prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth? Perhaps you’ve thought about what it would be like if dinosaurs and humans coexisted – like in the world of Jurassic Park. Well, now you can find out…sort of. Set your imagination on fire at this dinosaur show in Pennsylvania that features animatronic dinosaurs, larger-than-life human characters, and a plotline that’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat.
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks
Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
This Restaurant Serves Pennsylvania's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Three allegedly sell sea salt passing as meth in undercover sting
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested three people for allegedly selling sea salt posing as methamphetamine and ripping off the buyer. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators received a tip that two people, later identified as David Michael Rodriguez, 39, of Madison Street, and Diana Yakabovicz, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, were using Facebook […]
Genetti seeks dismissal of wrongful death lawsuit
WILKES-BARRE — Attorneys for hotel proprietor Gus Genetti has asked that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the daughter of a man who die
Shaffer announces bid for Wilkes-Barre City Council
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Community organizer and Wilkes-Barre Worker Bees founder Mark Shaffer announced Wednesday his candidacy for Wilkes-Barre City Council in District B. Shaffer, 28, previously ran for the seat against incumbent Tony Brooks in 2019. In a release issued Wednesday, Shaffer said that...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
therecord-online.com
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
Woman pleads guilty in pandemic fraud scheme
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A former Social Security Administration employee pleaded guilty today to fraud charges. Takiyah Austin, of Wilkes-Barre, admitted to defrauding the federal government of nearly $300,000. Officials say she stole identities from the Social Security database, filed unemployment claims, and then collected the money for herself. Want...
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
pahomepage.com
What’s Going On? with Rachel Malak
PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend. On Friday, Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center will be showing a classic, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Casablanca is showing at 1:00 PM. and 7:30 PM. Buy your tickets at the Kirby Center’s website or at the door.
Pa. lawmaker loses Capitol office, sees it as punishment for role as caucus maverick
If you come to the state Capitol looking for the office of state Rep. Tom Mehaffie, you won’t find it. House Republican leadership notified Mehaffie on Friday he had several days to vacate the office space he occupied in the Capitol East Wing for the last six years. By the Wednesday afternoon deadline, his name already had been removed from the nameplate by the door.
Cops looking for driver who exposed himself outside Lehigh Valley Weis store
Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman outside a Lehigh Valley Weis grocery store. Police in Washington Township, Northampton County, stress this suspect is not the man accused of exposing himself at a Northampton County Hobby Lobby and Wegmans. That defendant, Luke Hill, was arrested last week and remains in Northampton County Prison as of Tuesday.
975thefanatic.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
wdiy.org
PPL Explains Higher Energy Prices, Will ‘Cooperate Fully’ With PUC Investigation Into Billing Issues | WDIY Local News
A major electric company says it will cooperate with a state regulatory commission’s investigation into issues with abnormally high bills. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. On Jan. 31, The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced that it had started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusually high bills...
