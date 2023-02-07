The supplier has obtained a license to launch its products in the Province of Buenos Aires, which is one of the jurisdictions where online gambling is regulated in Argentina. Effectively, Bombay is the first live casino supplier to have been granted an official license to bring its products to the province. The permit has been awarded by the Provincial Institute of Lottery and Casinos and Bombay Live will move forward with its dedicated studio that has already been set up.

