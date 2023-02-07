Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. SALT Lending has closed a $64.4 million Series A funding round from a share sale to accredited investors less than three months after its planned sale fell through due to the implosion of centralized crypto exchange FTX. SALT will use the capital toward new products and its growth strategy, according to a draft press release provided to CoinDesk.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO