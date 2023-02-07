Read full article on original website
Safer Gambling Will Define the Gambling Landscape in the UK
Gambling in the UK most likely has “settled into a new normal” according to Gambling Commission’s chief executive officer Andrew Rhodes who delivered a keynote speech at ICE London 2023. Every Player Matters. Speaking in the Consumer Protection Zone of ICE London, Rhodes outlined the near-term perspectives...
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
KSA Fines Bingoal $380,000 for Responsible Gambling Failures
Cruks is the Dutch self-exclusion program which is designed to protect consumers from excessive gambling habits and is often a first step in the recovery of players who have been spending too much on gambling products. The Netherlands, as a whole, has taken a number of measures over the past months to ensure that vulnerable consumers are protected.
Sisal Secures Exclusive Sports Betting License in Morocco
On Wednesday, the company revealed it has secured the license for the La Marocaine des Jeux et des Sports (MDJS) following a competitive tender process. Ultimately, Sisal was selected as the victor of the tender process and signed an eight-year agreement for the MDJS in Morocco. With that in mind, the deal itself can be extended for a further term of 2 years. The operational launch, according to Sisal, is expected to be completed on January 1, 2024.
Bombay Group Obtains First Supplier Live Casino License in Buenos Aires
The supplier has obtained a license to launch its products in the Province of Buenos Aires, which is one of the jurisdictions where online gambling is regulated in Argentina. Effectively, Bombay is the first live casino supplier to have been granted an official license to bring its products to the province. The permit has been awarded by the Provincial Institute of Lottery and Casinos and Bombay Live will move forward with its dedicated studio that has already been set up.
UKGC Boss Supports the Preservation of Fair Gambling Standards
The executive director held his speech during the ICE World Regulatory Briefing. Miller took the opportunity to issue a warning regarding the existence of illegal betting options while emphasizing the need to protect Britain’s regulated gambling market. “Gambling Today Is in Many Ways a Global Tech Industry”. Miller, who...
PlayLottoGlobal Targets Brazil and Mexico with Imminent Launch
The lottery will be going online on March 1 in both Brazil and Mexico, seeking to rapidly consolidate its presence in the region and reach the millions of lottery fans in both countries respectively. PlayLottoGlobal Pursues Global Expansion in First Quarter. The company is aiming to be present in more...
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
ESIC Signed Anti-Cheat Partnership with Denuvo by Irdeto
The Esports Integrity Commission (ESIC) announced it has signed into a partnership with Denuvo by Irdeto to collaborate with the global games protection and anti-piracy technology provider on solutions against cheating and match manipulation in esports. Tightening the Grip on Match Manipulation. The Anti-Cheat Partnership with Denuvo by Irdeto made...
SIGA’s PlayNow Records Impressive Revenues, Sparking Gambling Harm Concerns
In November, PlayNow.com, an iGaming website owned by the British Colombia Lottery Corporation, was launched in Western Canada. This launch followed an agreement between its parent company and the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA). The site thus became the province’s first online gaming website. According to the latest data,...
US SPAC Firm Starts Legal Action against Okada Manila
The lawsuit was filed on February 2 in the Delaware Court of Chancery and calls for the prompt consummation of the merger, which was initially agreed upon in October 2021. Universal Entertainment to Review Lawsuit Amidst Merger Extension. The ultimate parent company of Okada Manila, Japan’s Universal Entertainment Corp, has...
