ROAD CLOSURE: Hillsboro Street in El Dorado to temporarily close due to water line replacement
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the City of El Dorado announced that Hillsboro Street will be temporarily closed due to a water line replacement. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that water services will temporarily be suspended in the area during the replacement.
'Guidance and direction:' Monticello mayor works to improve response after ice storm
Monticello (KATV) — The city of Monticello are looking at ways to improve its storm response after last week's ice storm. The city's mayor, Jason Akers said there were areas without power for a few days. On Tuesday, multiple city employees and Drew County judge Jessie Griffin met to discuss a plan.
ROAD CLOSURE: Intersection of Waterwell Road and Chestnut Street in Crossett is temporarily closed due to drainage issues
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the City of Crossett, the intersection of Waterwell Road and Chestnut Street will be temporarily closed due to drainage issues. The issues were caused by old underground infrastructure. The intersection will be closed until further notice.
Most of Lincoln County still without electricity after winter storm
It's been about five days for thousands of Arkansans without power following last week's winter storm.
ADEM offering aid to disaster areas from January storm; application period to close soon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Severe storms that produced tornadoes and flooding moved across the state in early January leaving many Arkansas homes distressed. The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management has declared Arkansas, Ashley, Garland, Lincoln, and Phillips Counties disaster areas and is offering aid. Homeowners and renters of these...
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
Small town in Arkansas working through big food challenges
Altheimer is launching an initiative to help people who face challenges getting to a grocery store. The city is located in Jefferson County, which is a food desert.
El Dorado School District school closure dates for Winter Break and Parent-Teacher Conferences
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 9, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that students will be out of school on Monday, February 20, 2023, due to Winter Break. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that schools will be closed on February 21, 2023, for Parent-Teacher Conferences.
Jefferson County deputies investigating possible drowning
Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a body was found in a swimming pool early Monday morning.
Tree falls on Central Street in Warren, trapping a person in a vehicle
Local authorities are cautioning residents to be very careful on local roadways as reports are coming in of numerous trees and limbs falling throughout Bradley County due to recent freezing rain and ice accumulation. Top photo: Warren Fire and Police crews help to remove a person from a vehicle trapped...
Sterlington High School student dies in fatal crash
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 8, 2023, at approximately 8 AM, Louisiana State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Louisiana Highway 553 near Moon Lake Road. NBC 10 learned that the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old James Michael Sykes. During the investigation, authorities were informed that Sykes was traveling […]
Woman Charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Facility
Bolivar County, MS – On February 4, 2023, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Debra Mobley, age 47 of Natchez, for her alleged involvement in the introduction of contraband into the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility. Correction officers called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance. Mobley was charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility and her bond was set at $10,000.
Hunting trip lands Farmerville man in the hospital with gunshot wound
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, deputies were dispatched to the Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge near Pace Brown Road in the Dean community of Marion in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the circumstances that left a man wounded. NBC […]
2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge to take place on February 24th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, the El Dorado Country Club will be hosting the 2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge at 101 Shade Side in El Dorado, Ark. On-site registration will take place at 4:30 PM and the plunge will gein at 5 PM.
Monticello Mayor Jason Akers on debris removal
Monticello Mayor, Jason Akers, sent this message to constituents Saturday afternoon concerning debris removal:. Judge Griffin and I have communicated the following plan to local media outlets earlier today as well as posting on City of Monticello social media as it relates to debris removal. The Mayor and County Judge...
Warren arrest report for January 30-February 6, 2023
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
Drug bust in Calhoun Co. leads to 61 arrested, 52 firearms seized, and narcotics removed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced earlier on Tuesday they have successfully collected information, arrest warrants, and search warrants for alleged narcotic relegated criminal offenders for a narcotics operation. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office the 13th Judicial District Drug Force along with state,...
Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Jack’s Crawfish, Steak & Seafood
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, the Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Jack’s Crawfish, Steak & Seafood. The establishment serves crawfish, shrimp, and crab legs. For more information, be sure to call 318-235-5239.
Pine Bluff Animal Control makes huge lifesaving strides
Disaster struck a few days before Best Friends embed project operations manager Cathy Overfield arrived at Pine Bluff Animal Control (PBAC). Several dogs — including a rambunctious golden-colored pup named Pugsley — began showing signs of the highly contagious, potentially deadly distemper virus. Because the Arkansas shelter did not yet have a vaccination protocol in place, a full-on outbreak was quickly underway among its 70 dogs.
