Burlington, VT

WCAX

Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
STOWE, VT
VTDigger

Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike

The estimated fiscal 2024 budget request of $542,970 includes a $7.09 per person increase, a drop in the water compared with how much communities pay toward their own fire and police response budgets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Governor takes aim at budget adjustment passed by Vt. House

BHS Girls Basketball give speech calling for systemic change before tipoff. Players on the Burlington High School Girl's Basketball give speech amid racist actions at sporting events. Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawmakers from our region are laying...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act

“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Local high school utilizes uncommon safety protocols amid threat hoax

ESSEX, Vt. — The effects of Wednesday's school shooting hoax were still being felt in communities throughout Vermont on Thursday. But one school district that had dealt with serious incidents in the past adopted a newer system of safety measures. Essex School District used the "run, hide fight" model...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Students express concern and relief following school shooting hoax

MONTPELIER, Vt. — After more than 20 schools in Vermont received hoax threatening phone calls on Wednesday, area students shared their reactions as schools went into lockdown. Among the advice offered by the officials who spoke out at Wednesday's news conference, one of the biggest takeaways was all the...
MONTPELIER, VT
montpelierbridge.org

High Water Pressure Leads to Repairs For Homeowners, Businesses

Montpelier’s high drinking water pressure — a serious concern for state regulators, the subject of a soon-to-be-finished hydraulic study, and a factor in regular water main breaks — is also causing many city property owners to incur costs of repairs to their own plumbing systems and sometimes the replacement of appliances.
MONTPELIER, VT
Addison Independent

County officials take oaths of office

ADDISON COUNTY — In Vermont, there aren’t many countywide offices, but there are some. This past Wednesday, Feb. 1, Addison County’s elected officials elected this past November were sworn in at the Mahady Courthouse in Middlebury. The Honorable Judge David Fenster, a state court judge. administered the...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
Colchester Sun

Gov. Phil Scott comments on false reporting of active school shooter at an Essex school and across the state

EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. today, Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at an Essex school. After searching Essex schools, the police department determined the call to have been a hoax. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received similar calls reporting false shooting events at other schools, according to the press release.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Burlington officials showcase pod shelters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. Today, many of those workers now face a different fear -- violent attacks by their patients. Health care facilities across the state say their employees are increasingly threatened by the patients they are trying to treat.
RUTLAND, VT

