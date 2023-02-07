ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew County, AR

salineriverchronicle.com

Tree falls on Central Street in Warren, trapping a person in a vehicle

Local authorities are cautioning residents to be very careful on local roadways as reports are coming in of numerous trees and limbs falling throughout Bradley County due to recent freezing rain and ice accumulation. Top photo: Warren Fire and Police crews help to remove a person from a vehicle trapped...
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Sterlington High School student dies in fatal crash

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 8, 2023, at approximately 8 AM, Louisiana State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 553 near Moon Lake Road. NBC 10 learned that the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old James Michael Sykes.  During the investigation, authorities were informed that Sykes was traveling […]
STERLINGTON, LA
deltadailynews.com

Woman Charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Facility

Bolivar County, MS – On February 4, 2023, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Debra Mobley, age 47 of Natchez, for her alleged involvement in the introduction of contraband into the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility. Correction officers called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Mobley was charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility and her bond was set at $10,000.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Hunting trip lands Farmerville man in the hospital with gunshot wound

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, deputies were dispatched to the Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge near Pace Brown Road in the Dean community of Marion in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the circumstances that left a man wounded. NBC […]
MARION, LA
myarklamiss.com

2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge to take place on February 24th

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, the El Dorado Country Club will be hosting the 2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge at 101 Shade Side in El Dorado, Ark. On-site registration will take place at 4:30 PM and the plunge will gein at 5 PM.
EL DORADO, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

Monticello Mayor Jason Akers on debris removal

Monticello Mayor, Jason Akers, sent this message to constituents Saturday afternoon concerning debris removal:. Judge Griffin and I have communicated the following plan to local media outlets earlier today as well as posting on City of Monticello social media as it relates to debris removal. The Mayor and County Judge...
MONTICELLO, AR
bestfriends.org

Pine Bluff Animal Control makes huge lifesaving strides

Disaster struck a few days before Best Friends embed project operations manager Cathy Overfield arrived at Pine Bluff Animal Control (PBAC). Several dogs — including a rambunctious golden-colored pup named Pugsley — began showing signs of the highly contagious, potentially deadly distemper virus. Because the Arkansas shelter did not yet have a vaccination protocol in place, a full-on outbreak was quickly underway among its 70 dogs.
PINE BLUFF, AR

