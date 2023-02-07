ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

13 Cozy Pennsylvania Towns To Snuggle Up In This Winter

Are you dreaming of a cozy winter getaway that embraces the snow-filled season? All around Pennsylvania, small towns offer scenic beauty, warm hospitality, and plenty of activities to keep you busy during your stay! From quaint shops to delicious local cuisine and one-of-a-kind attractions, these charming towns make for an ideal destination when searching for a tranquil place to escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To Pennsylvania Soon

Have you ever wondered what life was like in prehistoric times when dinosaurs roamed the earth? Perhaps you’ve thought about what it would be like if dinosaurs and humans coexisted – like in the world of Jurassic Park. Well, now you can find out…sort of. Set your imagination on fire at this dinosaur show in Pennsylvania that features animatronic dinosaurs, larger-than-life human characters, and a plotline that’s sure to have you on the edge of your seat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Restaurant In Pennsylvania With Surprisingly Delicious Cheesesteaks

Chasing down a really good cheesesteak usually isn’t too difficult, especially in Pennsylvania, the home of this beloved sandwich. Most of the time we can head to our favorite sandwich shop for an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Sometimes, though, we stumble across a downright delicious cheesesteak in the most unexpected of places – like this Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Three allegedly sell sea salt passing as meth in undercover sting

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested three people for allegedly selling sea salt posing as methamphetamine and ripping off the buyer. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators received a tip that two people, later identified as David Michael Rodriguez, 39, of Madison Street, and Diana Yakabovicz, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, were using Facebook […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Shaffer announces bid for Wilkes-Barre City Council

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Community organizer and Wilkes-Barre Worker Bees founder Mark Shaffer announced Wednesday his candidacy for Wilkes-Barre City Council in District B. Shaffer, 28, previously ran for the seat against incumbent Tony Brooks in 2019. In a release issued Wednesday, Shaffer said that...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman pleads guilty in pandemic fraud scheme

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A former Social Security Administration employee pleaded guilty today to fraud charges. Takiyah Austin, of Wilkes-Barre, admitted to defrauding the federal government of nearly $300,000. Officials say she stole identities from the Social Security database, filed unemployment claims, and then collected the money for herself. Want...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
pahomepage.com

What’s Going On? with Rachel Malak

PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend. On Friday, Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center will be showing a classic, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Casablanca is showing at 1:00 PM. and 7:30 PM. Buy your tickets at the Kirby Center’s website or at the door.
SCRANTON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. lawmaker loses Capitol office, sees it as punishment for role as caucus maverick

If you come to the state Capitol looking for the office of state Rep. Tom Mehaffie, you won’t find it. House Republican leadership notified Mehaffie on Friday he had several days to vacate the office space he occupied in the Capitol East Wing for the last six years. By the Wednesday afternoon deadline, his name already had been removed from the nameplate by the door.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Cops looking for driver who exposed himself outside Lehigh Valley Weis store

Police are looking for a man they say exposed himself to a woman outside a Lehigh Valley Weis grocery store. Police in Washington Township, Northampton County, stress this suspect is not the man accused of exposing himself at a Northampton County Hobby Lobby and Wegmans. That defendant, Luke Hill, was arrested last week and remains in Northampton County Prison as of Tuesday.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

PPL Explains Higher Energy Prices, Will ‘Cooperate Fully’ With PUC Investigation Into Billing Issues | WDIY Local News

A major electric company says it will cooperate with a state regulatory commission’s investigation into issues with abnormally high bills. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. On Jan. 31, The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced that it had started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusually high bills...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy