Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘We’re red, we’re blue, we’re in the middle’ says newest Colorado District 3 hopeful
Oil and gas put food on Debby Burnett’s table. Her husband, Greg Roberts, worked two years on a rig in the Piceance Basin near Rifle. Burnett currently also operates a small hay-baling operation down in Gunnison County. Roberts hauls the hay cross-county for his trucking business. In addition to ranching, Dr. Burnett operates Mountain Legacy Veterinary Center in Gunnison.
Fort Morgan Times
Heaters, fireplaces and fluorescent bulbs among targets of Colorado efficiency bill
Retailers would no longer be allowed to sell less-efficient ovens, water heaters, gas fireplaces and certain other appliances under a measure proposed this month by Colorado lawmakers. The measure, House Bill 1161, would use federal standards, outlined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to filter more efficient appliances from dated...
coloradopolitics.com
Proposal allowing counties to bar gun discharge on private property advance, Dems kill GOP gun bills
Colorado's lawmakers have begun working on firearms legislation, including legislation to allow counties to bar discharging weapons on private properties, a proposal that has brought into sharp focus not just the ideological but also the rural and urban divisions at the state Capitol. Already, the Democrat-dominated state House committees have...
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis keeps calling COVID a crisis | Colorado Springs Gazette
Mayday. We have a crisis, right here in Colorado. It is not the matter of young adults and children dying from fentanyl poisoning. It is not Colorado’s soaring murder rate or the flood of illegal immigrants overwhelming social services. The “disaster emergency,” as Gov. Jared Polis declares it, is...
coloradopolitics.com
House unanimously approves expanding post-conviction DNA testing in Colorado
Robert “Rider” Dewey spent nearly 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Dewey was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Palisade woman in 1994. Dewey said he repeatedly requested DNA testing while in prison but was denied for years until connecting with the Innocence Project in 2007. Even then, the testing wasn’t completed until 2010 and the conviction wasn’t overturned until 2012.
The Legend of Colorado’s Crystal Skull
Like anywhere else, Colorado has plenty of stories of mythical creatures, legends, and other unexplained phenomena. Legends like bigfoot, skinwalkers, and UFO sightings remain intriguing to believers, but one story in the same vein as these is far less known. Keep scrolling to learn about the legend of Colorado's crystal skull.
gamblingnews.com
Hawaii Bill Proposes Taxation for Vacation Gambling Trips
Many residents from the state like to take trips to locations that offer gambling entertainment primarily because the activity is illegal in Hawaii. One of the most popular locations is the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas. Yet, while many enjoy the activity and it brings profits for operators involved in the organization process, a new proposal will likely make gambling trips more expensive.
gamblingnews.com
Illinois Senator Submits Bill to Legalize Online Casinos
SBC Americas reported that this legislation would allow casinos and racetracks in Illinois to apply for an internet gaming license, which can include up to three skins. The license will cost $250,000 and will be regulated by the Illinois Gaming Board. The New Legislation Introduces a 15% Tax Rate. The...
Colorado Pizzeria Ranks as one of the Best in the Nation
When it comes to the pizza race in the United States, everyone wants a slice of the pie. New York style, Chicago deep dish, Detroit style, and more, the options are probably endless. With so many types of American-style pizza wanting to be the best of the best, the competition is fierce.
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
coloradopols.com
Inside The Sick Arrogance Of RMGO’s Non-Apology
UPDATE: Marianne Goodland at the Colorado Springs Gazette reports:. Lorusso, who hosts the two-hour program Common Nonsense on 1360 KHNC, a conservative talk radio show based in Johnstown, has testified on behalf of RMGO in community hearings throughout 2022, including in Boulder last August, where he said his group would sue over a handful of ordinances adopted in Boulder County communities on guns. In July, RMGO later obtained a temporary restraining order in July against the town of Superior over its ordinance banning so-called “assault weapons.”
KDVR.com
Black-footed ferret kits born
More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. Denver will see pleasant weather this weekend before another snow chance moves in mid-week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early. The...
police1.com
Criminal Investigator I - Pueblo - Colorado Lottery
$$63,024.00 - $78,336.00 Annually annual. Applicants must apply through the Colorado Career Site: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/3890565/criminal-investigator-i-lottery. ++Colorado Lottery Division++. The Lottery's mission is to maximize the proceeds from Lottery game sales to support the Lottery's beneficiaries for the good of all Coloradans. The *_Security and Investigations *_unit within Lottery ensures the integrity...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
You Could Own a Thousand-Acre Cattle Ranch in Western Colorado
Picture this: you wake up at the crack of dawn to the sun coming over the Grand Mesa and find stunning photos of elk and bears that visited you in the night. Well, that dream could become a reality as a thousand-acre cattle ranch in Western Colorado is right on the mesa, has regular wildlife encounters, and is currently for sale.
You could receive an assistance check for up to $1044 in the state of Colorado
Up to $1044 could be available to millions of low-income residents in the United States through an assistance check. To do so, they must submit their application by the announced deadline.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado legislators advance bill to stop metro district developers from buying own financing
Proposed legislation that aims to stop metro district developers from buying and profiting from the public debt they approved as a district’s board members narrowly cleared a state House committee on Tuesday. It is the second time in as many years that a bill looking to restrict the practice...
KKTV
WATCH: IRS asking Coloradans to wait to file taxes
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Our own Katie Pelton helped judge the competition!. “Wandering is a very potentially dangerous situation anytime of the year, but it’s especially more dangerous now in areas where cold weather can really have an impact."
Colorado Senate Republicans question additional dollars for corrections
The Colorado Senate on Thursday quickly moved through most of the 2022-23 mid-year budget adjustments for state agencies, giving most a final chamber green-light and sending them on to the House. But the supplemental for the Department of Corrections, which seeks a substantial addition of $20.3 million, raised questions for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The department's request was the major discussion in a Tuesday Senate GOP caucus...
