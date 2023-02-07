Read full article on original website
Greentube Strengthens German Presence with StarGames.de License
Greentube has received an official go-ahead by the Gambling Authority of the Federal States of Germany (GGL) which makes the StarGames.de a licensed entity that can deliver on a range of experiences. StarGames will benefit from Greentube’s existing infrastructure and solutions that will allow it to remain at the forefront...
EPIC Risk Management Joined Kindred’s New Pilot Project
Gambling harm consultancy EPIC Risk Management announced that its partnership with Kindred group has been strengthened after EPIC became part of Kindred’s pilot panel committed to zero revenues from harmful gambling. A Panel of Expert Organizations. The new phase of the relationship between EPIC Risk Management and the Malta-licensed...
Safer Gambling Will Define the Gambling Landscape in the UK
Gambling in the UK most likely has “settled into a new normal” according to Gambling Commission’s chief executive officer Andrew Rhodes who delivered a keynote speech at ICE London 2023. Every Player Matters. Speaking in the Consumer Protection Zone of ICE London, Rhodes outlined the near-term perspectives...
PlayLottoGlobal Targets Brazil and Mexico with Imminent Launch
The lottery will be going online on March 1 in both Brazil and Mexico, seeking to rapidly consolidate its presence in the region and reach the millions of lottery fans in both countries respectively. PlayLottoGlobal Pursues Global Expansion in First Quarter. The company is aiming to be present in more...
Australian Regulator Fined Bet Nation but Some Believe More Should Be Done
The Northern Territory Racing Commission fined Amused Australia, the firm behind Bet Nation, for promoting its products to self-excluded individuals. Experts are not certain whether the fine will be enough to make the company change its approach. Bet Nation Promoted Promo Offerings to Excluded Persons. In December, the Northern Territory...
Bayes Esports to Provide Exclusive Match Data for EFG
Bayes Esports, a top provider of esports live data, has unveiled a new strategic partnership with ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), a major esports event organizer. Under the multi-year agreement, Bayes Esports will serve as the exclusive match data provider for many tournaments and leagues hosted by EFG. The Two Parties...
Bombay Group Obtains First Supplier Live Casino License in Buenos Aires
The supplier has obtained a license to launch its products in the Province of Buenos Aires, which is one of the jurisdictions where online gambling is regulated in Argentina. Effectively, Bombay is the first live casino supplier to have been granted an official license to bring its products to the province. The permit has been awarded by the Provincial Institute of Lottery and Casinos and Bombay Live will move forward with its dedicated studio that has already been set up.
Sisal Secures Exclusive Sports Betting License in Morocco
On Wednesday, the company revealed it has secured the license for the La Marocaine des Jeux et des Sports (MDJS) following a competitive tender process. Ultimately, Sisal was selected as the victor of the tender process and signed an eight-year agreement for the MDJS in Morocco. With that in mind, the deal itself can be extended for a further term of 2 years. The operational launch, according to Sisal, is expected to be completed on January 1, 2024.
KSA Fines Bingoal $380,000 for Responsible Gambling Failures
Cruks is the Dutch self-exclusion program which is designed to protect consumers from excessive gambling habits and is often a first step in the recovery of players who have been spending too much on gambling products. The Netherlands, as a whole, has taken a number of measures over the past months to ensure that vulnerable consumers are protected.
Yggdrasil wins Innovator of the Year Award at IGA 2023
Yggdrasil was shortlisted and awarded competing against dozens of other worthwhile companies who vied for the same distinction at the International Gaming Awards 2023. The ceremony was held at the Savoy Hotel in London, reuniting the very best providers and operators from the entire spectrum of the gambling industry, including online and land-based experts.
Digitain Names Iain Hutchison Chief Revenue Officer
Announced Tuesday, the new collaboration will see Hutchison spearhead the company’s revenue growth strategy. Having an industry expert as a chief revenue officer, Digitain is planning to further expand its global presence and footprint within the fast-growing iGaming sector. Hutchison brings more than two decades of experience after being...
Nolimit City Launches Benji Killed in Vegas with xMechanics xSplit & xNudge
The developer of online casino platforms and games invites players to conquer the mesmerizing Sin City streets in search of bonus rounds and big wins alongside Ben G and his gang of hip-hop stars on the rise. Gamers with an interest in urban cityscape-themed slots are encouraged to follow their...
Wynn Resorts Posts Strong Performance and Results for Q4 22
On Wednesday, the company posted its preliminary 2022 results, showing that its operating revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022, hit $3.76 billion, marking a flat result when compared to the corresponding period a year ago. Adjusted property EBITDAR for 2022 hit $725.4 million, marking an increase when compared to the $596.4 million result for the year ended December 31, 2021. The net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts for 2022 was $423.9 million or $3.73 per diluted share when compared to a net loss for the same period in 2021 of $755.8 million or $6.64 per diluted share.
Danish Gambling Regulator Reports Increased GGR in Q4 2022
The latest financial results report from the Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden highlighted that the overall gross gaming revenue (GGR) for the betting, online casino, slot machine, and physical casino sectors amounted to DKK 1.8 billion ($254.9 million) in Q4 2022, which represents a 4.5% increase compared to Q4 2021. The...
Elys Received GLI Certification for Its SSBTs in Ohio
Sports betting technology supplier Elys Game Technology announced it has received Gaming Labs International (GLI) certification for its kiosks and wagering system for deployment in Ohio. Ready to Deploy Operations. The GLI certification to the GLI 20v2.0: Standards for Kiosks and GLI-33 v1.1: Event Wagering Systems for Elys’ self-service betting...
Caesars Introduces New Improved Traveling and Rewards Experience
Effectively, this program allows players to use Caesars.com to book a comprehensive offer that includes resort accommodations and other activities. The booking can be placed through the dedicated Caesars call center, while also adding to the Caesars Rewards point system and advancing individual customers’ status. Guests will then be...
Genius Sports Introduces Revolutionary Fan Engagement Solution
Details of the new all-in-one fan engagement suite emerged Tuesday. The company explained that the new engine will deliver unique ways for sportsbooks, teams, leagues, brands and other sports industry stakeholders to engage with their fans. Genius’ fan engagement Suite consists of data-driven solutions that provide a wide range of...
Tekkorp Capital Adds Mark McMillan as Advisory Team Partner
Before joining Tekkorp, McMillan accumulated more than two decades of experience within the finance vertical. Moreover, he is a seasoned veteran and a proven leader after helping with the development of different corporate strategies that delivered growth for globally recognized companies. Before joining Tekkorp, McMillan was a part of William Hill US where he served as chief financial officer.
Light & Wonder Brings More Exclusive Content to OpenGaming with Atlantic Digital
Atlantic Digital provides a number of excellent proprietary games designed to engage consumers. Many of these games are based on classic film and TV titles, giving the studio а unique signature style. This uniqueness positions Atlantic Digital firmly in the industry and establishes it as a cutting-edge and leading supplier of gaming products.
