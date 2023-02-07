Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
South Burlington officials hold 'Community Conversations' to gather feedback from residents
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The city of South Burlington is looking to update its Comprehensive Plan for 2024, and city officials are hoping more community members will weigh in. A meeting Wednesday is one in a series of 'Community Conversations' that community members are welcome to join. The city's...
In 6-5 vote, Burlington council opposes police oversight ballot measure
Opponents said they want more discussion to find an alternative.
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike
The estimated fiscal 2024 budget request of $542,970 includes a $7.09 per person increase, a drop in the water compared with how much communities pay toward their own fire and police response budgets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike.
WCAX
Governor takes aim at budget adjustment passed by Vt. House
BHS Girls Basketball give speech calling for systemic change before tipoff. Players on the Burlington High School Girl's Basketball give speech amid racist actions at sporting events. Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawmakers from our region are laying...
mynbc5.com
Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community in Burlington welcomes first guests
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's Elmwood Emergency Shelter Community finally opened on Tuesday after months of delays. "I think this is going to be a little bit of hope and a promise actually kept," said David Call, who lives near the shelter. Early on Tuesday, staff were seen bringing in...
Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools
The phony threats are believed to be part of an ongoing nationwide hoax campaign that has hit neighboring states in recent months. None are believed to be credible, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
Burlington’s emergency shelter pods finally open
After months of delays, Burlington's Elmwood Ave. emergency shelter community is finally opening this week, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Monday. The residents will be moving in in stages, and Mayor Weinberger expects the shelter to be fully occupied by the end of the month.
mynbc5.com
Local high school utilizes uncommon safety protocols amid threat hoax
ESSEX, Vt. — The effects of Wednesday's school shooting hoax were still being felt in communities throughout Vermont on Thursday. But one school district that had dealt with serious incidents in the past adopted a newer system of safety measures. Essex School District used the "run, hide fight" model...
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
mynbc5.com
Students express concern and relief following school shooting hoax
MONTPELIER, Vt. — After more than 20 schools in Vermont received hoax threatening phone calls on Wednesday, area students shared their reactions as schools went into lockdown. Among the advice offered by the officials who spoke out at Wednesday's news conference, one of the biggest takeaways was all the...
montpelierbridge.org
High Water Pressure Leads to Repairs For Homeowners, Businesses
Montpelier’s high drinking water pressure — a serious concern for state regulators, the subject of a soon-to-be-finished hydraulic study, and a factor in regular water main breaks — is also causing many city property owners to incur costs of repairs to their own plumbing systems and sometimes the replacement of appliances.
Addison Independent
County officials take oaths of office
ADDISON COUNTY — In Vermont, there aren’t many countywide offices, but there are some. This past Wednesday, Feb. 1, Addison County’s elected officials elected this past November were sworn in at the Mahady Courthouse in Middlebury. The Honorable Judge David Fenster, a state court judge. administered the...
Colchester Sun
Gov. Phil Scott comments on false reporting of active school shooter at an Essex school and across the state
EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. today, Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at an Essex school. After searching Essex schools, the police department determined the call to have been a hoax. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received similar calls reporting false shooting events at other schools, according to the press release.
WCAX
Burlington officials showcase pod shelters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
WCAX
Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. Today, many of those workers now face a different fear -- violent attacks by their patients. Health care facilities across the state say their employees are increasingly threatened by the patients they are trying to treat.
mynbc5.com
Montpelier High School in lockdown, VSP believes false threat called in
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a phony threat of shots fired was called into Montpelier High School. State Police told NBC5 that all students are safe, and there were no shots fired. The calls have been reported to originate from VOIP phone numbers or potentially...
mynbc5.com
Northern New York's ties to the Underground Railroad shed light on current asylum seekers
AUSABLE CHASM, N.Y. — Many sites across our region were a part of the Underground Railroad. That history is still pertinent today, particularly as thousands of migrants have sought asylum in Canada by utilizing Roxham Road in Champlain, NY to cross the border. "These reports kept bringing up this...
Soundbites: Francesca Blanchard Says Goodbye to Burlington — For Now
For all the idiosyncratic charms of our local music scene, the specter of loss always lingers nearby. We know that Burlington — and, indeed, the Vermont music scene in general — is a small pond. So it comes as no huge surprise when a musician ships off for a bigger market.
