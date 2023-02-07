ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

Pam Taylor: Slow the flow, don't flush it downstream

By Pam Taylor
The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

Whether it’s rainfall, industrial waste or municipal sewage, or any liquid-ish stuff that lands on farm fields, and sometimes there’s not much difference among them, the goal since our immigrant ancestors first came to this area – the headwaters of both the River Raisin and Bean Creek (Tiffin/Maumee) – has been to get that water off those fields as much and as fast as possible. Flush it downstream, let somebody else worry about it.

Everyone who’s lived here awhile knows our geological history, about the ridge that cuts across Lenawee County from southwest to northeast, the northern shoreline of one of Lake Erie’s many ancient forms. The Cottonwood Swamp, Michigan’s portion of the Great Black Swamp, was south and east of the glacial moraine that runs through Hilltop on the way to Adrian. To the north and west is more glacial till with gravelly, rocky hills and valleys with smaller wetlands in between.

Without the pioneers’ extensive original ditch network and the subsurface drainage tiles still being added all over the region thanks to generous taxpayer subsidies, the swamp water would still be “knee-deep on the oxen,” the swales would still fill up in the spring, foxfire would still be floating around, and we’d be using corduroy roads or waiting until winter freeze to go anywhere.

Straightening and dredging those natural streams, channelizing them into county-maintained drains with steep slopes, digging new ones, adding drain tiles, efficiently sends that water downstream. The downside is all the pollutants and flooding problems that accompany it, especially where floodplains with gradual slopes and critical vegetation along streambanks were destroyed for new farm fields, new roads, new construction.

These small streams and ditches transport not only excess rainfall but also sediment, agricultural chemicals and fertilizers, industrial waste, and sewage from humans and livestock. Many dangerous contaminants aren’t regulated, and in the case of untreated human or livestock waste or inadequately treated municipal waste, even worse things go directly into the receiving surface water. More flooding, more contaminated water, more polluted inland lakes here, more polluted Lake Erie.

As you drive around northwestern Lenawee County in the fall and spring when crops aren’t in the ground, you’ll see all these distinct wetland ecosystems – bogs, fens, swamps and marshes – each with their own characteristics, sometimes all along the same road. Often you can even see the lines of demarcation, spots where the soil color changes in the field and the slopes have been flattened and the wetland drained for corn or soybean production. If you’re lucky you might still see native plants around a tiny vernal pool, hear a wood frog, see a green heron or a crane dance.

As I wrote last month, $25 million was recently allocated by the Michigan Legislature to reduce nutrient pollution in Michigan’s Western Lake Erie Basin. A $2.8 million project has also been proposed to construct an artificial wetland pond, with pipelines funneling collected runoff into it. Another significant batch of money will be used for Lake Erie shoreline restoration.

Wetland restoration is much different from wetland construction. The U.S. EPA defines wetland restoration as “the manipulation of the physical, chemical, or biological characteristics of a site with the goal of returning natural/historic functions to former or degraded wetland.” Doing this the right way means taking a significant amount of lost wetland out of agricultural production permanently and returning it to its natural state. Without doing this upstream, the new shoreline wetland will eventually become just another source of collected pollution, instead of a real help.

A better use for this money would be to actually restore now-destroyed wetland in western and northern Lenawee and Hillsdale headwaters where much of our worst nutrient and pathogen pollution originates. No artificial drainage system that requires constant maintenance, no substitute for stopping pollution at its source in the first place. Break the tiles, remove invasives, let the natural ecosystem restore itself.

Slow the flow, instead.

Pam Taylor is a retired Lenawee County teacher and an environmental activist. She can be reached at ptaylor001@msn.com.

themanchestermirror.com

St. Mary’s Fish Fry, just around the corner!

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Manchester will once again provide its Lenten Fish Fry dinners for six Friday evenings, beginning Friday, February 24, and running through March 31, from 3:30 to 7pm. Similar to last year, the dinners will be available only via a drive-thru, take-out line at the St. Mary’s Parish Center, 108 Madison St at Clinton, one block north of downtown Manchester. We’ve got a system and workers set up to move the line along as quickly as possible; the volunteers have experience from last year’s events to help you get your boxed dinners warm and ready to go!
MANCHESTER, MI
